'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan

With all of the media's obvious gaslighting about Kamala Harris recently, it can get a little frustrating for conservatives. We KNOW that she is not a nice person. We KNOW she has been behind or endorsed horrible policies like open borders, trans women in women's prisons, reparations, and banning fracking in favor of powering the world with unicorn farts.

Oh, and there's one more thing we know about Harris: she is not an intelligent woman. Great at failing up? Sure. But smart on her own? Not even a little bit.

The media is lying straight to our faces right now -- as Is Harris herself -- pretending that the videos of her talking about these things and the videos of her sounding about as smart as a kindergartener simply don't exist.

They call it gaslighting for a reason. Because it is designed to drive us insane.

It's at times like this that we need humor. We need comedians and others who point out that the emperor has no clothes, and who can make us laugh while they're doing it.

This sounds like a job for author, anarchist, and all-around funny guy Michael Malice. Earlier this week, Malice went on The Joe Rogan Experience for a three-hour show. But it only took him one minute and 20 seconds to summarize everything that is wrong with Harris.

Watch and laugh (there is some mildly NSFW language here, but nothing too strong):

Must watch: Michael Malice breaks down Kamala's "3 phases of wine mom" pic.twitter.com/H6VvM16M3u — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) July 30, 2024

We're not sure which part made us spit up our drink harder: the idea that criticizing Harris is 'ableist,' or the three phases of being a wine mom: happy and cackling, trying to sound sober at work, and being angry and stern so everyone won't realize how drunk you are.

We're just going to go with all of it. And Twitter wholeheartedly agreed.

Don't drink anything when you watch this!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wtNzCKlFPr — Dan Franck 🇻🇦🇺🇲🪖🎲 (@GrampsToolshed) July 30, 2024

Right? That's what we just said.

“3 sheets to the wind” helps me make sense of this video.



pic.twitter.com/PS493c2bCT — StopBSWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) July 31, 2024

Holy sh*t. There is no way that is a sober person.

She's truly special pic.twitter.com/Pp7bsuPkft — AZ Ancap - Drop The Mask Pod (@DropTheMaskPod) July 31, 2024

Wine alone might not explain that infamous Harris statement. We're pretty sure some Xanax was in the mix there too.

When your book report on space is due and you didn’t do any of it… pic.twitter.com/LIBeFNc1Ay — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 20, 2022

OK, that one may be wine and mushrooms.

If you like that, watch her speech on “ The Yellow School Bus”. It sounds like a first grader wrote it. — YEGG606 (@yegg606) July 31, 2024

We remember that one too. That was likely wine and marijuana.

HA. That is Phase 2 captured right there. The 'I am really drunk, but trying to maintain at work' phase.

If only we could have a political ad called “Kamala - America’s Wine Mom” - @michaelmalice breaks it down so perfectly. And everyone knows this woman 😂



pic.twitter.com/ItBr4dYT7K — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 31, 2024

We all know that women. And none of us would ever vote for 'that woman' to serve on the HOA, let alone for President of the United States.

Michael Malice is a national treasure. — Matt (@MattMRuesch) July 31, 2024

Like it or not Michael Malice is a gift https://t.co/KCiKJhYayt — Tyler 🇺🇸 (@TSnyderUSA) July 30, 2024

All he's really doing is saying what everyone (even Harris 'supporters') sees and knows already.

But in a hilarious way, of course.

.@michaelmalice committed mass murder. He killed 3 phases of wine mom in this clip. — Thurman Merman 🏴 (@PLZ_GFY) July 31, 2024

Someone call 911. We have a homicide on our hands and the victim is a Presidential candidate who no one voted for.

HAHAHAHAHA. See? Han Solo knows. And Kurt Angle knows.

Heck, even Andy Bernard knows. EVERYBODY knows.

America’s Wine Mom ‘24…. honestly we probably deserve it rn 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/OpujyKJJ8U — Nicksdankmemes (@Nicksdankmemes3) July 30, 2024

No, we do not deserve her. Terrorists imprisoned at Gitmo don't deserve her. That would be considered a war crime.

HA. We love that one. Make it the cover of New York magazine.

I’m never leaving this platform. https://t.co/L5wmMZHgoi — Don Kilmer (@donkilmer) July 31, 2024

Nope, we're not leaving either. And for very good reason. If you turn on any traditional corporate media, you will never see anything like this. All you will see is Kamala Harris' 're-invention' of herself. And if you go to other social media sites, videos like this will be censored or removed.

You're only going to see this kind of hilarious truth-telling on Twitter.

And, of course, here at Twitchy.