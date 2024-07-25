Well Well Well, What Do We Have HERE? Dems Received Talking Points About Border Czar Kamala Harris (Pic)

The Kamala Harris campaign is off to such a great start! They just have to lie about her record, including years-old reporting about Harris being the appointed border czar.

We get it -- the border is a disaster. We wouldn't want that to be on our record, either.

But to see the narrative unfold in real time is a sight to behold. Especially now with proof the media talking points have gone out:

Wow.



A Democrat lawmaker confirmed to FOX that Dems have received a piece of paper with talking points/lies about how to discuss Kamala Harris' role at the Southern border.



They are already using the exact lines.https://t.co/CITguKLWCD pic.twitter.com/Bo8pxla61M — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 25, 2024

Insane.

Seems to be an unnecessarily verbose way of saying “border czar.” — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) July 25, 2024

It sure is.

What's so stupid about this is that even if you play along with their revisionist spin, she still failed miserably at addressing the "root causes". She was tasked with that in March 2021. Since that time, 10 million illegal aliens have gotten into the country. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 25, 2024

Exactly. There's no way to spin her record, even when they lie about the 'border czar' title.

She was.

All else aside, their attempted clarification of role makes it worse. Much worse. — Captain Willard’s Cigarette (@capn_willard) July 25, 2024

So much worse.

The cover up is always worse.

Ooooh. Good catch.

They hate you and think you’re stupid https://t.co/a2w2lz2OjW — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 25, 2024

Yes, they do.

It's incredible to watch them try this https://t.co/w4aGO0JEF0 pic.twitter.com/BZADKqe16a — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2024

Really incredible.

It’s so weird how this spin happens to match almost word for word the media spin over the last few days.



Crazy coincidence. https://t.co/g1vFGDEbeD — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 25, 2024

Weird but totally predictable.

Wild how we see the marching orders be sent out and right on que there are journalists and media pundits who repeat them https://t.co/MM9Jm7nP1Q — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 25, 2024

The media are the propaganda arm of the DNC.

All lies.

Every single one of these claims about her role can be easily debunked by both years-old press reports and the administration's own comments.



These are purely lies. Not even spin. Lies. https://t.co/OzUHjNoD14 — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 25, 2024

It's all they do.

Lie. Lie. Lie.

To those of you sitting on the sidelines, you ready to get in the real fight yet? HOW CAN YOU JUST SIT?! https://t.co/gEmz77Y91J — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 25, 2024

Excellent question.

We often say “the memo went out.”



Well, here is one of the infamous memos. https://t.co/hDGZstYyFS — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 25, 2024

In black and white.

Proof that the southern border is a mess.



If it weren't, they'd be bragging about Harris' success there, instead of trying to distance her from it. https://t.co/PgRd3zfTHi — Dave📜 (@dbc603) July 25, 2024

We know it's a mess.