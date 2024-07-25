Well Well Well, What Do We Have HERE? Dems Received Talking Points About Border Czar Kamala Harris (Pic)

The Kamala Harris campaign is off to such a great start! They just have to lie about her record, including years-old reporting about Harris being the appointed border czar.
We get it -- the border is a disaster. We wouldn't want that to be on our record, either.
But to see the narrative unfold in real time is a sight to behold. Especially now with proof the media talking points have gone out:
Wow.— Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 25, 2024
A Democrat lawmaker confirmed to FOX that Dems have received a piece of paper with talking points/lies about how to discuss Kamala Harris' role at the Southern border.
They are already using the exact lines.https://t.co/CITguKLWCD pic.twitter.com/Bo8pxla61M
Insane.
Seems to be an unnecessarily verbose way of saying “border czar.”— #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) July 25, 2024
It sure is.
What's so stupid about this is that even if you play along with their revisionist spin, she still failed miserably at addressing the "root causes". She was tasked with that in March 2021. Since that time, 10 million illegal aliens have gotten into the country.— AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 25, 2024
Exactly. There's no way to spin her record, even when they lie about the 'border czar' title.
Yes she was #BorderCzar https://t.co/Xvl4zH25yC— Stephen Richardson (@richirich1968) July 25, 2024
Recommended
She was.
All else aside, their attempted clarification of role makes it worse. Much worse.— Captain Willard’s Cigarette (@capn_willard) July 25, 2024
So much worse.
The cover up is always worse.
oops pic.twitter.com/WnknhQBKPB— MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) July 25, 2024
Ooooh. Good catch.
They hate you and think you’re stupid https://t.co/a2w2lz2OjW— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 25, 2024
Yes, they do.
It's incredible to watch them try this https://t.co/w4aGO0JEF0 pic.twitter.com/BZADKqe16a— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2024
Really incredible.
It’s so weird how this spin happens to match almost word for word the media spin over the last few days.— AG (@AGHamilton29) July 25, 2024
Crazy coincidence. https://t.co/g1vFGDEbeD
Weird but totally predictable.
Wild how we see the marching orders be sent out and right on que there are journalists and media pundits who repeat them https://t.co/MM9Jm7nP1Q— Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 25, 2024
The media are the propaganda arm of the DNC.
These are lies. https://t.co/EXfUmgHssW pic.twitter.com/4B00Ay8hsC— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 25, 2024
All lies.
Every single one of these claims about her role can be easily debunked by both years-old press reports and the administration's own comments.— Sunny (@sunnyright) July 25, 2024
These are purely lies. Not even spin. Lies. https://t.co/OzUHjNoD14
It's all they do.
Lie. Lie. Lie.
To those of you sitting on the sidelines, you ready to get in the real fight yet? HOW CAN YOU JUST SIT?! https://t.co/gEmz77Y91J— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 25, 2024
Excellent question.
We often say “the memo went out.”— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 25, 2024
Well, here is one of the infamous memos. https://t.co/hDGZstYyFS
In black and white.
Proof that the southern border is a mess.— Dave📜 (@dbc603) July 25, 2024
If it weren't, they'd be bragging about Harris' success there, instead of trying to distance her from it. https://t.co/PgRd3zfTHi
We know it's a mess.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member