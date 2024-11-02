You Sweet Summer Child: Super Genius Alex Vindman Thinks Phishing Text Is Elon Musk 'Silencing' Him

We don't know about you, Twitchy readers, but we've just about had it with some of the dumbest people on the planet lecturing us about what's good for us, who we should vote for, and how they know better than we do.

Advertisement

This past summer, Mark Cuban, who recently has been spending his time insulting and degrading women, hilariously fell for an obvious phishing scam, giving out his personal information to a scam phone caller who went by the name of 'Noah' and said he worked for Google.

And this guy is supposed to be a venture capitalist wizard?

Not to be outdone, miserable snitch and permanently broken chow thief Alex Vindman decided to tweet last night that he was being 'silenced' by Elon Musk because he is a Trump critic.

Vindman's evidence? He received a text that was so clearly a phishing scam, even senile Joe Biden could have spotted it (maybe).

Check it out:

The timing, right before the election is very troubling. This can be an effort to silence critics of @realDonaldTrump and Elon. Can someone tell me if this is legit? pic.twitter.com/S47Ibrw7em — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) November 2, 2024

As you can see, Vindman's tweet was Community Noted -- because it's OBVIOUSLY a spam text -- but not before he doubled down and wondered if Twitter got hacked because Musk fired the majority of its previously useless, woke staff.

Alternatively, Elon’s thinly staffed Twitter was hacked. — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) November 2, 2024

Yes, Alex. It's all a plot. You are a hero. Never let them silence you. [Insert rolling eyes emoji here.]

Even Vindman's shrieking harpy of a wife got in on it, claiming that it must mean accounts are being hacked.

It’s a scam and they are hacking many accounts. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) November 2, 2024

At least she spotted it as a scam, unlike her very dumb husband. Then again, a five-year-old could have spotted that.

But no, Rachel, phishing texts do NOT mean that many accounts are being hacked.

You can guess how Vindman's fever dream of being persecuted by Musk went over on Twitter.

Let the dragging commence.

This guy was on the National Security Council and does not recognize a phishing scam. https://t.co/7aW3ZxS19C — Nate Fischer (@NateAFischer) November 2, 2024

Now, that is a scary thought. We can only imagine how many Nigerian princes contacted Vindman while he was on the NSC.

EVERY YEAR we waste time on annual INFOSEC/Cyber training that only morons could possibly need. Turns out the morons are fat Lieutenant Colonels working on the National Security Council in the White House. https://t.co/TSoqz2G44j pic.twitter.com/4ppFQNLjDW — recusant#☕ (@neorecusant) November 2, 2024

This writer has taken those trainings. They are so easy, anyone with an iota of common sense can spot the scams.

Advertisement

Vindman does not qualify to be in that category.

Thank you for confirming everything that everyone has ever said about you. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 2, 2024

To be fair, Vindman confirmed that long ago. But it's always nice to have a reminder.

HA. HAHAHAHA.

I stubbed my toe this morning. The timing, right before the election is very troubling. This can be an effort to silence critics of @realdonaldTrump and Elon.



Ow my toe! https://t.co/61CEQ2pcL9 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 2, 2024

Wait until you hear about Musk's plot to silence people by leaving Legos on the floor!

Sir, I have a great deal of money to support the noble cause in Ukraine. I am having trouble getting the money out of my country because my government is not sympathetic to your just cause. Can you help me do this good thing and I can reward you to help me achieve this. https://t.co/JEGNLtc4ca — CognitiveDeclension (@CDeclension) November 2, 2024

LOL.

Hey ... wait a minute. That one might actually be a message from Vindman's buddy Zelenskyy.

That Nigerian prince is MAGA too, don't trust him — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 2, 2024

Advertisement

How many Nigerian princes do we think Vindman has sent money to? https://t.co/f1tP9u0q0U — John Cooper (@thejcoop) November 2, 2024

We shudder to think.

Alex, it’s me, your grandmother. I need you to send me $799 in google play giftcards. https://t.co/g9VLsrIatz — Granite Mtn. Movie Club (@gran1te_mtn) November 2, 2024

Come on, Alex. Don't leave Granny hanging.

If you thought this was real, maybe it’s best to not put you in charge of important decisions. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) November 2, 2024

Ya think?

This is Deep State A team. Lol. https://t.co/K8JuGJNreS — jollyraptor (@jollier_raptor) November 2, 2024

This is probably a good time to remind everyone that Vindman's equally blockheaded deep-state brother Yevgeny (NOT 'Eugene') is running for Congress in Virginia.

For God's (and national security's) sake, it is essential that he loses.

Does this dude still have a security clearance? https://t.co/xfLswukJFD — ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) November 2, 2024

Sweet Lord, we hope not.

I had to triple check if this was a parody account. This dude is literally that stupid. https://t.co/CFQwRJzGGO — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) November 2, 2024

That stupid ... and then some.

Of course, Twitter being the loving and kind place that it is, many people wanted to offer Vindman helpful suggestions instead of mocking him.

Advertisement

You should click the link and let us know what happens. https://t.co/4h1chwnlxL — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) November 2, 2024

We can't say for sure, but if we were the gambling type, we'd bet that he did.

Just leave X, it's too dangerous — Christy Kelly (@Kelly4Humanity) November 2, 2024

Now, THERE is a suggestion we can back wholeheartedly.

Stay far away from Twitter. You never know what Elon Musk will do next to try to 'silence' you.

With just a few days before Election Day, people like Alex Vindman, his wife, and his brother are going to spend a lot of time trying to scare us about 'threats to democracy' from Trump.

Call us crazy, but maybe having anyone from that galactically stupid family anywhere near the levers of power is much more of a real threat that we should be worried about.