They're the Stepford Party: Democrats Being Programmed to Say 'Weird' On Cue Is Just ... Weird

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on July 30, 2024
'We are all individuals!' meme

You've got to hand it to the Democrats sometimes. When they get their marching orders, they fall in lockstep with each other (or maybe goosesteps?). We joke about noticing when 'the memo has gone out' and, in some cases, they actually do send out a memo, as Twitchy recently reported.

Most of the time, however, they don't need to write the talking points down on a piece of paper (especially now that Joe Biden has dropped out of the presidential race). Some of the party elites simply start spouting a keyword or phrase and everyone else, including the media apparatchiks, falls in line behind them. Just look how much they've all tried to tie Donald Trump to the boogeyman of 'Project 2025,' and how immediately that happened across all politicians and mainstream news networks. 

They're like a huge assembly line of Stepford Wives ... or maybe Chatty Cathy pull-string dolls. Tell them what to say and they'll repeat it ad nauseum until it stops working (and then they may still keep repeating it). 

Yesterday, Twitchy reported on how this is happening with the word 'weird' and the Democrats attaching it to Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance. Of course, the charge is based on nothing and Vance is more normal than all of the Democrat party put together. Twitter hilariously illustrated that with a deluge of tweets showing freakish Democrats like Sam Brinton, Richard Levine, Drag Queen Story Hour, and much more, all under the heading 'J.D. Vance Is Weird.'

But it is freakish to see the Democrats all bundled together saying the word. That is where Twitchy favorite Tom Elliott comes in. Yesterday morning, Elliott showed some scary statistics about how often the media has used the word weird, but a video is worth a thousand spreadsheets. 

WATCH: Mary Katherine Ham Perfectly Parodies the 'White Women For Kamala' Meeting
Amy
Check out this hive mind: 

Yikes. That is just creepy. Or, to use the Democrats' new favorite word, it is downright weird

But hey ... they're not in a cult or anything. 

Hemingway's tweet continues: 

They panicked and claimed that they had focus grouped the "weird" thing and the numbers were off the charts. They said, "you have to say it everywhere immediately." And it was such an audacious lie that the entire campaign fell for it and immediately started doing it.

That is funny and entirely plausible, but conservatives shouldn't underestimate the power of this attack if the left can make it stick. Vance is not at all weird, but if the Democrats can portray him that way, it could hurt with independent voters. Conservatives should continue to fight back every time they see a leftist trot out 'the W word.' Like this:

See? Nate Fischer gets it. 

Any of them calling someone else weird is the Iron Law of Woke Projection. 

Elliott is a treasure for compiling all of his supercuts exposing the woke cult on the left. 

It couldn't be any more obvious if those talking points were handed to them in, say, a Little Red Book. 

LOL. Excuse us for a moment. Our sarcasm meter just overheated and exploded. 

Yes. Throw it back in their faces. Relentlessly. 

The good news is, the left has gone so far off the deep end in recent years that there are endless opportunities to do so. 

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the Democrats are captured by cultural Marxists and this is a goal of cultural Marxism. Normalize that which is not normal and 'other' those things that are normal or traditional, like most of Vance's beliefs. 

It's not just a hive mind. It's an evil hive mind. 

You can say that again. 

They're not even very good at being fakes. 

Yes, that was another great example of the hive mind at work. 

You'd think with all of their collected college and graduate degrees, they could come up with another word, but that's not how a hive mind works. 

Maybe we can help them out. 

Freaky, creepy, absurd, grotesque, bizarre, screwy, kooky, abnormal ...

...oh, wait. They can't use those words. They'd just be describing themselves. 

