Alexander Vindman Tells MSNBC That Elon Musk Is Giving 'State Secrets' to Russia

Hey, look, it's Nicolle Wallace. We just posted a lengthy piece on MSNBC's history of pushing conspiracy theories, and now we have traitor Alexander Vindman telling her that it's "not speculation" that Vladimir Putin encouraged Elon Musk to campaign for Donald Trump. Putin has "been using the richest man in the world to do his bidding," such as purchasing Twitter so he could spread disinformation and sow discord.

How does MSNBC get away with not being sued for defamation all the time?

One of the most ridiculous segments in the history of television.



RUSSIA COLLUSION 2.0: Elon Musk is a Russian agent and is working for Vladimir Putin.



Disgraced laughing stock Alexander Vindman and the dumbest person on TV, Nicolle Wallace, break it down for us. pic.twitter.com/io4LKPKx9h — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 27, 2024

Alexander Vindman tells MSNBC that Elon Musk might be giving “state secrets” to Vladimir Putin, and that his support for Trump comes at Putin’s behest.



Please sue this scumbag @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/2AEboXyVJd — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 27, 2024

How does this not warrant the same kind of damages that Alex Jones had to pay? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 27, 2024

Vindman needs to be bankrupted and jailed — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 27, 2024

And we suppose it was Putin who told Musk to hook up Ukraine to Starlink for free as some sort of psyop.

There MUST be consequences for this type of brazen pedaling of outright lies and disinformation. Elon should sue Vindman (who, frankly, belongs in jail for treason) for slander — RickCee (@RickCee1968) November 27, 2024

Vindman, a deep stater, who participated in the attempted take-down of an American president.



God willing, someday he'll face consequences for what he's done to a nation. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) November 27, 2024

Where is Vindman anyway? What's with the water damage or whatever on his backdrop?

When all else fails call them Russian agents. You think they would have learned by now that this doesn't work. — momoflegends (@momoflegends_) November 27, 2024

I can’t believe they still think this will work on Americans. Disgraceful — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) November 27, 2024

Projection like nothing else — Cee Jay (@corimomma75) November 27, 2024

These are dangerous accusations that are not protected speech and are clearly defamation. @elonmusk needs to get Vindman in court. — Tom Gibson (@TheTomGibson) November 27, 2024

Does Vindman has some sort of dossier linking Musk to Putin?

I hope @elonmusk sues you into oblivion.



You are a traitor to your country and an absolute pig of a human. — ViserionRex (@ViserionRex1) November 27, 2024

What funny is that Vindman actually thinks he's been the good guy in all of this.

***