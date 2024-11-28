FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging HORRIBLY

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on November 28, 2024
Sarah D.

As we learned this week, the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas open border has had tragic consequences for many Americans, but what has some in the media quite troubled is the thought of the price of guacamole rising if Trump implements tariffs on Mexico. That's right, there are Democrats and media types who have gotten more worked up about their avocado toast getting pricier than the fact that people are getting killed because of this administration's dereliction of duty at the southern border.

Initially the response from Mexico to Trump's tariff threat got a "you go girl" type of response from a Democrat congressman who was glad to see a world leader standing up to a "bully" like the U.S. President Elect:

That was destined to age badly from the start, and perhaps what Trump posted on Truth Social yesterday will take some of the wind out of the "she sure showed Trump" sails. Maybe there won't be any tariffs at all if Mexico's president helps reverse what Biden encouraged to happen: 

The Biden-Harris White House started pretending to care about securing the border only after it became clear the issue was going to be one of the things that doomed the Democrats in the election and voters saw through it.

This is what Trump posted to his Truth Social account:

Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!

Does it seem like Trump's done more work to get positive results than Biden and Harris have done in nearly four full years? As a matter of fact, the only "positive" thing they've done for the country is to do such an awful job that the Dems replaced Biden with who might have been an even worse candidate. In any case, the border is about to be properly secured and criminal illegals are going to be deported. 

Part of the AP's spin is basically "Trump pounces":

The exchange between the two leaders appeared to confirm for Trump the value of threatening to disrupt trade with import taxes. His initial social media post moved financial markets and gave him a response he was quick to describe as a win. Even if the proposed tariffs fail to materialize, Trump can tell supporters that the mere possibility of them is an effective policy tool and continue to rely on tariff threats.

That's as close to a "Trump gets results" report as the AP is ever going to get. It's a little surprising that they didn't get a "here's how this was caused by climate change" angle into that story.

Is it starting to feel like we're about to have an actual president who puts America first again?

All it takes to secure the border is the desire to do it. This isn't rocket science, but even if it were, Trump's got Elon Musk on his side.

