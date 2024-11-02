You Sweet Summer Child: Super Genius Alex Vindman Thinks Phishing Text Is Elon Musk 'Silencing' Him

COPE and SEETHE: The Hill Laments Elon Musk's Purchase of X Made Him...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on November 02, 2024
Twitchy

We don't know about you, Twitchy readers, but we've just about had it with some of the dumbest people on the planet lecturing us about what's good for us, who we should vote for, and how they know better than we do. 

This past summer, Mark Cuban, who recently has been spending his time insulting and degrading women, hilariously fell for an obvious phishing scam, giving out his personal information to a scam phone caller who went by the name of 'Noah' and said he worked for Google

And this guy is supposed to be a venture capitalist wizard? 

Not to be outdone, miserable snitch and permanently broken chow thief Alex Vindman decided to tweet last night that he was being 'silenced' by Elon Musk because he is a Trump critic. 

Vindman's evidence? He received a text that was so clearly a phishing scam, even senile Joe Biden could have spotted it (maybe). 

Check it out: 

As you can see, Vindman's tweet was Community Noted -- because it's OBVIOUSLY a spam text -- but not before he doubled down and wondered if Twitter got hacked because Musk fired the majority of its previously useless, woke staff. 

Yes, Alex. It's all a plot. You are a hero. Never let them silence you. [Insert rolling eyes emoji here.]

Even Vindman's shrieking harpy of a wife got in on it, claiming that it must mean accounts are being hacked. 

At least she spotted it as a scam, unlike her very dumb husband. Then again, a five-year-old could have spotted that. 

But no, Rachel, phishing texts do NOT mean that many accounts are being hacked. 

You can guess how Vindman's fever dream of being persecuted by Musk went over on Twitter. 

Let the dragging commence. 

Now, that is a scary thought. We can only imagine how many Nigerian princes contacted Vindman while he was on the NSC. 

This writer has taken those trainings. They are so easy, anyone with an iota of common sense can spot the scams. 

Vindman does not qualify to be in that category.

To be fair, Vindman confirmed that long ago. But it's always nice to have a reminder. 

HA. HAHAHAHA. 

Wait until you hear about Musk's plot to silence people by leaving Legos on the floor! 

LOL. 

Hey ... wait a minute. That one might actually be a message from Vindman's buddy Zelenskyy. 

We shudder to think. 

Come on, Alex. Don't leave Granny hanging. 

Ya think? 

This is probably a good time to remind everyone that Vindman's equally blockheaded deep-state brother Yevgeny (NOT 'Eugene') is running for Congress in Virginia.

For God's (and national security's) sake, it is essential that he loses. 

Sweet Lord, we hope not. 

That stupid ... and then some. 

Of course, Twitter being the loving and kind place that it is, many people wanted to offer Vindman helpful suggestions instead of mocking him. 

We can't say for sure, but if we were the gambling type, we'd bet that he did.

Now, THERE is a suggestion we can back wholeheartedly. 

Stay far away from Twitter. You never know what Elon Musk will do next to try to 'silence' you. 

With just a few days before Election Day, people like Alex Vindman, his wife, and his brother are going to spend a lot of time trying to scare us about 'threats to democracy' from Trump.  

Call us crazy, but maybe having anyone from that galactically stupid family anywhere near the levers of power is much more of a real threat that we should be worried about. 

