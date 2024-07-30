You Wanna' Talk Weird? Check Out What a Kamala SUPPORTER Says About How She Treats Her Interns

If Democrats want to keep trotting out the talking point about how 'J.D. Vance is weird,' here at Twitchy, we've got three simple words for them:

We've already reported this morning about how the Democrats' use of the word weird is pure hive-mind programming. And we've reported about how conservatives are fighting back on this one.

But if the left wants to keep playing stupid games, we're more than happy to hand them an endless supply of stupid prizes.

So, let's talk weird.

Specifically, let's talk weird as it pertains to their candidate, Kamala Harris. Last night, Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, unearthed an article in The Union from 2019 about how Harris treated her staff, specifically her interns, as Attorney General of California.

And whoa, Nellie, is this weird.

Interns in Kamala Harris' office instructed to not "look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members," according to the father of one, who is a political liberal and was a supporter. https://t.co/qQkcxWoid7 — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) July 29, 2024

Before we get into what the article says, Schweizer makes an important point here. This is what a Harris supporter says about how she treated his son, who worked in her office. Here are some of the unpleasant details:

I believe ... how she treats her staff is as important as an individual’s legislative accomplishments. A person’s character is probably one of the most important attributes for someone wanting to obtain the office of President.



Four short episodes I would like to share of his month-long internship for Kamala Harris:



Senator Harris vocally throws around 'F-bombs' and other profanity constantly in her berating of staff and others. The staff is in complete fear of her and she uses her profanity throughout the day.

As Attorney General, Senator Harris instructed her entire staff to stand every morning as she entered the office and say, 'Good Morning General.'

Never once during the month-long internship did Harris introduce herself to our son (as he was only in an office with 20 paid employees) and staff was too intimidated by her to introduce him. The only acknowledgment was a form letter of 'thanks' signed by Harris given to him on his last day of service.

Gregory was also given instructions to never address Harris nor look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members.

Holy cow. We take it back. This is not weird. This is megalomaniacal and abusive.

We'd love to see Harris try to demand that her nemesis in the 2020 Democrat debates, Army Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard address her as 'general.' Wonder how that would work out?

And interns not being able to address her or look her in the eye? This is a woman who should never be allowed near nuclear codes.

No wonder she had over a 90%+ employee turnover rate as VP. She sounds impossible to work for. https://t.co/v8OnxtO8dq — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) July 30, 2024

Well, she has lost 42 of 47 staffers since 2021, either fired or quit. It's been widely reported that she is truly toxic behind the scenes. — I B Me (@IBMe14) July 29, 2024

We don't blame all of the staff who abandoned ship. Would you want to work for that?

HA. You got that right, Ted Cruz. And then some.

What a freak show. https://t.co/02pICYpwNM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 30, 2024

A much more descriptive -- and accurate -- term than 'weird.'

Apparently our acting president is a mythical creature from Greek mythology. https://t.co/uXVaF1gSVR pic.twitter.com/NfMkTKvSWa — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) July 30, 2024

We don't think Harris could turn anyone into stone who looks her in the eye ... but we're not ruling it out.

Wow! She sounds like a real gem to work with, lol!😆 — ❤️Lori🇺🇸Miller💙 (@LoriMillerTX1) July 29, 2024

Harris could be the main villain in Horrible Bosses 3 if they ever made that movie.

This is not "another side" to her. This *is* HER!!! What a detestable example of womanhood. — Kathy - Just a Patriotic American (@Kathy_Arizona) July 30, 2024

Forget womanhood. Harris sounds like a detestable example of personhood.

Sounds like Hilary...she ordered all interns and staff to clear the halls while she walked them. Noticing a pattern here.



Waffles — Waffle Ladders (@waffle_ladders) July 30, 2024

So many leftist female politicians have exhibited this behavior. Amy Klobuchar and Katie Porter are just a couple of additional examples.

Harkening back to the family slave owner days? 🤔 — Nightingale📚🎨🎶 (@msnightwriter) July 29, 2024

OUCH. That's tough but fair.

All bundled up in a tight package of nonsense word salad and tied with a bow of cringe fake phone calls.

She’s acting just like Diana Ross, sheesh. — Lisette Ribas (@WDRALR) July 29, 2024

It's not OK for anyone to treat people the way Harris has (or Diana Ross did), but at least Ross had some talent to back up her high opinion of herself and her treatment of her fellow Supremes.

Harris is a narcissist — Shelly Silk (@shellysilk) July 30, 2024

That's the understatement of the decade. A sociopath is more like it.

Holy crap, what a psycho! https://t.co/3u2ojXIydK — Jeff Meier (@JeffMeier2022) July 29, 2024

That works, too.

Imposter syndrome. — LogGPT (@loggyrhythm) July 30, 2024

There's another great assessment. People who suffer from Imposter Syndrome know they are frauds and inadequate. They are known to take those insecurities out on others.

Sounds like a great description of Kamala Harris.

But it's also very ... weird.