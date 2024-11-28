He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire

If we tried to list all of the ways that we abhor disgraced, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, his horrible wife Rachel, and his equally horrible brother Yevgeny, we might be writing until Christmas.

Suffice it to say, the man known to his fellow brothers in arms as a 'chow thief' should be nowhere near any position of authority and probably should be in prison for his corrupt actions. And typical of someone with a guilty conscience, Vindman even has delusions of grandeur about Elon Musk 'silencing' him.

Yesterday, Vindman continued to lash out against Musk -- with no evidence, mind you -- saying that the owner of Twitter is divulging state secrets to Vladimir Putin and that both Musk and Trump are 'Putin puppets.'

The left really has no arguments left to make.

Twitchy reported yesterday on Vindman's latest tantrum, but as a refresher, here is a copy of the video clip that was originally posted by the account @mazemoore.

Alexander Vindman has accused Elon Musk of divulging state secrets to Vladimir Putin, and that the real reason he supports Trump is because Putin ordered him to do so. pic.twitter.com/WAFjL3RKue — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 27, 2024

The reason we included a copy of the video instead of the original is because Musk himself responded to the tweet above and had some very interesting things to say about Vindman.

Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

Damn, Elon! Tell us how you really feel about him.

We don't know about the Ukrainian payroll, but the case for treason against Vindman is not that much of a stretch. He betrayed his Commander-in-Chief during the Trump administration because he was upset that Trump didn't think that highly of him.

Was he doing it on orders from Ukraine? We don't know, but if Vindman can hurl baseless accusations against Musk about Russia, he should have been prepared for Musk to return fire.

He was not. As evidenced by the NEXT tantrum he threw on Twitter.

Elon, here you go again making false and completely unfounded accusations without providing any specifics. That’s the kind of response one would expect from a conspiracy theorist. What oligarch? What treason?



Let me help you out with the facts: I don’t take/have never taken… https://t.co/E2ieupoiRf — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) November 27, 2024

Oh, like your accusations were not 'false and completely unfounded'?

This sounds like a man who definitely has something to hide. Otherwise, why not just ignore it if it's all false?

Get a load of the rest of Vindamn's defensive diatribe here:

I don’t take/have never taken money from any money from oligarchs Ukrainian or other otherwise.



I do run a nonprofit foundation. The http://HereRightMattersFoundatiom.org to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s unprovoked attack on Feb 24, 2022. I served in the military for nearly 22 years and my loyalty is to supporting the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. That’s why I reported presidential corruption when I witnessed an effort to steal an election. That report was in classified channels and when called by Congress to testify about presidential corruption I did so, as required by law.



You, Elon, appear to believe you can act with impunity and are attempting to silence your critics. I’m not intimidated.

If you have to say that you are not intimidated, then you are clearly very intimidated.

And how is Musk trying to 'silence' Vindman? Neither this tweet nor Vindman's initial video were censored or restricted on Twitter in any way. Twitter has never restricted any of Vindman's tweets.

Not only should Vindman's (allegedly) non-profit Ukrainian fundraising operation be investigated, but Vindman himself should probably be evaluated for severe paranoid personality disorder (and maybe even paranoid schizophrenia).

A non-profit? How magnanimous. Curious as to why you failed to mention your war-profiteering business, Trident Support. https://t.co/3pq8ZqbM03 — Dave Parke (@Dave_Parke) November 28, 2024

Yeah, funny how he left that part out of his rant.

🚨🇺🇸🇺🇦 VINDMAN ACCUSED OF BETRAYAL FOR PROFIT



Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman faced accusations in 2023 of profiting from Ukraine’s war while undermining U.S. interests.



Vindman allegedly pitched a $12M defense contract through Trident International LLC to act as a middleman… https://t.co/lMNTLhadi9 pic.twitter.com/npO6Dj5o5M — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 27, 2024

Oops, Alex. Big oops.

Let's have an investigation of that too.

Vindman: Tucker Carlson, JD Vance, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump are all agents of Russia.



Do you ever stop and think of how stupid you sound? — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 28, 2024

Hey, don't forget Tulsi Gabbard. She's obviously a 'Russian agent' too, according to Hillary Clinton and delusional people like Vindman.

And no. Vindman never stops to consider his own stupidity.

Dude you literally just made false allegations against Musk. — Noble cook (@leipreachan1) November 27, 2024

Vindman still believes (incorrectly) that he can pull out the 'It's (D)ifferent when we (D)o it' card and that anyone takes him seriously.

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

He loves to revel in indignation, but Vindman was a dishonest and willing participant in a plot to entrap and impeach Trump — while hiding Joe Biden’s actual corrupt involvement in bilking Ukrainian oligarchs. https://t.co/n1fCvovNTa — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 28, 2024

We don't know about you, but that sounds like someone whose Ukrainian ties need to be thoroughly investigated.

Vindman accused Musk of being paid by the Russians.



Elon responds and accuses Vindman of being paid by the Ukrainians.



Vindman gets his panties in a wad and cries.



LOL https://t.co/Duc1dKKZyG — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) November 28, 2024

Yep. That's a pretty comprehensive summary of what happened yesterday.

It'll be fun to watch you squirm when Trump gets into office and you get a visit from the authorities. https://t.co/0BfqPDWEQB — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) November 28, 2024

We can only pray that happens. And yes, Vindman will screech about 'persecution' when it does.

Because the left has zero sense of irony.

What an insufferable tit https://t.co/IYMUfqM998 — Smelvis (@BlueelvisEric) November 28, 2024

LOL. That is a perfect way to describe Vindman.

Hahahaha. He showed him with his non-profit foundation which does exactly what he was accused of. https://t.co/2M63TqnqQT — Councilman Patrick (@real_IanPatrick) November 27, 2024

Paranoid personalities like Vindman have a tendency to blurt out confessions when they are talking about how everyone is out to get them.

You are not going to last 2 days in prison are you? — Cool Hand Longhorn (@mhanna88) November 27, 2024

Someone will 'own' him on the very first day.

Lolz, shoes on the other foot now, b*tch! https://t.co/z2lhUd0r10 — TexasAF❎️🇺🇸 (@DillowTalk2) November 28, 2024

Despite what Vindman claimed in his tweet, he sounds extremely intimidated and scared.

Good. He should be.

The clock is ticking nobody is above the law pic.twitter.com/dz9xh1WS4T — Empire of Lies (@Gray_Wolf_45) November 27, 2024

We hope that Vindman is on the 'To-Do' list of both Pete Hegseth and Pam Bondi come January.

Keep talking



You're doing great



This only helps your case https://t.co/dsfAbcEdhl — 𝕯ug (@DugShrugged) November 28, 2024

Vindman wouldn't know how to keep quiet if he tried. Maybe he should follow his AWFL wife's lead and quit Twitter altogether.

“You are a liar, sir. I have never taken money from Ukrainian oligarchs. Here’s a link to the paramilitary org I run that sends American drones and equipment to the Ukrainian military. It is definitely NOT funded by Ukrainian oligarchs.” https://t.co/LSkGioWahD — dr squirrel king (@cgt1486) November 28, 2024

LOL.

Maybe what Alex Vindman should do instead of crying at Elon Musk for showing his accusations back in his face (but better) is slink away quietly and hope the Trump administration is too busy fixing the mess he and Democrats made of America, at home and abroad, to notice him.

But we know he won't, so when the investigations come for him, he'll have only himself to blame.

And we'll bring the popcorn.