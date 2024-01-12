WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be President Again (Video)

Biden Had a VERY Different Opinion About Going Around Congress for Airstrikes Back...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:06 AM on January 12, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When even CNN is acknowledging the very real lead Trump has over Biden in the polls ... you know it's not good.

For Democrats.

Nancy Pelosi's reaction when he points out that Trump could very well be president again is so very telling:

It's impossible?

Really, Nancy Peloser? You think so?

We realize you all 'fortified' the 2020 election (they bragged about it) so you think you can somehow manipulate the vote BUT we're pretty sure it's absolutely and even likely possible for Trump to be president again. Maybe she's just afraid of what will happen to people like her when he's president again.

Or she's admitting they plan to cheat.

We hope it's just denial.

She has more Botox than blood at this point.

It's as if she's preserved ... you know, like some sort of canned good.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

