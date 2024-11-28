Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?

Happy Thanksgiving, Twitchy readers!
As we look ahead to a long weekend, we hope your day is filled with love and gratitude and that you are spending it with family and friends.
But this is Twitchy, after all, so we'd also like to make sure that your Thanksgiving is filled with a few laughs.
We're giving our resident meme master, Fuzzy Chimp, the day off today, but that doesn't mean that we don't have a few special Turkey Day memes that we hope will tickle your ... wishbone?
OK, that doesn't really work, but we hope you get the bigger end of that wishbone today. While you're waiting for your succulent birds to come out of the oven, please enjoy a special edition of Thanksgiving Morning Meme Madness.
And speaking of gratitude, what better place to start than the recent Presidential election? America dodged a huge bullet thanks to all your votes on November 5, and we are super excited about the next four years, so let's celebrate and try not to rub it in too much with your liberal aunt.
Nah, just kidding. Rub it in all you want.
Good morning, everyone!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) November 26, 2024
😏😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iuaZVzaLSz
'This charcuterie board, believe me, nobody does it better - it's YUGE, with the best cheeses and meats, I mean, it's just fantastic!'
THANKSGIVING AFTER THE ELECTION— TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 24, 2024
This entire video is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/glNnNl6Awb
'Hey, could you pass the salt? No, not the shaker. The salt from your Harris-voting tears.'
The turkey before The turkey after— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 27, 2024
I put it in: I take it out: pic.twitter.com/kncjztj1mT
OOF. If you are having some adult beverages today, make sure you drink in moderation. Don't go overboard and post a video to Twitter reminding your running mate to 'never let anyone take your power.'
But you can imbibe enough to enjoy a little Thanksgiving dance, Trump-tusi style.
A New Thanksgiving Tradition is born 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/perQ97OONt— TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 25, 2024
Don't forget the 'special' wine!
November 27, 2024
'What? You said to bring a bottle. We're just making the wine great again.'
But if you are visiting relatives for Thanksgiving, make sure you come in HOT.
Conservatives have really just been thugging it out for years— Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) November 26, 2024
This Thanksgiving is ours pic.twitter.com/KLmajoVqx3
Remember to shout 'BOOM' and make the mic drop gesture while you're at it.
If you're not sure how to execute a grand entrance, just let The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles show you how it's done:
POV: you’re the conservative uncle at Thanksgiving— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 26, 2024
pic.twitter.com/TmADPokQMm
And don't let anyone talk you out of enjoying your well-earned victory lap.
My husband telling me absolutely not to wear the red hat to Thanksgiving— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 27, 2024
Me putting it in my purse jic pic.twitter.com/1ZVIDYfW9Y
If you're really daring, you'll pull out your MAGA hat right in the middle of grace.
But hey, Democrats will be enjoying Thanksgiving too, filled with 'joy,' of course.
Since Happy Thanksgiving is trending 🦃 pic.twitter.com/csPj8x7dOU— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) November 25, 2024
Hillary as the waitress killed us. LOL.
When you go to a Democrat Thanksgiving. They give you this.— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 27, 2024
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. pic.twitter.com/c9UOYZHRhz
That's what a 'full-bird colonel' looks like in the Biden Defense Department. We'll call that turkey 'Sam Brinton.'
Speaking of the Bidens, we wonder how their Thanksgiving will be going this year.
I legitimately laughed out loud.— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) November 25, 2024
Thanksgiving is less than 3 days away! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/wOWOx82ZEj
OOF. Awkward!
Don't feel too bad though, Hunter. We're not so sure about those turkey pardons.
Turkey Denied Presidential Pardon After Photos Emerge Of It Attending January 6 https://t.co/GIQ0yajWSt pic.twitter.com/zDvB74TCgn— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 26, 2024
Uh-oh. That turkey wasn't named 'Ray Epps,' was he?
Are you gonna miss Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/rhlaQILvyk— Dave (@davespace_) November 26, 2024
We won't miss the destructive policies, the incompetence, and the incoherent mumbling, but we will miss laughing at them.
And if you REALLY want to spark some conversation, there's always room for dessert.
Mom: Please don’t talk politics this Thanksgiving— Liberty Lyss (@liberty_lyss) November 20, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/EAMyU6XANU
That's the pie you bring out when you are tired of all the guests and want them to leave.
OK, OK. Your Thanksgiving Day doesn't have to be filled with politics. There are plenty of other laughs to be had.
Thanksgiving meme of the day. pic.twitter.com/CydZ5kqH3F— Barnaby1025 (@barnaby1025) November 24, 2024
We hope the aliens wait until January 20 to come down and say, 'Take us to your leader.'
We'll actually have one then.
While we're on the subject of aliens ...
Happy Thanksgiving Week!— Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) November 25, 2024
Follow me for more entertaining tips! pic.twitter.com/xD9XeZJlG0
Yikes!
Maybe just stick with the side dishes at that Thanksgiving dinner.
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/epuAYwPC2x— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 26, 2024
Umm, on second thought, we'll go with the alien facehugger Thanksgiving meal.
#Thanksgiving2024 pic.twitter.com/kCoAdjui4f— Mike Kanin🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@KaninMike) November 26, 2024
People seem to be inviting weird guests for Thanksgiving this year. Bigfoot isn't the only one.
November 25, 2024
Superman could definitely help cook your turkey a little faster. But he's no Godzilla.
I really hope people understand this fantastic meme; the 'WKRP in Cincinnati' Thanksgiving episode should air 24 hours straight on some channel so everyone can see it 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/t5TQoXMij9— Martin Mulcahy 🍻✍️ 🇩🇪 ⚽🥊 (@MartinMulcahey) November 26, 2024
If you don't remember one of the funniest episodes in television history, here is a reminder:
November 25, 2024
And, since we couldn't resist, here is the clip:
'As God as my witness ... I thought turkeys could fly.'
LOL. It never gets old.
But maybe the turkeys are out for revenge this year.
Beware of gangs coming into town to ask about your Thanksgiving planspic.twitter.com/MIECj7rjZz— Hy Bender (@hybender) November 25, 2024
Breaking: anti-Thanksgiving protests are erupting in major cities across the US…— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 27, 2024
pic.twitter.com/P4C4B9L8vC
What is happening? Be a-scared, everyone. Be very a-scared!
We think it'll be OK though. Just tell your turkey that you are treating it to a Spa Day.
Ha, ha...just a little humor to ease the stress level, with all the cooking required for Thanksgiving. Enjoy everyone! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JUYEK0NGjs— Shirley Costantino (@PraiseHimsc) November 26, 2024
Shhh. No one tell PETA.
No matter what they say though, animals and Thanksgiving go together like mashed potatoes and gravy.
Good Wednesday morning! ☕️☀️ Lots of prep work today getting ready for Thanksgiving! 🦃🥧🌽 Have a great day everyone. 😊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8ztjzmHanc— 🇺🇸Judy H🇺🇸 (@HeyJudyH) November 27, 2024
Aww. You give Snoopy some of those pies!
It doesn't always work out for our furry (or feathered) friends though.
My favorite thanksgiving meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/HTMEnEPych— meme bastard (@mask_bastard) November 25, 2024
'Donald? Who's Donald? I don't know any Donald.'
No matter what, don't forget that Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones, NOT for work.
Good morning everyone and Happy Thanksgiving Eve!— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) November 27, 2024
😏😂 pic.twitter.com/jVZb7ZZF9y
No matter what it is, it can wait.
getting a work email the week of Thanksgiving: pic.twitter.com/FcsGw795mE— JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) November 26, 2024
Not even if your boss is Gandalf the White.
Whatever you do, watch out for Thanksgiving mishaps.
Ugh. Pray faster. God can hear you at 78rpm. pic.twitter.com/t6CEGeGsq2— Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) November 27, 2024
Oops. You can still pray silently.
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Nm0OSiSQlZ— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 27, 2024
Wait, is that Hunter Biden again? How many Thanksgiving dinners is he attending this year?
Some Thanksgiving mistakes can turn out great though (wait for it ...)
November 27, 2024
Your fried turkey may turn out differently than that.
November 26, 2024
Wait ... WHAT? We're not sure if that is gross or a slice of pure genius. It could be both.
November 27, 2024
Blech. We need better life hacks than that one.
Thanksgiving is coming up so here's a great life hack 😁 pic.twitter.com/zdtdQnzRaL— Random memes that I found online (@Randommeme60377) November 24, 2024
There we go. Now, that's not doing Thanksgiving harder, that's doing Thanksgiving smarter.
Especially if you live in San Francisco or other lawless blue cities.
November 26, 2024
Ahh, nostalgia. There's no Thanksgiving like a Generation X Thanksgiving.
What is she doing to that turkey?!? pic.twitter.com/LfokBXJM5g— Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) November 27, 2024
That cutting board has seen things. Things that it will never be able to unsee.
Happy Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/A8sOa0qvAV— Meme Exchange (@MemeGall3ry) November 26, 2024
Nonsense! You have wonderful thighs as well.
Morning, y'all!!— Inappropriate Ray of ☀️ (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) November 27, 2024
Happy Thanksgiving Eve 🦃🍂🥧 pic.twitter.com/mgI0xCn8mY
HA. Leave it to Rakell to serve her Thanksgiving a little on the spicy side.
And when Thanksgiving is over, we still have Black Friday to look forward to.
November 25, 2024
Yeesh. Stay safe, doggos. Order online.
And after all of that mayhem, Christmas season will be in full swing.
#Thanksgiving #ThanksgivingDay2024 pic.twitter.com/FTAuUgjc9r— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) November 23, 2024
Santa can show up early at our Thanksgiving any time he wants. He can even bring Mariah Carey and Wham! with him.
We're wrapping up and this has been a lot of fun, but in all seriousness, let's make sure we all remember some of those who might not be able to sit down with us this year for Thanksgiving dinner.
🍊I love a good Meme Joke,— 🏛 🌹PeriklestheGREAT 🌹 🏛 "Do Unto Others" (@PeriklesGREAT) November 27, 2024
🌹But lets also remember
those who can't be with
their families.
🔥🇺🇸Happy Thanksgiving! ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0raH3tihKE
And remember all of those who came before to give us so much to be thankful for this year.
A reminder for this Thanksgiving: pic.twitter.com/LLytTY5oQM— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 26, 2024
Amen to that.
Please enjoy this wonderful day, Twitchy readers. We have a lot of content coming for you throughout the day if you want to take a break from all of the hubbub.
But we hope you have a wonderful holiday, love and enjoy your families (even the blue-haired liberal ones), remember to laugh, and remember to be grateful.
We know that we are grateful to all of you every day of the year.
