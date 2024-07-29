Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is Weird

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats are ramping up a new narrative that JD Vance is 'weird' in their efforts to make Hyena Harris seem like a palatable choice for voters.
Democrats and their media lapdogs have quickly adopted the talking point. We probably don't have to remind you that these same people:
- Think men can get pregnant
- Are cool with girls getting run over by boys in sports
- Want men dressed as women to read to kindergarteners
- Believe black people can't get ID
- Refer to themselves as they/them
- Told you less than two weeks ago Joe Biden was perfectly fit to run the country
Perhaps they're not the best people to judge what is and isn't weird.
"JD Vance is weird" - Team Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/avMgy4Kp8M— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024
The people of Twitter/X certainly felt compelled to remind everyone just how bat guano crazy the modern Democrat Party is.
J.D. Vance is so weird. https://t.co/r98QiR2251 pic.twitter.com/7WgSCQJeL1— Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) July 29, 2024
The exposure of Democrat hypocrisy was coming in fast and furious.
“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/4L7HjT337g— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2024
What exactly was it that Vance said that was so weird?
Things that were considered perfectly normal just ten years ago.
"JD Vance is weird" pic.twitter.com/hvApmFiDlm— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 28, 2024
The Democrat Party has been overrun by actual weirdos. They've set out to normalize every fetish, whim, and desire that's outside of traditional norms, and any time someone stands up for tradition, they attempt to shout down normal as 'weird'.
“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/5iKaLk5Ugs— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) July 29, 2024
There is very little normal about the people who run the current Democrat Party.
They are enablers of the odd and extreme.
JD Vance is so weird pic.twitter.com/zlKE1rL75d— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) July 28, 2024
They stand atop a soapbox of weirdness every day while insisting the rest of us are crazy.
People have had enough of the gaslighting.
“JD Vance is weird.” pic.twitter.com/Jcq8ytsEKh— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 29, 2024
“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/JaKaby9LoQ— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024
The embrace of the strange by Democrats, even when it's harmful to children and families, is unceasing.
“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/S8zT50PdFg— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024
"JD Vance is weird." pic.twitter.com/OKFM9RehGK— Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) July 29, 2024
“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/2GDYROIlOu— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 29, 2024
JD Vance is weird pic.twitter.com/nQx8GEQPXb— e-beth (@ebeth360) July 29, 2024
“JD Vance is so weird.” pic.twitter.com/gZWL3qWljR— Turd Ferguson (@SirajAHashmi) July 29, 2024
“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/lkQIhpy6nB— Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) July 29, 2024
JD Vance is weird. pic.twitter.com/qnuvKn99Ws— I’m Fancy (@CMassner) July 29, 2024
"JD Vance is weird." https://t.co/iQpeSNhl1Z pic.twitter.com/1NOWjXTQty— Christi 🇺🇲❤🇺🇲 (@THEREALranchy08) July 29, 2024
“That J.D. Vance fellow is weird” pic.twitter.com/Pzs9qJo4vm— 𝙳𝚎𝚊𝚌𝚘𝚗 𝙱𝚕𝚞𝚎𝚜 🕶 I🇺🇲 (@GPG_D11) July 29, 2024
“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/w8F8s4eZn1— 🌶️ 🍜 (@SpicyNoodles2) July 29, 2024
“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/jg6Lv2vtot— Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) July 29, 2024
"JD Vance is weird." pic.twitter.com/M5e8pHWwjd— NKNGJM (@Trumpropriation) July 29, 2024
JD Vance is weird. pic.twitter.com/hWDFgnaxdN— Dan Staley (@Deestale22) July 29, 2024
"JD Vance is weird!" pic.twitter.com/JqyxYHqrrR— Fünglenoid (@Funglenoid) July 29, 2024
Democrats know they have a weirdo problem so, in true Democrat fashion, they pretend the exact opposite is true.
'You know that guy who served his country in the Marines, came from poverty, got a great education, married a woman, and had a kid? Yeah, he's a total weirdo.'
Wine aunts that drag their nieces and nephews to drag queen story time for Facebook clout want you know that this J.D. Vance character is very very weird.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 28, 2024
This strategy could backfire big time because people have eyes and they see what Democrats support.
JD Vance is probably the most normal dude to ever run for Vice President which is why they’re calling him “weird”— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 28, 2024
They can keep trying to spin this, and we'll be here to call them out.
