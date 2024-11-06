Kamala Harris Says the Outcome of the Election 'Is Not What We Voted For'

Vice President Kamala Harris gave her concession speech Wednesday at 4 p.m. after ducking out of her own watch party at Howard University Tuesday night without addressing the crowd. Harris seems to be in a good mood … she says her heart is full. Obviously, she's disappointed as well. The chyron on CNN read, "Kamala Harris Speaks to Nation After Loss to Donald Trump," so we're guessing this speech was intended for all of America and not just her supporters.

That makes it a little suspect when she says the outcome of the election in not what we voted for. That sounds like insurrection talk to us. The outcome of the election is exactly what we voted for … or is she implying there was some election interference?

HARRIS: "My heart is full today...The outcome of this election is not what we wanted." pic.twitter.com/yrfnlQxjJ0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024

She has been crying for hours — 🅱️ (@Stealth_B__) November 6, 2024

Unburdened by what has been — Leefus (@lbgray3) November 6, 2024

Even after loosing she continues to disappoint! — Antonio Castillo (@acastillomzs) November 6, 2024

Kamala doubling down on the agenda that caused her to lose in a landslide. Good luck! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 6, 2024

Harris even showed up late, but at least people finally got to hear Beyoncé sing at a Harris event:

Kamala Harris is late to her speech at Howard University--the one she skipped last night out of humiliation--and now I'm forced to listen to way too much Beyonce while waiting. — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2024

Her speech being overshadowed by an incredibly catchy Beyonce song sums up the entire campaign. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2024

HARRIS: "While I concede this election, I do not conceded the fight that fueled this campaign." pic.twitter.com/alYVKBUhHt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Exactly. What fight? Calling half the country Nazis fueled her campaign?

"My heart is full today; Hitler won." — Stellar Continuum Gaming (@StellarCGaming) November 6, 2024

This speech is terrible. — Jason (@utp216) November 6, 2024

Honestly, I think she feels relieved. She knows she's not qualified. — Mōnika 🪷 (@boopbeboop22) November 6, 2024

She looks relieved, to be honest. Even she knows she wasn’t cut out for it, now she doesn’t have to disappoint anyone. — Brian Policky 🇺🇸 (@fyrtamer) November 6, 2024

We wondered that too. She was set up to be a worse president than Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter combined.

She’s relieved she didn’t win — Steve Hillis (@44stevesr) November 6, 2024





All she said repeatedly is "fight." It's not a good speech of unity. — Loraine (@CLoraineSr) November 6, 2024

How many times has she said fight so far — Mom (@OMGlistenup) November 6, 2024

"Good afternoon, good afternoon...



I come from a middle class family..." — Yokie (@UpstateAutism) November 6, 2024

At least she led with "good afternoon," seeing as Nancy Pelosi concluded there was no point in saying "good morning" on Wednesday because it certainly wasn't one.

If I heard it correcrtly, she said we are entering into dark times??? What is she trying to imply here? — Tina B (@TinaBurns1316) November 6, 2024

No Kamala the dark time is ending. You lost, you have no faith, no truth and you’re a Marxist. — Tatiana Rose (@TatianaRose25_) November 6, 2024

We'd be happy if this was the last we ever heard from her.

