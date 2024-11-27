If Only Media Cared About Border Security the Way They're Freaking Out About the Price of Guacamole

Donald Trump will take office on January 20th, and at noon on that day the cause of high prices for goods will go from being "corporate greed" and "price gouging" to "directly the fault of Trump's policies."

Advertisement

As usual with the media, it's been made quite clear that a talking point about what Donald Trump has said about his plan for tariffs has been sent out and received.

Tragic consequences from the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas open border policies? Media mostly yawns.

Possible consequence of Trump's possible tariffs on Mexico? NOW they're mad!

NBC's @chucktodd: "We’re talking about tariffs, it is a guacamole tax. We get most avocados in this country come from Mexico. And if you enjoy guacamole, be prepared to pay a higher tax for it." pic.twitter.com/FqDGkOhaV5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 27, 2024

We finally found a negative consequence the media cares about!

If only they showed as much concern for Laken Riley as they do about the price of their avocado toast. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 27, 2024

Chuck Todd isn't alone either:

I hope Trump voters won’t mind paying more for guacamole. https://t.co/UCCcszKzEa — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 26, 2024

Tomatoes, avocados and America's favorite beer could all be impacted by potential Trump tariffshttps://t.co/Plr9wOEAxh — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) November 27, 2024

Do these people really think voters would have been just fine with inflation, an open border and the potential for WWIII if they'd have known they'd have to pay a little more for guac?

Isn't there a massive human rights issue with Avocados?



Or at least a larger one than having an MLB All Star Game in Georgia? — mitrebox (@mitrebox) November 27, 2024

The lefties are seriously going to compare a safe border, and stopping human trafficking to Guacamole??? This is hilarious. — Butch Connors (@Butch_1776) November 27, 2024

The TDS-addled media aren't going to make it the next four years, are they?

Only Dems would choose the alien mush egg to try to incite a high price panic with normies. 😂 https://t.co/eGAk5TRDpN — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 27, 2024

The recent election showed exactly how in touch with the common folk Dems and media are. Let's just say they've got some work to do.