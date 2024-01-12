WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be President Again (Video)

When even CNN is acknowledging the very real lead Trump has over Biden in the polls ... you know it's not good.

For Democrats.

Nancy Pelosi's reaction when he points out that Trump could very well be president again is so very telling:

Nancy Pelosi, days before the Iowa caucuses: "Many of us know that it is impossible for [Trump] to be the president again" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ympgkMBoWQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

It's impossible?

Really, Nancy Peloser? You think so?

We realize you all 'fortified' the 2020 election (they bragged about it) so you think you can somehow manipulate the vote BUT we're pretty sure it's absolutely and even likely possible for Trump to be president again. Maybe she's just afraid of what will happen to people like her when he's president again.

Or she's admitting they plan to cheat.

We hope it's just denial.

Nancy should be in jail — GJD (@georged65020935) January 12, 2024

How long do these fossils live for jeez!? — TrumpTheRealPres (@TrumpTheRealPrz) January 12, 2024

She has more Botox than blood at this point.

It's as if she's preserved ... you know, like some sort of canned good.

