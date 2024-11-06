'Straight Into My Veins': Nancy Pelosi Confirms She's Having a BAD Morning (Pass the Popcorn!)

'Holy Smokes!' Here's the Moment CNN's Jake Tapper & John King Knew the...
Doug P.  |  11:20 AM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Not all that long ago, Nancy Pelosi seemed pretty proud of her role in showing President Biden the door and installing VP Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee.

We now know how that went for the Democrats. 

All that makes Pelosi's reaction the day after the election disaster for Harris, Walz and the Democrats even sweeter: 

Can a reporter please ask Nancy if she accepts any responsibility for this at all?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

