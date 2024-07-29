Clutch Those Pearls, BROTHER! Hulk Hogan's Masculinity TRIGGERED David French and We Can't...
Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and...
NY Mag's Cringe-y 'Kamalot' Cover Helps Again Prove the Media's 'Incapable of Embarrassmen...
Umm, WUT? CIA Denies Using MK Ultra Mind Control Program on Would-Be Trump...
Kamala Harris Is Not Only GROSSLY Unpopular But According to THIS Focus Group,...
Sure, Jan: Check Out This RIDICULOUS Theory About Kamala Harris' Positive Media Coverage
Are Tech Overlords Erasing Trump's Assassination From the Internet?
So 'BUS-TED'! Kamala Harris 'Wheel-y' Bad Electric Bus Bet Wasted Billions of Dollars
LOOK OUT! Meet the 'Men' in Charge of Organizing White Dudes for Kamala...
DISGUSTING! Caitlyn Jenner Goes OFF on ChatGPT Over Question About Gender and Assassinatin...
Here's MORE Proof Biden and Harris Have Really Delivered on Their 'Unity' Pledge...
Kamala Harris Has Promised to Ban Fracking but Now That's Just a 'Trump...
Big Tech's SHAMELESS Effort to Scrub Attempted Trump Assassination From Public's Mind Cont...
What Dictators Do: Mad SCOTUS Isn't Left-Wing Enough, Biden Proposes 'Reforms' to Undermin...

Pot, Meet Kettle: People Hilariously Mock the Left for Saying JD Vance Is Weird

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  4:00 PM on July 29, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats are ramping up a new narrative that JD Vance is 'weird' in their efforts to make Hyena Harris seem like a palatable choice for voters.

Advertisement

Democrats and their media lapdogs have quickly adopted the talking point. We probably don't have to remind you that these same people:

  • Think men can get pregnant
  • Are cool with girls getting run over by boys in sports
  • Want men dressed as women to read to kindergarteners
  • Believe black people can't get ID
  • Refer to themselves as they/them
  • Told you less than two weeks ago Joe Biden was perfectly fit to run the country

Perhaps they're not the best people to judge what is and isn't weird.

The people of Twitter/X certainly felt compelled to remind everyone just how bat guano crazy the modern Democrat Party is.

The exposure of Democrat hypocrisy was coming in fast and furious.

What exactly was it that Vance said that was so weird?

Things that were considered perfectly normal just ten years ago.

The Democrat Party has been overrun by actual weirdos. They've set out to normalize every fetish, whim, and desire that's outside of traditional norms, and any time someone stands up for tradition, they attempt to shout down normal as 'weird'.

Recommended

Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything
justmindy
Advertisement

There is very little normal about the people who run the current Democrat Party.

They are enablers of the odd and extreme.

They stand atop a soapbox of weirdness every day while insisting the rest of us are crazy.

People have had enough of the gaslighting.

The embrace of the strange by Democrats, even when it's harmful to children and families, is unceasing.

Advertisement

Democrats know they have a weirdo problem so, in true Democrat fashion, they pretend the exact opposite is true.

'You know that guy who served his country in the Marines, came from poverty, got a great education, married a woman, and had a kid? Yeah, he's a total weirdo.'

This strategy could backfire big time because people have eyes and they see what Democrats support.

They can keep trying to spin this, and we'll be here to call them out.

Tags: DEMOCRATS MEDIA MEDIA LAPDOGS NARRATIVE TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything
justmindy
Clutch Those Pearls, BROTHER! Hulk Hogan's Masculinity TRIGGERED David French and We Can't Stop Laughing
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Umm, WUT? CIA Denies Using MK Ultra Mind Control Program on Would-Be Trump Assassin (Wink, Wink)
Grateful Calvin
NY Mag's Cringe-y 'Kamalot' Cover Helps Again Prove the Media's 'Incapable of Embarrassment'
Doug P.
Sure, Jan: Check Out This RIDICULOUS Theory About Kamala Harris' Positive Media Coverage
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fake News! WSJ CUTS Last Two Seconds of Trump Speech Video Clip and that Changed Everything justmindy
Advertisement