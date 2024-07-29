Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is Weird

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats are ramping up a new narrative that JD Vance is 'weird' in their efforts to make Hyena Harris seem like a palatable choice for voters.

Democrats and their media lapdogs have quickly adopted the talking point. We probably don't have to remind you that these same people:

Think men can get pregnant

Are cool with girls getting run over by boys in sports

Want men dressed as women to read to kindergarteners

Believe black people can't get ID

Refer to themselves as they/them

Told you less than two weeks ago Joe Biden was perfectly fit to run the country

Perhaps they're not the best people to judge what is and isn't weird.

"JD Vance is weird" - Team Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/avMgy4Kp8M — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

The people of Twitter/X certainly felt compelled to remind everyone just how bat guano crazy the modern Democrat Party is.

The exposure of Democrat hypocrisy was coming in fast and furious.

“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/4L7HjT337g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2024

What exactly was it that Vance said that was so weird?

Things that were considered perfectly normal just ten years ago.

"JD Vance is weird" pic.twitter.com/hvApmFiDlm — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 28, 2024

The Democrat Party has been overrun by actual weirdos. They've set out to normalize every fetish, whim, and desire that's outside of traditional norms, and any time someone stands up for tradition, they attempt to shout down normal as 'weird'.

There is very little normal about the people who run the current Democrat Party.

They are enablers of the odd and extreme.

JD Vance is so weird pic.twitter.com/zlKE1rL75d — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) July 28, 2024

They stand atop a soapbox of weirdness every day while insisting the rest of us are crazy.

People have had enough of the gaslighting.

“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/JaKaby9LoQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

The embrace of the strange by Democrats, even when it's harmful to children and families, is unceasing.

“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/S8zT50PdFg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

“JD Vance is so weird.” pic.twitter.com/gZWL3qWljR — Turd Ferguson (@SirajAHashmi) July 29, 2024

“That J.D. Vance fellow is weird” pic.twitter.com/Pzs9qJo4vm — 𝙳𝚎𝚊𝚌𝚘𝚗 𝙱𝚕𝚞𝚎𝚜 🕶 I🇺🇲 (@GPG_D11) July 29, 2024

JD Vance is weird. pic.twitter.com/hWDFgnaxdN — Dan Staley (@Deestale22) July 29, 2024

Democrats know they have a weirdo problem so, in true Democrat fashion, they pretend the exact opposite is true.

'You know that guy who served his country in the Marines, came from poverty, got a great education, married a woman, and had a kid? Yeah, he's a total weirdo.'

Wine aunts that drag their nieces and nephews to drag queen story time for Facebook clout want you know that this J.D. Vance character is very very weird. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 28, 2024

This strategy could backfire big time because people have eyes and they see what Democrats support.

JD Vance is probably the most normal dude to ever run for Vice President which is why they’re calling him “weird” — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 28, 2024

They can keep trying to spin this, and we'll be here to call them out.