He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman...
Buyers' Remorse? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Approval Ratings Are Nearing Single Digit...
FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging...
Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always...
Thanksgiving Throwdown! Stuffing Vs Dressing - Let’s Settle This NOW!
Attention, Haters and Losers: The Mean Tweets Are Back
Take a Chill Pill! Rachel Bitecofer Wonders If Anyone Watching Trump Transition Thinks...
'I'm an Elected OFFICIAL': WATCH Bodycam Footage of Obnoxious DRUNK Chicago Democrat Arres...
Yes, Yes We ARE Thankful for the Incredible Levels of COPE Over Trump's...
SICK: Records Show Fatally Shooting Trump Protester Ashli Babbitt Was Very LUCRATIVE for...
Well, Well, Well, How the Turntables Have ...: Elon Musk Promises that DOGE...
Wait ... WHAT?! Elon Musk Mocking Neil deGrasse Tyson for Basically MAKING OUT...
Oh The Humanity! Remembering The WKRP Turkey Drop Tragedy

'Beauty Comes From Somewhere We Can't Explain': Culture Critic on Vermeer's 'Girl With a Pearl Earring'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on November 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Corder

Because it's Thanksgiving, and we sometimes need to take a break from politics, this writer found an interesting thread on Johannes Vermeer's painting 'Girl With a Pearl Earring.' 

Advertisement

The painting itself has fascinated people for years -- it was also the subject of an eponymous 2003 movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Firth

Here's Culture Critic doing a deep dive into the work and what it really means.

Vermeer is an interesting artist. This writer highly recommends watching the 2013 Penn and Teller (yes, Penn and Teller) documentary 'Tim's Vermeer'. It explains how Vermeer worked and how one man with a lot of time and money recreated one of Vermeer's works.

But we digress. Back to the girl:

Interpretations abound.

Recommended

He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We love artwork that has a bit of mystery about it.

The earring, which is part of the title.

Our eyes and brains give it meaning.

The more you know. This writer always wished she'd studied more art history.

The purpose of art is to study and emulate and embody those things.

Advertisement

We always wondered about her dress.

That's interesting.

One of the things this writer loves about Vermeer is the subject matter of his paintings.

The details are just as important as the work itself.

And Vermeer loved his details.

Advertisement

We like this interpretation.

There's something incredibly intriguing about her.

Perhaps it does.

Tags: ART CULTURE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire
Grateful Calvin
Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging HORRIBLY
Doug P.
FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Eric V.
Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always Been 'Queer' (Spoiler: It Has Not)
Amy Curtis
Buyers' Remorse? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Approval Ratings Are Nearing Single Digits
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire Grateful Calvin
Advertisement