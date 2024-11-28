Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?





Happy Thanksgiving, Twitchy readers!

As we look ahead to a long weekend, we hope your day is filled with love and gratitude and that you are spending it with family and friends.

But this is Twitchy, after all, so we'd also like to make sure that your Thanksgiving is filled with a few laughs.

We're giving our resident meme master, Fuzzy Chimp, the day off today, but that doesn't mean that we don't have a few special Turkey Day memes that we hope will tickle your ... wishbone?

OK, that doesn't really work, but we hope you get the bigger end of that wishbone today. While you're waiting for your succulent birds to come out of the oven, please enjoy a special edition of Thanksgiving Morning Meme Madness.

And speaking of gratitude, what better place to start than the recent Presidential election? America dodged a huge bullet thanks to all your votes on November 5, and we are super excited about the next four years, so let's celebrate and try not to rub it in too much with your liberal aunt.

Nah, just kidding. Rub it in all you want.

'This charcuterie board, believe me, nobody does it better - it's YUGE, with the best cheeses and meats, I mean, it's just fantastic!'

THANKSGIVING AFTER THE ELECTION



This entire video is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/glNnNl6Awb — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 24, 2024

'Hey, could you pass the salt? No, not the shaker. The salt from your Harris-voting tears.'

The turkey before The turkey after

I put it in: I take it out: pic.twitter.com/kncjztj1mT — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 27, 2024

OOF. If you are having some adult beverages today, make sure you drink in moderation. Don't go overboard and post a video to Twitter reminding your running mate to 'never let anyone take your power.'

But you can imbibe enough to enjoy a little Thanksgiving dance, Trump-tusi style.

A New Thanksgiving Tradition is born 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/perQ97OONt — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 25, 2024

Don't forget the 'special' wine!

'What? You said to bring a bottle. We're just making the wine great again.'

But if you are visiting relatives for Thanksgiving, make sure you come in HOT.

Conservatives have really just been thugging it out for years



This Thanksgiving is ours pic.twitter.com/KLmajoVqx3 — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) November 26, 2024

Remember to shout 'BOOM' and make the mic drop gesture while you're at it.





If you're not sure how to execute a grand entrance, just let The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles show you how it's done:

POV: you’re the conservative uncle at Thanksgiving



pic.twitter.com/TmADPokQMm — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 26, 2024

And don't let anyone talk you out of enjoying your well-earned victory lap.

My husband telling me absolutely not to wear the red hat to Thanksgiving



Me putting it in my purse jic pic.twitter.com/1ZVIDYfW9Y — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 27, 2024

If you're really daring, you'll pull out your MAGA hat right in the middle of grace.

But hey, Democrats will be enjoying Thanksgiving too, filled with 'joy,' of course.

Since Happy Thanksgiving is trending 🦃 pic.twitter.com/csPj8x7dOU — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) November 25, 2024

Hillary as the waitress killed us. LOL.

When you go to a Democrat Thanksgiving. They give you this.



Happy Thanksgiving, folks. pic.twitter.com/c9UOYZHRhz — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 27, 2024

That's what a 'full-bird colonel' looks like in the Biden Defense Department. We'll call that turkey 'Sam Brinton.'

Speaking of the Bidens, we wonder how their Thanksgiving will be going this year.

I legitimately laughed out loud.



Thanksgiving is less than 3 days away! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/wOWOx82ZEj — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) November 25, 2024

OOF. Awkward!

Don't feel too bad though, Hunter. We're not so sure about those turkey pardons.

Turkey Denied Presidential Pardon After Photos Emerge Of It Attending January 6 https://t.co/GIQ0yajWSt pic.twitter.com/zDvB74TCgn — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 26, 2024

Uh-oh. That turkey wasn't named 'Ray Epps,' was he?

Are you gonna miss Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/rhlaQILvyk — Dave (@davespace_) November 26, 2024

We won't miss the destructive policies, the incompetence, and the incoherent mumbling, but we will miss laughing at them.

And if you REALLY want to spark some conversation, there's always room for dessert.

Mom: Please don’t talk politics this Thanksgiving



Me: pic.twitter.com/EAMyU6XANU — Liberty Lyss (@liberty_lyss) November 20, 2024

That's the pie you bring out when you are tired of all the guests and want them to leave.

OK, OK. Your Thanksgiving Day doesn't have to be filled with politics. There are plenty of other laughs to be had.

Thanksgiving meme of the day. pic.twitter.com/CydZ5kqH3F — Barnaby1025 (@barnaby1025) November 24, 2024

We hope the aliens wait until January 20 to come down and say, 'Take us to your leader.'

We'll actually have one then.

While we're on the subject of aliens ...

Happy Thanksgiving Week!

Follow me for more entertaining tips! pic.twitter.com/xD9XeZJlG0 — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) November 25, 2024

Yikes!

Maybe just stick with the side dishes at that Thanksgiving dinner.

Umm, on second thought, we'll go with the alien facehugger Thanksgiving meal.

People seem to be inviting weird guests for Thanksgiving this year. Bigfoot isn't the only one.

Superman could definitely help cook your turkey a little faster. But he's no Godzilla.

I really hope people understand this fantastic meme; the 'WKRP in Cincinnati' Thanksgiving episode should air 24 hours straight on some channel so everyone can see it 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/t5TQoXMij9 — Martin Mulcahy 🍻✍️ 🇩🇪 ⚽🥊 (@MartinMulcahey) November 26, 2024

If you don't remember one of the funniest episodes in television history, here is a reminder:

pic.twitter.com/4zeMBtnnty — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 25, 2024

And, since we couldn't resist, here is the clip:

'As God as my witness ... I thought turkeys could fly.'

LOL. It never gets old.

But maybe the turkeys are out for revenge this year.

Beware of gangs coming into town to ask about your Thanksgiving planspic.twitter.com/MIECj7rjZz — Hy Bender (@hybender) November 25, 2024

Breaking: anti-Thanksgiving protests are erupting in major cities across the US…



pic.twitter.com/P4C4B9L8vC — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 27, 2024

What is happening? Be a-scared, everyone. Be very a-scared!

We think it'll be OK though. Just tell your turkey that you are treating it to a Spa Day.

Ha, ha...just a little humor to ease the stress level, with all the cooking required for Thanksgiving. Enjoy everyone! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JUYEK0NGjs — Shirley Costantino (@PraiseHimsc) November 26, 2024

Shhh. No one tell PETA.

No matter what they say though, animals and Thanksgiving go together like mashed potatoes and gravy.

Good Wednesday morning! ☕️☀️ Lots of prep work today getting ready for Thanksgiving! 🦃🥧🌽 Have a great day everyone. 😊🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8ztjzmHanc — 🇺🇸Judy H🇺🇸 (@HeyJudyH) November 27, 2024

Aww. You give Snoopy some of those pies!

It doesn't always work out for our furry (or feathered) friends though.

My favorite thanksgiving meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/HTMEnEPych — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) November 25, 2024

'Donald? Who's Donald? I don't know any Donald.'

No matter what, don't forget that Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones, NOT for work.

Good morning everyone and Happy Thanksgiving Eve!

😏😂 pic.twitter.com/jVZb7ZZF9y — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) November 27, 2024

No matter what it is, it can wait.

getting a work email the week of Thanksgiving: pic.twitter.com/FcsGw795mE — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) November 26, 2024

Not even if your boss is Gandalf the White.

Whatever you do, watch out for Thanksgiving mishaps.

Ugh. Pray faster. God can hear you at 78rpm. pic.twitter.com/t6CEGeGsq2 — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) November 27, 2024

Oops. You can still pray silently.

Wait, is that Hunter Biden again? How many Thanksgiving dinners is he attending this year?

Some Thanksgiving mistakes can turn out great though (wait for it ...)

Your fried turkey may turn out differently than that.

Wait ... WHAT? We're not sure if that is gross or a slice of pure genius. It could be both.

Blech. We need better life hacks than that one.

Thanksgiving is coming up so here's a great life hack 😁 pic.twitter.com/zdtdQnzRaL — Random memes that I found online (@Randommeme60377) November 24, 2024

There we go. Now, that's not doing Thanksgiving harder, that's doing Thanksgiving smarter.

Especially if you live in San Francisco or other lawless blue cities.

Ahh, nostalgia. There's no Thanksgiving like a Generation X Thanksgiving.

What is she doing to that turkey?!? pic.twitter.com/LfokBXJM5g — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) November 27, 2024

That cutting board has seen things. Things that it will never be able to unsee.

Nonsense! You have wonderful thighs as well.

Morning, y'all!!



Happy Thanksgiving Eve 🦃🍂🥧 pic.twitter.com/mgI0xCn8mY — Inappropriate Ray of ☀️ (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) November 27, 2024

HA. Leave it to Rakell to serve her Thanksgiving a little on the spicy side.

And when Thanksgiving is over, we still have Black Friday to look forward to.

pic.twitter.com/bsVWBjwSbp — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 25, 2024

Yeesh. Stay safe, doggos. Order online.

And after all of that mayhem, Christmas season will be in full swing.

Santa can show up early at our Thanksgiving any time he wants. He can even bring Mariah Carey and Wham! with him.

We're wrapping up and this has been a lot of fun, but in all seriousness, let's make sure we all remember some of those who might not be able to sit down with us this year for Thanksgiving dinner.

🍊I love a good Meme Joke,

🌹But lets also remember

those who can't be with

their families.



🔥🇺🇸Happy Thanksgiving! ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0raH3tihKE — 🏛 🌹PeriklestheGREAT 🌹 🏛 "Do Unto Others" (@PeriklesGREAT) November 27, 2024

And remember all of those who came before to give us so much to be thankful for this year.

A reminder for this Thanksgiving: pic.twitter.com/LLytTY5oQM — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 26, 2024

Amen to that.

Please enjoy this wonderful day, Twitchy readers. We have a lot of content coming for you throughout the day if you want to take a break from all of the hubbub.

But we hope you have a wonderful holiday, love and enjoy your families (even the blue-haired liberal ones), remember to laugh, and remember to be grateful.

We know that we are grateful to all of you every day of the year.