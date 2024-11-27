Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet
Loose Lips Sink Ships and Derail Presidential Agendas
ECO LUNACY: U.K. Docs to Stop Prescribing Life-Saving Inhalers That 'Harm' Planet
WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election
Seems Insurrection-y: Watch TikTok Lefty Explain Plan to 'Join Forces' to 'Interrupt' Trum...
'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and...
So Much for Body Positivity, Huh? Biden Proposes Rule for Medicare/Medicaid Coverage of...
There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'

Congressman Says Mexican President Shows How to Stand Up to Bullies Like Trump

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 27, 2024
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File

As Twitchy reported, President-elect Donald Trump's threatened 25 percent tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods if they don't get control of the fentanyl coming across their borders is already working

However, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sent a stern letter to Trump saying that the real problem was a consumption problem on America's side of the border, and that Mexican drug cartels get all their guns from the United States.

The translation reads:

… it is clear that we must work together to create a new labor mobility model that is necessary for your country, as well as address the root causes that compel families to leave their homes out of necessity. If even a small percentage of what the United States allocates to war were instead dedicated to building peace and fostering development, it would address the underlying causes of human mobility.

Seventy percent of the illegal weapons seized from criminals in Mexico come from your country. We do not produce these weapons, nor do we consume synthetic drugs. Tragically, it is in our country that lives are lost to the violence resulting from meeting the drug demand in yours.

Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet
Brett T.
Rep. Sean Casten was impressed:

But won't anyone think of the price of avocados in exchange for border security? David Corn posted earlier, "I hope Trump voters won’t mind paying more for guacamole."

Trump has already gotten Mexico's attention, and he's not even in office yet. It will be nice to have a president who puts America first for a change, unlike some congressmen.

***

