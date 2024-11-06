Bulwark Crew Wishes Biden Would’ve Been More Authoritarian to Prevent Authoritarianism
Kamala Harris Says the Outcome of the Election 'Is Not What We Voted For'

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on November 06, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris gave her concession speech Wednesday at 4 p.m. after ducking out of her own watch party at Howard University Tuesday night without addressing the crowd. Harris seems to be in a good mood … she says her heart is full. Obviously, she's disappointed as well. The chyron on CNN read, "Kamala Harris Speaks to Nation After Loss to Donald Trump," so we're guessing this speech was intended for all of America and not just her supporters.

That makes it a little suspect when she says the outcome of the election in not what we voted for. That sounds like insurrection talk to us. The outcome of the election is exactly what we voted for … or is she implying there was some election interference?

Harris even showed up late, but at least people finally got to hear Beyoncé sing at a Harris event:

Exactly. What fight? Calling half the country Nazis fueled her campaign?

We wondered that too. She was set up to be a worse president than Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter combined.


At least she led with "good afternoon," seeing as Nancy Pelosi concluded there was no point in saying "good morning" on Wednesday because it certainly wasn't one.

We'd be happy if this was the last we ever heard from her.

***

