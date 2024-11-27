OH NO! The Associated Press Reports the IRS Could Lose $20 Billion in...
Taxation Is Theft and Other Helpful Thanksgiving Tips From Chef Andrew Gruel
This Is RICH! Barack Obama Wants Us to Join His Search for Solutions...
Trump's Win Has Sparked Another 'Primal Scream' Meltdown (If Lake Mich. Had Ears...
Tim Walz Tells Supporters It's 'a Bit Scary' That Caring and Joy Lost...
Just How Drunk Is She? The Democrats Post EMBARRASSING Video From Besotted Kamala...
'OH, SHADDUP!' Mary Katherine Ham Buries John Kerry for Scolding Us to 'Behave'...
The Votes Are In, Hollywood: America DOES NOT CARE About You Anymore
POETIC JUSTICE: Trump Names COVID Skeptic Dr. Bhattacharya, Who Was Censored by Biden...
Elon Musk: 'They Were Going to Destroy the Constitution'
Tucson Mayor Will Use the Police to Fight Cruel and Immoral Deportation Attempts
Guess Who’s Back, Back Again? Michael Knowles’ Video Makes Thanksgiving Great Again!
Ukrainians Are Fighting Every Day to Preserve Our Right to Record Ignorant Podcasts

If Only Media Cared About Border Security the Way They're Freaking Out About the Price of Guacamole

Doug P.  |  12:45 PM on November 27, 2024
Twitchy

Donald Trump will take office on January 20th, and at noon on that day the cause of high prices for goods will go from being "corporate greed" and "price gouging" to "directly the fault of Trump's policies." 

As usual with the media, it's been made quite clear that a talking point about what Donald Trump has said about his plan for tariffs has been sent out and received. 

Tragic consequences from the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas open border policies? Media mostly yawns. 

Possible consequence of Trump's possible tariffs on Mexico? NOW they're mad!

We finally found a negative consequence the media cares about!

Chuck Todd isn't alone either: 

Do these people really think voters would have been just fine with inflation, an open border and the potential for WWIII if they'd have known they'd have to pay a little more for guac?

The TDS-addled media aren't going to make it the next four years, are they?

The recent election showed exactly how in touch with the common folk Dems and media are. Let's just say they've got some work to do.

