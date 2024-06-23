Mark Cuban, Who Likes to Remind Us Constantly How Smart He Is, Gets Hilariously Phished

One of the most memorable characters from HBO's groundbreaking crime series The Wire is street criminal Omar Little. Omar is a fan favorite to this day for his quips, delivered perfectly by the late Michael K. Williams. Maybe the quote Omar is known best for is, 'You come at the king, you best not miss.'

But only slightly below that is how Omar describes the street life in Baltimore:

'The game is out there. And it's either play or get played.'

Maybe Mark Cuban should have watched more of The Wire.

Yesterday, Cuban -- who is the smartest person he knows -- decided it would be a great idea for him to go onto Twitter and complain to Google about a scam that he fell for. (Mind you. this was AFTER Cuban tried to claim that Democrats are open to many voices by quoting ... a Democrat Party chair in Ohio.)

Hey @google @sundarpichai I just got hacked at my [email protected] because someone named noah at your 650-203-0000 called and said I had an intruder and spoofed googles recovery methods.



If anyone gets anything from [email protected] after 3:30pm pst it’s not me. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 22, 2024

Cuban deleted the tweet above, but you know Twitchy. We got it.

Hey, everyone gets fooled once in a while. As another character on The Wire says, 'You know, get or get got.'

We've all fallen for scams of one nature or another (or parody accounts on Twitter like the infamous Dennis). Most of them are not nearly as egregious and obvious as what Cuban admitted to, though. What made the tweet hilarious is that we are supposed to believe that Cuban is a tech genius, and yet he fell for the 2024 equivalent of 'the Nigerian prince.'

It's also hilarious that Cuban decided that a public forum like Twitter was the place to talk about this embarrassing moment. Much like he has been buried in recent weeks for his public affirmation of DEI (and inadvertently admitting that he broke EEOC regulations) and the minimum wage.

Needless to say, Cuban's arrogance on these and many other political issues meant he was ripe for a roasting from Twitter users.

Imagine being a billionaire tech bro and not knowing how insanely easy it is to spoof caller ID.

🏴https://t.co/ACP4E9U5WL — e/rik e/xplains 🏴 (@ErikExplains) June 23, 2024

We're still not sure how Cuban made all of his billions with his clear inability to grasp business concepts or show any analytical skills.

PSA if a guy named Noah (or any Old Testament prophet for that matter) calls and claims he’s from 𝕏 and wants your password just know that 𝕏 would never ask you for that and it’s a scam — Dan 🇺🇸 (@KettlebellDan) June 23, 2024

That's an easy one. Everybody knows that only people with NEW Testament names work for Twitter and will ask you for your personal information.

(Angry boomer voice) “Hey Google I just gave my password to a randomass person who cold called me and I want to know what YOU’RE going to do about it!!” — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 23, 2024

That part was hilarious. Cuban couldn't admit (or couldn't recognize) that he was the mark, so he had to blame it all on Google.

Mark Cuban rn pic.twitter.com/I0x4jSZi2e — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) June 23, 2024

Excuse us. We just spit up coffee all over our keyboard. There's ALWAYS a Simpsons GIF.

Mark Cuban fell for the Nigerian Prince scheme and we’re supposed to think he’s a top thinker? — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 23, 2024

Maybe he's not the best guy to be evaluating other people's business ideas on Shark Tank. We're pretty sure Mr. Wonderful would never fall for a scammer named 'Noah.'

Probably for the best that Mark Cuban is gonna be stepping away from Shark Tank after this season since after watching him get scammed by an exiled Nigerian prince I feel like the people making the pitches may be hesitant to get into business with him pic.twitter.com/KcAmv6LfmE — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 23, 2024

Oh, good. He's leaving the show. A million small business entrepreneurs just breathed a sigh of relief.

What’s better, Mark Cuban’s shameful public admission or the comments on it? pic.twitter.com/Pjag4b1Xzq — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 23, 2024

That's a tough call, LOL. But we're Twitchy, so we have to go with the comments.

That's fair. We'll go with 'both.'

Look, give the guy a break: NOAH SAID HE WAS FROM GOOGLE!



How could he be expected to see through such a dastardly ruse?



Excuse me, I have to go now, a really cute woman in a bikini just said she thinks I’m special and wants me to click on a link… — joe_auchter (@joe_auchter) June 23, 2024

HAHAHAHA. If you've ever been swarmed by the scam porn bots on Twitter, you'll understand that one.

Next time you get one of those scammy phone calls wanting all your account passwords and you ask yourself “Who on earth falls for these things?”… pic.twitter.com/F6r6JqTZqq — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) June 23, 2024

Mark Cuban is a complete boomer. pic.twitter.com/WrYoWJQpz5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 23, 2024

Even most boomers know better than this by now.

I know everyone is dunking on Mark Cuban, but I think he’s an inspiring example of America’s greatness: name another country where you can start with nothing, be a complete moron, and still get filthy rich. https://t.co/LmQXPc3Ro2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 23, 2024

Damn. That's a very good point. As another notorious scammer, Don King would say, 'Only in America.'





Just got home from watching "Thelma", a movie about a little old lady of 93 years who got cold called by a scammer and scammed out of $10,000, who gets a gun and goes to get her money back.



On a completely different subject, this tweet by 66-yo billionaire Mark Cuban: https://t.co/7tGJfEC031 — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) June 23, 2024

If Cuban went on a Charles Bronson-style rampage of revenge, we'd buy tickets to see that.

Mark Cuban deleted this tweet of him falling for a phishing scam — after X-users mocked him relentlessly.



Was it like this:



"Hi Mark. You have an intruder. I'm from Google & I need you to give me your password. A Nigerian prince will then deposit $1B in your account."



LOL pic.twitter.com/5fj2cbfeT4 — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) June 23, 2024

You can never have too many Nigerian Prince jokes.

Mark Cuban after giving his password to Noah: https://t.co/TE8qRG9SP8 pic.twitter.com/UptNs9Oyru — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 23, 2024

We're openly giggling now.

Mark Cuban wants to tell you how to vote and live your life while he’s getting scammed by random people saying they’re from Google 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wPamcAYiuZ — Graeme Moore 🅿️ (@MooreGrams) June 23, 2024

If he wasn't half as sanctimonious and preachy as he is (while always being wrong), we probably wouldn't even have paid attention to this story. But he is, so we did.

Mark Cuban has been taking L after L lately pic.twitter.com/Yu1cJ7EPsN — aka (@akafacehots) June 23, 2024

He really, really has.

As we said earlier, everyone can get duped once in a while. No one is 100 percent immune, no matter how careful you are.

But Cuban was not being careful (An intruder? Really?). AND he decided that he wanted to be indignant at Google about the whole incident.

When you combine that with all of his other embarrassing statements on Twitter recently, it adds up to a pretty embarrassing night for him (hence the deleted tweet).

But a pretty fun night for Twitter.