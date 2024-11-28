'Beauty Comes From Somewhere We Can't Explain': Culture Critic on Vermeer's 'Girl With...
Buyers' Remorse? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Approval Ratings Are Nearing Single Digit...
FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging...
Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always...
Thanksgiving Throwdown! Stuffing Vs Dressing - Let’s Settle This NOW!
Attention, Haters and Losers: The Mean Tweets Are Back
Take a Chill Pill! Rachel Bitecofer Wonders If Anyone Watching Trump Transition Thinks...
'I'm an Elected OFFICIAL': WATCH Bodycam Footage of Obnoxious DRUNK Chicago Democrat Arres...
Yes, Yes We ARE Thankful for the Incredible Levels of COPE Over Trump's...
SICK: Records Show Fatally Shooting Trump Protester Ashli Babbitt Was Very LUCRATIVE for...
Well, Well, Well, How the Turntables Have ...: Elon Musk Promises that DOGE...
Wait ... WHAT?! Elon Musk Mocking Neil deGrasse Tyson for Basically MAKING OUT...
Oh The Humanity! Remembering The WKRP Turkey Drop Tragedy

He Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It: Chow Thief Alex Vindman Cries as Elon Musk Returns Fire

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on November 28, 2024

If we tried to list all of the ways that we abhor disgraced, retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, his horrible wife Rachel, and his equally horrible brother Yevgeny, we might be writing until Christmas. 

Advertisement

Suffice it to say, the man known to his fellow brothers in arms as a 'chow thief' should be nowhere near any position of authority and probably should be in prison for his corrupt actions. And typical of someone with a guilty conscience, Vindman even has delusions of grandeur about Elon Musk 'silencing' him

Yesterday, Vindman continued to lash out against Musk -- with no evidence, mind you -- saying that the owner of Twitter is divulging state secrets to Vladimir Putin and that both Musk and Trump are 'Putin puppets.'

The left really has no arguments left to make.

Twitchy reported yesterday on Vindman's latest tantrum, but as a refresher, here is a copy of the video clip that was originally posted by the account @mazemoore

The reason we included a copy of the video instead of the original is because Musk himself responded to the tweet above and had some very interesting things to say about Vindman. 

Damn, Elon! Tell us how you really feel about him.

We don't know about the Ukrainian payroll, but the case for treason against Vindman is not that much of a stretch. He betrayed his Commander-in-Chief during the Trump administration because he was upset that Trump didn't think that highly of him.

Recommended

Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Was he doing it on orders from Ukraine? We don't know, but if Vindman can hurl baseless accusations against Musk about Russia, he should have been prepared for Musk to return fire. 

He was not. As evidenced by the NEXT tantrum he threw on Twitter. 

Oh, like your accusations were not 'false and completely unfounded'? 

This sounds like a man who definitely has something to hide. Otherwise, why not just ignore it if it's all false? 

Get a load of the rest of Vindamn's defensive diatribe here: 

I don’t take/have never taken money from any money from oligarchs Ukrainian or other otherwise.

I do run a nonprofit foundation. The http://HereRightMattersFoundatiom.org to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s unprovoked attack on Feb 24, 2022. I served in the military for nearly 22 years and my loyalty is to supporting the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. That’s why I reported presidential corruption when I witnessed an effort to steal an election. That report was in classified channels and when called by Congress to testify about presidential corruption I did so, as required by law.

You, Elon, appear to believe you can act with impunity and are attempting to silence your critics. I’m not intimidated.

Advertisement

If you have to say that you are not intimidated, then you are clearly very intimidated. 

And how is Musk trying to 'silence' Vindman? Neither this tweet nor Vindman's initial video were censored or restricted on Twitter in any way. Twitter has never restricted any of Vindman's tweets. 

Not only should Vindman's (allegedly) non-profit Ukrainian fundraising operation be investigated, but Vindman himself should probably be evaluated for severe paranoid personality disorder (and maybe even paranoid schizophrenia). 

Yeah, funny how he left that part out of his rant. 

Oops, Alex. Big oops. 

Let's have an investigation of that too. 

Hey, don't forget Tulsi Gabbard. She's obviously a 'Russian agent' too, according to Hillary Clinton and delusional people like Vindman. 

Advertisement

And no. Vindman never stops to consider his own stupidity. 

Vindman still believes (incorrectly) that he can pull out the 'It's (D)ifferent when we (D)o it' card and that anyone takes him seriously. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

We don't know about you, but that sounds like someone whose Ukrainian ties need to be thoroughly investigated. 

Yep. That's a pretty comprehensive summary of what happened yesterday. 

We can only pray that happens. And yes, Vindman will screech about 'persecution' when it does. 

Advertisement

Because the left has zero sense of irony. 

LOL. That is a perfect way to describe Vindman.

Paranoid personalities like Vindman have a tendency to blurt out confessions when they are talking about how everyone is out to get them. 

Someone will 'own' him on the very first day. 

Despite what Vindman claimed in his tweet, he sounds extremely intimidated and scared. 

Good. He should be. 

We hope that Vindman is on the 'To-Do' list of both Pete Hegseth and Pam Bondi come January. 

Vindman wouldn't know how to keep quiet if he tried. Maybe he should follow his AWFL wife's lead and quit Twitter altogether. 

Advertisement

LOL. 

Maybe what Alex Vindman should do instead of crying at Elon Musk for showing his accusations back in his face (but better) is slink away quietly and hope the Trump administration is too busy fixing the mess he and Democrats made of America, at home and abroad, to notice him. 

But we know he won't, so when the investigations come for him, he'll have only himself to blame. 

And we'll bring the popcorn. 

Tags: ELON MUSK RUSSIA TRAITOR UKRAINE ALEXANDER VINDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
'Beauty Comes From Somewhere We Can't Explain': Culture Critic on Vermeer's 'Girl With a Pearl Earring'
Amy Curtis
Dem's Claim About Mexico's President Standing Up to 'Bully' Trump Is Already Aging HORRIBLY
Doug P.
FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Eric V.
Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always Been 'Queer' (Spoiler: It Has Not)
Amy Curtis
Buyers' Remorse? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Approval Ratings Are Nearing Single Digits
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes? Grateful Calvin
Advertisement