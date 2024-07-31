Don't Look Now, But Republicans Are Pouncing on Kamala Harris' 'Policy Pivots'

In the last few years, presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said she's in favor of banning fracking, claimed the border is secure and insisted the Joe Biden is sharp as a tack and totally up to the job of president.

Fast forward a fairly short period of time, and the Harris campaign is saying she doesn't want to ban fracking, Biden never made her the "border czar" and Kamala's running for president because the world saw at the debate that the White House and Dems were lying when they insisted Joe was up to the job.

The media being the media, however, will end up wrapping all this up in a very familiar spin. Today's example was spotted coming from The Hill:

The GOP is ready to pounce! pic.twitter.com/bLXUntBmCI — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 31, 2024

They couldn't be more predictable.

It’s amazing how often this framing is used to move from the story itself (Kamala lying about all her beliefs like she lied about Biden’s condition) to the Bad People noticing the story. https://t.co/1fBHautn1r — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 31, 2024

Today the GOP's pouncing, and next week they'll probably be siezing.

This story is about the Kamala Harris campaign trying to distance her from her own positions, but the headline is: "GOP ready to pounce..." 🙄🙄🙄



GOP ready to pounce on Harris policy pivots https://t.co/GVU90aZhle — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) July 31, 2024

"These Republicans are weird for noticing she keeps lying" — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) July 31, 2024

“GOP notices Kamala’s hilariously insane record”



Fixed it — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 31, 2024

"Democrats and media don't want voters to know about it" would be the sub-headline for the story.

Vice President Harris’s quick pivot to her White House bid has prompted an about-face on multiple key issues that could affect outcomes in battleground states, handing former President Trump and Republicans a prime attack line. In the roughly one week since Harris replaced President Biden as the probable Democratic nominee, her campaign has moved to distance her from a series of positions she took when she was a candidate in the 2020 presidential primary.

And we're talking about Harris' position on "key issues" from just a couple years ago, not decades ago when she was in college or anything like that, though that's what the Democrats will try to make it appear.