Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 28, 2024
AI Image / Bing Copilot

Happy Thanksgiving, Twitchy readers! 

As we look ahead to a long weekend, we hope your day is filled with love and gratitude and that you are spending it with family and friends.

But this is Twitchy, after all, so we'd also like to make sure that your Thanksgiving is filled with a few laughs. 

We're giving our resident meme master, Fuzzy Chimp, the day off today, but that doesn't mean that we don't have a few special Turkey Day memes that we hope will tickle your ... wishbone?

OK, that doesn't really work, but we hope you get the bigger end of that wishbone today. While you're waiting for your succulent birds to come out of the oven, please enjoy a special edition of Thanksgiving Morning Meme Madness. 

And speaking of gratitude, what better place to start than the recent Presidential election? America dodged a huge bullet thanks to all your votes on November 5, and we are super excited about the next four years, so let's celebrate and try not to rub it in too much with your liberal aunt. 

Nah, just kidding. Rub it in all you want. 

'This charcuterie board, believe me, nobody does it better - it's YUGE, with the best cheeses and meats, I mean, it's just fantastic!'

'Hey, could you pass the salt? No, not the shaker. The salt from your Harris-voting tears.'

OOF. If you are having some adult beverages today, make sure you drink in moderation. Don't go overboard and post a video to Twitter reminding your running mate to 'never let anyone take your power.'

But you can imbibe enough to enjoy a little Thanksgiving dance, Trump-tusi style.

Don't forget the 'special' wine!

'What? You said to bring a bottle. We're just making the wine great again.'

But if you are visiting relatives for Thanksgiving, make sure you come in HOT. 

Remember to shout 'BOOM' and make the mic drop gesture while you're at it. 

Boom Anna Kendrick GIFfrom Boom GIFs


If you're not sure how to execute a grand entrance, just let The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles show you how it's done:

And don't let anyone talk you out of enjoying your well-earned victory lap. 

If you're really daring, you'll pull out your MAGA hat right in the middle of grace. 

But hey, Democrats will be enjoying Thanksgiving too, filled with 'joy,' of course. 

Hillary as the waitress killed us. LOL. 

That's what a 'full-bird colonel' looks like in the Biden Defense Department. We'll call that turkey 'Sam Brinton.'

Speaking of the Bidens, we wonder how their Thanksgiving will be going this year. 

OOF. Awkward! 

Don't feel too bad though, Hunter. We're not so sure about those turkey pardons. 

Uh-oh. That turkey wasn't named 'Ray Epps,' was he?

We won't miss the destructive policies, the incompetence, and the incoherent mumbling, but we will miss laughing at them. 

And if you REALLY want to spark some conversation, there's always room for dessert.

That's the pie you bring out when you are tired of all the guests and want them to leave. 

 OK, OK. Your Thanksgiving Day doesn't have to be filled with politics. There are plenty of other laughs to be had. 

We hope the aliens wait until January 20 to come down and say, 'Take us to your leader.' 

We'll actually have one then.

While we're on the subject of aliens ... 

Yikes! 

Maybe just stick with the side dishes at that Thanksgiving dinner. 

Umm, on second thought, we'll go with the alien facehugger Thanksgiving meal.

People seem to be inviting weird guests for Thanksgiving this year. Bigfoot isn't the only one. 

Superman could definitely help cook your turkey a little faster. But he's no Godzilla.

If you don't remember one of the funniest episodes in television history, here is a reminder: 

And, since we couldn't resist, here is the clip: 

'As God as my witness ... I thought turkeys could fly.'

LOL. It never gets old. 

But maybe the turkeys are out for revenge this year. 

What is happening? Be a-scared, everyone. Be very a-scared! 

We think it'll be OK though. Just tell your turkey that you are treating it to a Spa Day. 

Shhh. No one tell PETA. 

No matter what they say though, animals and Thanksgiving go together like mashed potatoes and gravy. 

Aww. You give Snoopy some of those pies! 

It doesn't always work out for our furry (or feathered) friends though. 

'Donald? Who's Donald? I don't know any Donald.'

No matter what, don't forget that Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones, NOT for work. 

No matter what it is, it can wait. 

Not even if your boss is Gandalf the White. 

Whatever you do, watch out for Thanksgiving mishaps. 

Oops. You can still pray silently. 

Wait, is that Hunter Biden again? How many Thanksgiving dinners is he attending this year? 

Some Thanksgiving mistakes can turn out great though (wait for it ...)

Your fried turkey may turn out differently than that. 

Wait ... WHAT? We're not sure if that is gross or a slice of pure genius. It could be both. 

Blech. We need better life hacks than that one. 

There we go. Now, that's not doing Thanksgiving harder, that's doing Thanksgiving smarter

Especially if you live in San Francisco or other lawless blue cities. 

Ahh, nostalgia. There's no Thanksgiving like a Generation X Thanksgiving. 

That cutting board has seen things. Things that it will never be able to unsee. 

Nonsense! You have wonderful thighs as well. 

HA. Leave it to Rakell to serve her Thanksgiving a little on the spicy side. 

And when Thanksgiving is over, we still have Black Friday to look forward to. 

Yeesh. Stay safe, doggos. Order online. 

And after all of that mayhem, Christmas season will be in full swing. 

Santa can show up early at our Thanksgiving any time he wants. He can even bring Mariah Carey and Wham! with him. 

We're wrapping up and this has been a lot of fun, but in all seriousness, let's make sure we all remember some of those who might not be able to sit down with us this year for Thanksgiving dinner. 

And remember all of those who came before to give us so much to be thankful for this year. 

Amen to that.

Please enjoy this wonderful day, Twitchy readers. We have a lot of content coming for you throughout the day if you want to take a break from all of the hubbub. 

But we hope you have a wonderful holiday, love and enjoy your families (even the blue-haired liberal ones), remember to laugh, and remember to be grateful. 

We know that we are grateful to all of you every day of the year. 

Tags: FUNNY MEMES THANKSGIVING

