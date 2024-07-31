Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)
Second Assassination Attempt: Leaked Secret Service Documents!
'Cannot Believe This Is Real'! Trump Campaign Nukes Harris' Border BS in Brutal...
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer STRAIGHT UP LIES About COVID and School Closures
The Father of Trump's Attempted Assassin Gives a VERY Odd First Statement
Best Economy Ever, Jack! Day After Biden Said He 'Cured' Economy, Jobs Numbers...
Escalation in the Middle East? Several Airlines Canceling Flights to Israel Amid 'Fear...
That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER...
MYOB! The Actually Weird Left is Obsessed with the Lunch Habits of Barron...
Cowardly Nevada Democrats Despicably Mock Hero Veteran and Senate Candidate Sam Brown
Don't Look Now, But Republicans Are Pouncing on Kamala Harris' 'Policy Pivots'
Grifter and Hamas Sympathizer Shaun King (Talcum X) Praises the Terrorist Israel Obliterat...
Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least...
Video of People Leaving Kamala Harris' Rally DURING the Speech Indicates Many Weren't...

'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on July 31, 2024
AngieArtist

With all of the media's obvious gaslighting about Kamala Harris recently, it can get a little frustrating for conservatives. We KNOW that she is not a nice person. We KNOW she has been behind or endorsed horrible policies like open borders, trans women in women's prisons, reparations, and banning fracking in favor of powering the world with unicorn farts. 

Advertisement

Oh, and there's one more thing we know about Harris: she is not an intelligent woman. Great at failing up? Sure. But smart on her own? Not even a little bit. 

The media is lying straight to our faces right now -- as Is Harris herself -- pretending that the videos of her talking about these things and the videos of her sounding about as smart as a kindergartener simply don't exist. 

 They call it gaslighting for a reason. Because it is designed to drive us insane. 

It's at times like this that we need humor. We need comedians and others who point out that the emperor has no clothes, and who can make us laugh while they're doing it. 

This sounds like a job for author, anarchist, and all-around funny guy Michael Malice. Earlier this week, Malice went on The Joe Rogan Experience for a three-hour show. But it only took him one minute and 20 seconds to summarize everything that is wrong with Harris.

Watch and laugh (there is some mildly NSFW language here, but nothing too strong): 

We're not sure which part made us spit up our drink harder: the idea that criticizing Harris is 'ableist,' or the three phases of being a wine mom: happy and cackling, trying to sound sober at work, and being angry and stern so everyone won't realize how drunk you are. 

Recommended

'Cannot Believe This Is Real'! Trump Campaign Nukes Harris' Border BS in Brutal Fashion
Doug P.
Advertisement

We're just going to go with all of it. And Twitter wholeheartedly agreed.

Right? That's what we just said.  

Holy sh*t. There is no way that is a sober person. 

Wine alone might not explain that infamous Harris statement. We're pretty sure some Xanax was in the mix there too. 

OK, that one may be wine and mushrooms. 

We remember that one too. That was likely wine and marijuana. 

HA. That is Phase 2 captured right there. The 'I am really drunk, but trying to maintain at work' phase. 

Advertisement

We all know that women. And none of us would ever vote for 'that woman' to serve on the HOA, let alone for President of the United States. 

All he's really doing is saying what everyone (even Harris 'supporters') sees and knows already. 

But in a hilarious way, of course. 

Someone call 911. We have a homicide on our hands and the victim is a Presidential candidate who no one voted for. 

HAHAHAHAHA. See? Han Solo knows. And Kurt Angle knows. 

Heck, even Andy Bernard knows. EVERYBODY knows. 

No, we do not deserve her. Terrorists imprisoned at Gitmo don't deserve her. That would be considered a war crime.  

Advertisement

HA. We love that one. Make it the cover of New York magazine. 

Nope, we're not leaving either. And for very good reason. If you turn on any traditional corporate media, you will never see anything like this. All you will see is Kamala Harris' 're-invention' of herself. And if you go to other social media sites, videos like this will be censored or removed. 

You're only going to see this kind of hilarious truth-telling on Twitter. 

And, of course, here at Twitchy. 

Tags: FAKE JOE ROGAN KAMALA HARRIS GASLIGHTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Cannot Believe This Is Real'! Trump Campaign Nukes Harris' Border BS in Brutal Fashion
Doug P.
Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)
justmindy
The Father of Trump's Attempted Assassin Gives a VERY Odd First Statement
justmindy
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer STRAIGHT UP LIES About COVID and School Closures
Amy Curtis
That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER FRAUD Charges
Amy Curtis
Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least Surprising Revelation Today
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Cannot Believe This Is Real'! Trump Campaign Nukes Harris' Border BS in Brutal Fashion Doug P.
Advertisement