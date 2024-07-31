Don't Look Now, But Republicans Are Pouncing on Kamala Harris' 'Policy Pivots'

Escalation in the Middle East? Several Airlines Canceling Flights to Israel Amid 'Fear...
Doug P.  |  12:49 PM on July 31, 2024
Meme screenshot

In the last few years, presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said she's in favor of banning fracking, claimed the border is secure and insisted the Joe Biden is sharp as a tack and totally up to the job of president. 

Fast forward a fairly short period of time, and the Harris campaign is saying she doesn't want to ban fracking, Biden never made her the "border czar" and Kamala's running for president because the world saw at the debate that the White House and Dems were lying when they insisted Joe was up to the job. 

The media being the media, however, will end up wrapping all this up in a very familiar spin. Today's example was spotted coming from The Hill: 

They couldn't be more predictable.

Today the GOP's pouncing, and next week they'll probably be siezing.

"Democrats and media don't want voters to know about it" would be the sub-headline for the story.

Vice President Harris’s quick pivot to her White House bid has prompted an about-face on multiple key issues that could affect outcomes in battleground states, handing former President Trump and Republicans a prime attack line.

In the roughly one week since Harris replaced President Biden as the probable Democratic nominee, her campaign has moved to distance her from a series of positions she took when she was a candidate in the 2020 presidential primary.

And we're talking about Harris' position on "key issues" from just a couple years ago, not decades ago when she was in college or anything like that, though that's what the Democrats will try to make it appear.

