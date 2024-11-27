Congressman Says Mexican President Shows How to Stand Up to Bullies Like Trump

As Twitchy reported, President-elect Donald Trump's threatened 25 percent tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods if they don't get control of the fentanyl coming across their borders is already working.

🚨 NEW: 12 hour aftermath of Trump threatening 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico



- Canada PM Justin Trudeau calls Trump to discuss border security

- Mexican president announces migrant caravans will be halted — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2024

However, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sent a stern letter to Trump saying that the real problem was a consumption problem on America's side of the border, and that Mexican drug cartels get all their guns from the United States.

BREAKING from Mexico 🇺🇸🇲🇽 President Claudia Sheinbaum has just penned a letter to Donald Trump. It’s brilliant, firm, and unflinching — a document that will set the tone for an entirely new era of US-Mexican relations.



I have posted the English translation below:



“Dear… pic.twitter.com/OJJp90TUc6 — David Adler (@davidrkadler) November 26, 2024

The translation reads:

… it is clear that we must work together to create a new labor mobility model that is necessary for your country, as well as address the root causes that compel families to leave their homes out of necessity. If even a small percentage of what the United States allocates to war were instead dedicated to building peace and fostering development, it would address the underlying causes of human mobility. … Seventy percent of the illegal weapons seized from criminals in Mexico come from your country. We do not produce these weapons, nor do we consume synthetic drugs. Tragically, it is in our country that lives are lost to the violence resulting from meeting the drug demand in yours.

Rep. Sean Casten was impressed:

This is how you stand up to bullies. https://t.co/gCPqxZdPL5 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) November 26, 2024

A U.S. Congressman taking sides with Mexico?



There's a word for that, right? https://t.co/viUlvUwXsY — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) November 27, 2024

Well all good Democrats must put their hate for Trump above their love of country. — Robert Smith (@rlsmithj) November 27, 2024

Maybe support the U.S. for once. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 27, 2024

Are you on the cartel payroll too? — AmErican (@Flipper628) November 27, 2024

TLDR: Congressman takes bold pro-fentanyl and child trafficking stance — Told Ya So (@RammerJammer018) November 27, 2024

I'm sorry, Who is it you represent again? Is it Mexico or the people of the 6th district of the State of Illinois? — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) November 27, 2024

When my family immigrated from Mexico, we shed our loyalties to the past aside and became Americans.



You appear to have shed your own loyalty to your native country and are moving toward a different one.



Good luck with Mexico, Congressman. Maybe it'll work out better for you. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) November 27, 2024

Have you registered as a foreign agent? — Orlando Maltravers (@RobertKYarbro) November 27, 2024

Mexico First, huh? — Rick Derris (@JaelandoTweets) November 27, 2024

Adults using the word “bully” to describe another adult is infantile. Trump isn’t a bully, he’s protecting US citizens from criminal illegal aliens entering our country unimpeded. Try siding with 80% of Americans for a change. — Jill (@Jill_Connor) November 27, 2024

You’re an American and a member of Congress. You seem to have forgotten that. You don’t belong anywhere near power or decision making. Are all Democrats from IL completely insane and anti-American? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 27, 2024

I’m shocked, @SeanCasten expressing his admiration for the Marxist President of Mexico. A corrupt country controlled by evil cartels. Pathetic, just like the ignoramuses that elected this climate grifter. — Bill, (@Billenjoylife) November 27, 2024

But won't anyone think of the price of avocados in exchange for border security? David Corn posted earlier, "I hope Trump voters won’t mind paying more for guacamole."

Bad take. — James (@MrJames__321) November 27, 2024

Are you the rep for Mexico or the United States? — GeoMade (@geomadegeo) November 27, 2024

Holy shit. You've never stood up to a bully nor is this what you claim.



Sit down, tulip. — von Scrappy (@VonScrappy462) November 27, 2024

Trump has already gotten Mexico's attention, and he's not even in office yet. It will be nice to have a president who puts America first for a change, unlike some congressmen.

