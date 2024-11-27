Just How Drunk Is She? The Democrats Post EMBARRASSING Video From Besotted Kamala Harris

Tim Walz Tells Supporters It's 'a Bit Scary' That Caring and Joy Lost...


Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on November 27, 2024
Grok AI

We've barely seen hide nor hair of Kamala Harris since she delivered her concession speech on November 6, the day after she lost the election resoundingly to Donald Trump. Since then it has been mostly silence, with soon-to-be EX-White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scolding us that she needed time alone with her family. 

It was just too good to last, wasn't it?

Last night, Harris made a return to Twitter in spectacular fashion. And by 'spectacular,' we mean 'spectacularly embarrassing.'

In a tweet posted by The Democrats, a very haggard-looking Harris (it must have been a rough vacation in Hawaii) encouraged her supporters to 'never let anyone take away your power.'

The pure inanity of the message was vintage Harris word salad, but it was the delivery that made the video go viral on Twitter ... in all the worst ways. 

Watch: 

Are you thinking what we're thinking right now? Because it is the same thing everyone on Twitter was thinking. 

Holy inebriation, Batman! 

Buckle up, folks. Because we are about to embark on a very fun ride with everyone dunking on Harris and The Democrats for this video. 

We're not sure what Harris was drinking there. All we know is that there was a LOT of it. 

Maybe she borrowed a few bottles from Nancy Pelosi. 

Mamala needs to let loose a little less, if you ask us. 

The tweet even has a HILARIOUS pending Community Note just waiting for enough people to upvote it. 

LOL. Community Notes is undefeated. We hope that one gets enough votes to be slapped onto the video. 

Michael Malice didn't call her America's Wine Mom for nothing

His description of Harris's stages of drunkenness is even more relevant after watching this video. 

That. Will. NEVER. Get. Old. 

We can spot our own VERY easily. 

HA. We'd actually pay to see that. 

Oh, we ALL know it. 

That makes a great deal of sense if you've ever been there. 

That is somewhere this writer has not been, but we're going to take Emily's word for it. 

For the love of God and the safety of pedestrians everywhere, do NOT hand that woman any car keys. 

Time to turn out the lights and call an Uber. 

That dog did nothing wrong! 

'Post it or I'll have my weird husband slap you silly!'

We all know how Harris treats her staff. Maybe she bullied them into posting it. 

Drunk Lenny is fun to hang out with though. We don't think we can say the same for Drunk Kamala.

Alternate advice: Do not do this. Unless you want all of those liberal relatives to leave. In that case, definitely do it. 

Yikes. Major yikes. Who IS running the country anyway? It ain't Biden and it sure as hell ain't the alcoholic we just watched.

All of the dunk comments aside though, this video reveals something else. No one on Harris's team -- perhaps no one in the party -- likes her. 

It's kind of difficult to reach any other conclusion. 

Maybe they did it for a very good reason. 

Spicer may be onto something there. 

We dodged a GIGANTIC bullet, America. If we can survive the next 50+ days or so, that is. 

HAHAHAHAHA. 

Never chase your losses. And certainly don't chase them with a belly full of tequila. 

Eep. It's gonna' be a hard no on that booster, thank you very much. 

She is the epitome of the woke HR manager. 

Saying the Democrats are in disarray right now is the understatement of the millennium. But we hope they continue not learning any lessons. 

We will end this article with the absolute piece de resistance from Politi_Rican: 

Ho. Lee. Sh--! 

Ahhh, hahahahaha.  

We haven't laughed that hard in a long time. 

We'd love to show that one to Kamala Harris herself when she wakes up today. 

Probably around 4 PM or so and wondering where she is and what she did last night. 

