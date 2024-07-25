Barbra Streisand's Lavish Praise for Biden's Act of Selfless Patriotism Hits Some Snags
Well Well Well, What Do We Have HERE? Dems Received Talking Points About Border Czar Kamala Harris (Pic)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on July 25, 2024
The Kamala Harris campaign is off to such a great start! They just have to lie about her record, including years-old reporting about Harris being the appointed border czar.

We get it -- the border is a disaster. We wouldn't want that to be on our record, either.

But to see the narrative unfold in real time is a sight to behold. Especially now with proof the media talking points have gone out:

Insane.

It sure is.

Exactly. There's no way to spin her record, even when they lie about the 'border czar' title.

She was.

So much worse.

The cover up is always worse.

Ooooh. Good catch.

Yes, they do.

Really incredible.

Weird but totally predictable.

The media are the propaganda arm of the DNC.

All lies.

It's all they do.

Lie. Lie. Lie.

Excellent question.

In black and white.

We know it's a mess.

