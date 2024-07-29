DISGUSTING! Caitlyn Jenner Goes OFF on ChatGPT Over Question About Gender and Assassinatin...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Kamala Harris Has Promised to Ban Fracking but Now That's Just a 'Trump Accusation'

Doug P.  |  12:35 PM on July 29, 2024
Meme

On multiple occasions in the past, Vice President Kamala Harris has said there's "no question" she'd try to ban fracking if she were president. Here's just one example:

With that in mind, check out how Politico initially framed Trump mentioning what Harris has said about fracking in the past:

Right at the top of the story it's made very clear that Harris has talked about her desire to ban fracking:

The response by the Harris campaign came after the former president brought up statements Harris made during her 2019 primary run pledging to ban fracking at a Minnesota campaign rally on Saturday.

Trump "brought up statements Harris made"? How dare he!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
At some point Politico decided the headline looked ridiculous even by modern "journalism" standards so they tweaked it to "Harris campaign pledges she won't ban fracking." 

If the country had an honest media they'd ask Harris "were you lying then or are you lying now?" But that won't happen. So far the Democrats' presumptive nominee hasn't even sat down for a serious interview or done any kind of press conference. 

