Democrat Departure? Billionaire LinkedIn Founder Mulls Leaving US Because of Trump Victory
Spending Money Like Drunken Democrats: Failing Tesla Rival Gets 6.6 Billion From Biden
POLITICO Notes That Donald Trump's Cabinet Again Has Only Three People of Color
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories
VIP
Loose Lips Sink Ships and Derail Presidential Agendas
ECO LUNACY: U.K. Docs to Stop Prescribing Life-Saving Inhalers That 'Harm' Planet
WOWZA: Map Shows ALL FIFTY STATES Saw a Rightward Shift in the Election
Seems Insurrection-y: Watch TikTok Lefty Explain Plan to 'Join Forces' to 'Interrupt' Trum...
'How Am I Funny?' Woke Disclaimer on 'Goodfellas' Movie Is Both Hilarious and...
So Much for Body Positivity, Huh? Biden Proposes Rule for Medicare/Medicaid Coverage of...
There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
DEI Must Go AWOL: Pete Hegseth Says 'Nope' to Making Wokeness Part of...
Now That the Election's Over, Chris Cillizza Says It's Safe to Admit Tim...
JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison

Alexander Vindman Tells MSNBC That Elon Musk Is Giving 'State Secrets' to Russia

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 27, 2024
The Last Word/Twitter

Hey, look, it's Nicolle Wallace. We just posted a lengthy piece on MSNBC's history of pushing conspiracy theories, and now we have traitor Alexander Vindman telling her that it's "not speculation" that Vladimir Putin encouraged Elon Musk to campaign for Donald Trump. Putin has "been using the richest man in the world to do his bidding," such as purchasing Twitter so he could spread disinformation and sow discord.

Advertisement

How does MSNBC get away with not being sued for defamation all the time?

And we suppose it was Putin who told Musk to hook up Ukraine to Starlink for free as some sort of psyop.

Recommended

Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories
Brett T.
Advertisement

Where is Vindman anyway? What's with the water damage or whatever on his backdrop?

Does Vindman has some sort of dossier linking Musk to Putin?

What funny is that Vindman actually thinks he's been the good guy in all of this.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK NICOLLE WALLACE VLADIMIR PUTIN ALEXANDER VINDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories
Brett T.
Spending Money Like Drunken Democrats: Failing Tesla Rival Gets 6.6 Billion From Biden
Eric V.
Democrat Departure? Billionaire LinkedIn Founder Mulls Leaving US Because of Trump Victory
Warren Squire
POLITICO Notes That Donald Trump's Cabinet Again Has Only Three People of Color
Brett T.
There's More to That Kamala Harris Video and 'It's Way Worse'
Brett T.
Here's a CNN Host Reacting to Tom Homan's Promise to Dem Lawbreakers ('Make That a GIF Right NOW!')
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Drew Holden Posts a Thread of MSNBC Conspiracy Theories Brett T.
Advertisement