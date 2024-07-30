They're the Stepford Party: Democrats Being Programmed to Say 'Weird' On Cue Is Just ... Weird

You've got to hand it to the Democrats sometimes. When they get their marching orders, they fall in lockstep with each other (or maybe goosesteps?). We joke about noticing when 'the memo has gone out' and, in some cases, they actually do send out a memo, as Twitchy recently reported.

Advertisement

Most of the time, however, they don't need to write the talking points down on a piece of paper (especially now that Joe Biden has dropped out of the presidential race). Some of the party elites simply start spouting a keyword or phrase and everyone else, including the media apparatchiks, falls in line behind them. Just look how much they've all tried to tie Donald Trump to the boogeyman of 'Project 2025,' and how immediately that happened across all politicians and mainstream news networks.

They're like a huge assembly line of Stepford Wives ... or maybe Chatty Cathy pull-string dolls. Tell them what to say and they'll repeat it ad nauseum until it stops working (and then they may still keep repeating it).

Yesterday, Twitchy reported on how this is happening with the word 'weird' and the Democrats attaching it to Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance. Of course, the charge is based on nothing and Vance is more normal than all of the Democrat party put together. Twitter hilariously illustrated that with a deluge of tweets showing freakish Democrats like Sam Brinton, Richard Levine, Drag Queen Story Hour, and much more, all under the heading 'J.D. Vance Is Weird.'

But it is freakish to see the Democrats all bundled together saying the word. That is where Twitchy favorite Tom Elliott comes in. Yesterday morning, Elliott showed some scary statistics about how often the media has used the word weird, but a video is worth a thousand spreadsheets.

Check out this hive mind:

SUPERCUT!



Proof the entire Democrat-Media Complex outsources their brains to DNC talking-point writers #JDVanceIsWeird pic.twitter.com/ceN2qvIPTM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 29, 2024

Yikes. That is just creepy. Or, to use the Democrats' new favorite word, it is downright weird.

But hey ... they're not in a cult or anything.

I have a theory about how Kamala Harris' "weird" messaging campaign got going.



So a company that was hired to come up with messaging completely forgot to do the work or they all got drunk or something. And then yesterday the campaign demanded to know what they came up with.… — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 30, 2024

Hemingway's tweet continues:

They panicked and claimed that they had focus grouped the "weird" thing and the numbers were off the charts. They said, "you have to say it everywhere immediately." And it was such an audacious lie that the entire campaign fell for it and immediately started doing it.

That is funny and entirely plausible, but conservatives shouldn't underestimate the power of this attack if the left can make it stick. Vance is not at all weird, but if the Democrats can portray him that way, it could hurt with independent voters. Conservatives should continue to fight back every time they see a leftist trot out 'the W word.' Like this:

Advertisement

See? Nate Fischer gets it.

Swalwell calling someone else, weird….is chef’s kiss



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) July 30, 2024

Any of them calling someone else weird is the Iron Law of Woke Projection.

Thanks to @tomselliott for always exposing the media bias. No one believes anything they say anymore. https://t.co/mzG56qzVot — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 30, 2024

Elliott is a treasure for compiling all of his supercuts exposing the woke cult on the left.

Talking points are out. JD Vance is WEIRD!



Give the Dems/media credit. They organize and hammer those talking points home. https://t.co/bLF3CD6GH9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 29, 2024

It couldn't be any more obvious if those talking points were handed to them in, say, a Little Red Book.

Nothing weird about this https://t.co/YK12TRAAw8 — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) July 30, 2024

LOL. Excuse us for a moment. Our sarcasm meter just overheated and exploded.

Groupthink is their brand https://t.co/k98ilbKDrk — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 29, 2024

Advertisement

Yes. Throw it back in their faces. Relentlessly.

The good news is, the left has gone so far off the deep end in recent years that there are endless opportunities to do so.

Amazing that the party of triple masking, you can be whatever gender you want, and late term abortions are calling anyone “weird” 😂 — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) July 29, 2024

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the Democrats are captured by cultural Marxists and this is a goal of cultural Marxism. Normalize that which is not normal and 'other' those things that are normal or traditional, like most of Vance's beliefs.

It's not just a hive mind. It's an evil hive mind.

Great work, Tom!



All of them using the same word now is sort of, weird. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) July 29, 2024

You can say that again.

Everything they do is fake! https://t.co/XJ2ZsPOjWy — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 30, 2024

They're not even very good at being fakes.

They should mix up the propaganda more. This is way too obvious.



Just like when they were parroting before the debate that Biden was “sharp as a tack” 🤣 https://t.co/UZRUVM0Q7z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, that was another great example of the hive mind at work.

They need a thesaurus. Mix it up a little, because this is weird. https://t.co/YckLn10h0o — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 30, 2024

You'd think with all of their collected college and graduate degrees, they could come up with another word, but that's not how a hive mind works.

Maybe we can help them out.

Freaky, creepy, absurd, grotesque, bizarre, screwy, kooky, abnormal ...

...oh, wait. They can't use those words. They'd just be describing themselves.