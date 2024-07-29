Kamala Harris Has Promised to Ban Fracking but Now That's Just a 'Trump Accusation'

On multiple occasions in the past, Vice President Kamala Harris has said there's "no question" she'd try to ban fracking if she were president. Here's just one example:

With that in mind, check out how Politico initially framed Trump mentioning what Harris has said about fracking in the past:

This is a bizarre framing — it’s not an accusation or allegation. She said it on record numerous times in 2019. The news is that she just recently changed her position publicly. https://t.co/io86ijdMa3 pic.twitter.com/BUlIcE1mtn — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 29, 2024

Kamala Harris is literally on video saying that there was “no question” that she would ban fracking.



No one buys a Friday news dump from an unnamed staffer who is playing damage control. pic.twitter.com/oe2QvVEaCX https://t.co/r2p4gk4ifv — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 27, 2024

*Kamala Harris on video saying she'll absolutely ban fracking



The Press: "Harris combats dishonest accusation by Trump campaign that she'll ban fracking." pic.twitter.com/wVARN4stJX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 29, 2024

Right at the top of the story it's made very clear that Harris has talked about her desire to ban fracking:

The response by the Harris campaign came after the former president brought up statements Harris made during her 2019 primary run pledging to ban fracking at a Minnesota campaign rally on Saturday.

Trump "brought up statements Harris made"? How dare he!

Politico is calling something Harris is on record and on video several times over saying she is in favor and will ban fracking, as a "Trump accusation." pic.twitter.com/RwjxRfF4XX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2024

At some point Politico decided the headline looked ridiculous even by modern "journalism" standards so they tweaked it to "Harris campaign pledges she won't ban fracking."

Politico changed its headline following the viral blowback.



The rest of the report maintains the same framing. In the “background” section, Politico acknowledged Harris was “one of the more liberal candidates” in 2020 without noting her past promises to ban fracking. https://t.co/GW05f4nwtO pic.twitter.com/IptONhMgJn — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) July 29, 2024

As Andy notes, this is wrong. So Politico has now changed the headline, but they have a blurb at the bottom that will not actually note Harris did, explicitly, say she'd ban fracking. https://t.co/5m2bkXOn6u pic.twitter.com/ZAjt18I7k6 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 29, 2024

If the country had an honest media they'd ask Harris "were you lying then or are you lying now?" But that won't happen. So far the Democrats' presumptive nominee hasn't even sat down for a serious interview or done any kind of press conference.