Just How Drunk Is She? The Democrats Post EMBARRASSING Video From Besotted Kamala Harris

We've barely seen hide nor hair of Kamala Harris since she delivered her concession speech on November 6, the day after she lost the election resoundingly to Donald Trump. Since then it has been mostly silence, with soon-to-be EX-White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scolding us that she needed time alone with her family.

Advertisement

It was just too good to last, wasn't it?

Last night, Harris made a return to Twitter in spectacular fashion. And by 'spectacular,' we mean 'spectacularly embarrassing.'

In a tweet posted by The Democrats, a very haggard-looking Harris (it must have been a rough vacation in Hawaii) encouraged her supporters to 'never let anyone take away your power.'

The pure inanity of the message was vintage Harris word salad, but it was the delivery that made the video go viral on Twitter ... in all the worst ways.

Watch:

Are you thinking what we're thinking right now? Because it is the same thing everyone on Twitter was thinking.

Holy inebriation, Batman!

Buckle up, folks. Because we are about to embark on a very fun ride with everyone dunking on Harris and The Democrats for this video.

We're not sure what Harris was drinking there. All we know is that there was a LOT of it.

Maybe she borrowed a few bottles from Nancy Pelosi.

Mamala needs to let loose a little less, if you ask us.

The tweet even has a HILARIOUS pending Community Note just waiting for enough people to upvote it.

LOL. Community Notes is undefeated. We hope that one gets enough votes to be slapped onto the video.

Michael Malice didn't call her America's Wine Mom for nothing.

His description of Harris's stages of drunkenness is even more relevant after watching this video.

Must watch: Michael Malice breaks down Kamala's "3 phases of wine mom" pic.twitter.com/H6VvM16M3u — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) July 30, 2024

That. Will. NEVER. Get. Old.

I never really bought into the jokes but as a man with a healthy alcohol problem, this woman is drunk https://t.co/dsvgzCEnmo — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 26, 2024

We can spot our own VERY easily.

She sounds like me after 5 tequila shots in the Ft Worth Stockyards explaining the history of Texas A&M to someone from Michigan. https://t.co/J3VemXBQh5 — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) November 27, 2024

HA. We'd actually pay to see that.

She looks, and sounds, smashed. And you know it. https://t.co/aOiDohK9G0 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 27, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, we ALL know it.

She’s not drunk, folks.



She 1 day sober off of a 2 week bender.👀 https://t.co/ll3Xgiyq8h — Tandy (@dantypo) November 27, 2024

That makes a great deal of sense if you've ever been there.

I’m just kind of sad they made her leave the stemware off camera because this is definitely the kind of talk you give in a bathroom six drinks in when the other girl is crying so hard her mascara is all over her shirt https://t.co/TIClIYbCiK — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 27, 2024

That is somewhere this writer has not been, but we're going to take Emily's word for it.

Power is codeword for car keys https://t.co/zfFot7Ghl4 — Gail Gitcho (@ggitcho) November 27, 2024

For the love of God and the safety of pedestrians everywhere, do NOT hand that woman any car keys.

As a former bartender of many years, I would NOT serve this person if they tried to order another https://t.co/urGvdHvGnm — Tom Szymanski (@TomSzymanski) November 27, 2024

Time to turn out the lights and call an Uber.

On my 7th moscow mule talking to my aunts dog who got scolded for licking the gravy bowl https://t.co/4GXxpD9DKS pic.twitter.com/0H1LzaDfN9 — Bryce Anderson (@BryceA423) November 27, 2024

That dog did nothing wrong!

'Post it or I'll have my weird husband slap you silly!'

I’d read a 5,000 word article on how this got approved for release https://t.co/JVWbVvOvhi — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) November 27, 2024

Advertisement

We all know how Harris treats her staff. Maybe she bullied them into posting it.

Drunk Lenny approves of drunk Kamala https://t.co/2FHJkCArc4 pic.twitter.com/1q0jjYojsX — Joshua Hammond (@iJoshHammond) November 27, 2024

Drunk Lenny is fun to hang out with though. We don't think we can say the same for Drunk Kamala.

Fire this up on the TV when your liberal relatives arrive for Thanksgiving. Pop some popcorn and see how they react. https://t.co/TmJ8OMvqDM — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) November 27, 2024

Alternate advice: Do not do this. Unless you want all of those liberal relatives to leave. In that case, definitely do it.

This would honestly be very concerning if the President was frail or in mental decline. https://t.co/24ZJ30d4O9 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 27, 2024

Yikes. Major yikes. Who IS running the country anyway? It ain't Biden and it sure as hell ain't the alcoholic we just watched.

All of the dunk comments aside though, this video reveals something else. No one on Harris's team -- perhaps no one in the party -- likes her.

Whoever let her do this is not a friend. https://t.co/Nh5QEBNmdg — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) November 27, 2024

No video like this would ever have been released by a politician who is not hated by her staff. https://t.co/q7Mbbq5SzB — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 26, 2024

My God. They really hate her. https://t.co/GxF51sZPJf — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) November 27, 2024

Advertisement

It's kind of difficult to reach any other conclusion.

I’m not sure you guys want to be amplifying this. There’s something, ummmm, off with the vice president. https://t.co/z6Icm1XVow — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 27, 2024

Maybe they did it for a very good reason.

DNC posts video of Harris in clear attempt to tank her political future https://t.co/GRLSmKAACB — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 27, 2024

Spicer may be onto something there.

Now picture this low iq drunk dealing with this: https://t.co/yJo25AHLWm pic.twitter.com/5BeXf4U3vv — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) November 27, 2024

We dodged a GIGANTIC bullet, America. If we can survive the next 50+ days or so, that is.

Me walking out of Vegas after losing everything at the blackjack tables: pic.twitter.com/jeT9d8j0Jn — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 27, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA.

Never chase your losses. And certainly don't chase them with a belly full of tequila.

Still think vaccines are "safe & effective"? pic.twitter.com/69PjZgElto — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) November 27, 2024

Eep. It's gonna' be a hard no on that booster, thank you very much.

Without sound, this looks like your HR manager explaining why you're being put on a final PIP because you just don't exemplify the company's value pillars. https://t.co/S1PQWLoKz3 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 26, 2024

She is the epitome of the woke HR manager.

A cop would ask her to exit the vehicle and walk in a straight line if she said this to them yet she’s currently leading the 2028 Democrat primary for President by 40 points. I’m not joking. The Democrats are not a serious party. 😳😂 https://t.co/o0YqCVe0T7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 27, 2024

Advertisement

Saying the Democrats are in disarray right now is the understatement of the millennium. But we hope they continue not learning any lessons.

We will end this article with the absolute piece de resistance from Politi_Rican:

Ho. Lee. Sh--!

Ahhh, hahahahaha.

We haven't laughed that hard in a long time.

We'd love to show that one to Kamala Harris herself when she wakes up today.

Probably around 4 PM or so and wondering where she is and what she did last night.