You Wanna' Talk Weird? Check Out What a Kamala SUPPORTER Says About How She Treats Her Interns

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on July 30, 2024
Meme screenshot

If Democrats want to keep trotting out the talking point about how 'J.D. Vance is weird,' here at Twitchy, we've got three simple words for them: 

Im Your Huckleberry Doc Holliday GIFfrom Im Your Huckleberry GIFs
We've already reported this morning about how the Democrats' use of the word weird is pure hive-mind programming. And we've reported about how conservatives are fighting back on this one

But if the left wants to keep playing stupid games, we're more than happy to hand them an endless supply of stupid prizes. 

So, let's talk weird. 

Specifically, let's talk weird as it pertains to their candidate, Kamala Harris. Last night, Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, unearthed an article in The Union from 2019 about how Harris treated her staff, specifically her interns, as Attorney General of California

And whoa, Nellie, is this weird. 

Before we get into what the article says, Schweizer makes an important point here. This is what a Harris supporter says about how she treated his son, who worked in her office. Here are some of the unpleasant details:

I believe ... how she treats her staff is as important as an individual’s legislative accomplishments. A person’s character is probably one of the most important attributes for someone wanting to obtain the office of President.

Four short episodes I would like to share of his month-long internship for Kamala Harris:

  • Senator Harris vocally throws around 'F-bombs' and other profanity constantly in her berating of staff and others. The staff is in complete fear of her and she uses her profanity throughout the day.
  • As Attorney General, Senator Harris instructed her entire staff to stand every morning as she entered the office and say, 'Good Morning General.'
  • Never once during the month-long internship did Harris introduce herself to our son (as he was only in an office with 20 paid employees) and staff was too intimidated by her to introduce him. The only acknowledgment was a form letter of 'thanks' signed by Harris given to him on his last day of service.
  • Gregory was also given instructions to never address Harris nor look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members.

Holy cow. We take it back. This is not weird. This is megalomaniacal and abusive.

We'd love to see Harris try to demand that her nemesis in the 2020 Democrat debates, Army Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard address her as 'general.' Wonder how that would work out? 

And interns not being able to address her or look her in the eye? This is a woman who should never be allowed near nuclear codes. 

We don't blame all of the staff who abandoned ship. Would you want to work for that?

HA. You got that right, Ted Cruz. And then some. 

A much more descriptive -- and accurate -- term than 'weird.' 

We don't think Harris could turn anyone into stone who looks her in the eye ... but we're not ruling it out. 

Harris could be the main villain in Horrible Bosses 3 if they ever made that movie. 

Forget womanhood. Harris sounds like a detestable example of personhood

So many leftist female politicians have exhibited this behavior. Amy Klobuchar and Katie Porter are just a couple of additional examples. 

OUCH. That's tough but fair. 

All bundled up in a tight package of nonsense word salad and tied with a bow of cringe fake phone calls. 

It's not OK for anyone to treat people the way Harris has (or Diana Ross did), but at least Ross had some talent to back up her high opinion of herself and her treatment of her fellow Supremes. 

That's the understatement of the decade. A sociopath is more like it. 

That works, too. 

There's another great assessment. People who suffer from Imposter Syndrome know they are frauds and inadequate. They are known to take those insecurities out on others. 

Sounds like a great description of Kamala Harris. 

But it's also very ... weird. 

