Tom Elliott Shows Which Cable Nets Are Most Loyally Pushing the Dems' New JD Vance Talking Point

Just about every day we feature one or more media outlets that receive talking points from the Democrats and without question start running with them. One of the more glaring examples of that in recent history was when the Democrats dubbed a Florida bill the "Don't Say Gay" law and the media mostly just went right along with that spin even though it's total BS. Ditto for "book bans" and many other desired narratives on the Left.

The newest talking point was put out in the last couple of days, and the key word is "weird:

JD Vance is probably the most normal dude to ever run for Vice President which is why they’re calling him “weird” — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 28, 2024

The Right is responding appropriately by mocking the Left's "Vance is weird" claims with reminders of what the Democrats consider to be "normal."

Predictably, the media has the talking points and is doing their thing.

Grabien News' Tom Elliott noticed that the most loyal of Dem narrative pushers on this particular talking point have been CNN and MSNBC. "Propaganda outlets" doesn't even begin to sum up what this is:

As the Grabien data below demonstrates, CNN & MSNBC are the locomotives pulling the “Vance is weird” talking point. In the last two days they’ve broadcast that DNC line more than 150 times between the two networks. pic.twitter.com/OsAJhXaKYt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 29, 2024

The DNC's media branch offices never let down the Dems.

The DNC talking points went out. Just like the ones that instructed the legacy media to suddenly pretend Kamala was never the border czar. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 29, 2024

Or the ones that instructed the media to pretend Harris never said she'd ban fracking. The list goes on and the MSM is only going to get more nauseating in the coming weeks.

What’s so disturbing about this propaganda is how these outlets treat normalcy and healthy families as “weird” and the radical trans agenda as “normal.” How low-information do you have to be for this info op to work on you? https://t.co/HW03gfF9Gb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 29, 2024

Exactly. And CNN, MSNBC and other outlets are determined to keep the "low-info" crowd as low-info as possible.

