'Straight Into My Veins': Nancy Pelosi Confirms She's Having a BAD Morning (Pass the Popcorn!)

Not all that long ago, Nancy Pelosi seemed pretty proud of her role in showing President Biden the door and installing VP Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee.

ZERO POKER FACE: Notice Nancy Pelosi’s smirk as Bill Maher needles her for making Joe Biden get out of the 2024 presidential race: pic.twitter.com/5ylheR35wx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 31, 2024

We now know how that went for the Democrats.

All that makes Pelosi's reaction the day after the election disaster for Harris, Walz and the Democrats even sweeter:

Inject this clip straight into my veins this morning:



“There’s no point in saying 'good morning,' because it certainly is not one." — Nancy Pelosi speaking on behalf of Democrats. pic.twitter.com/MMDcgYZfjM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

“There’s no point in saying good morning. Because it certainly is not one.”



It’s mourning in America for radical Nancy Pelosi, morning in America for the rest of uspic.twitter.com/0QVyyUw43z — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 6, 2024

Can a reporter please ask Nancy if she accepts any responsibility for this at all?

She kicked Biden off the ticket.

She knows she owns this loss. https://t.co/wZM3Xupo53 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 6, 2024

Bingo.

“I’m too rich to understand the struggles of Americans” is a heck of a reminder as to why the left lost — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) November 6, 2024

All the super rich celebrities the Harris campaign brought in to tell Americans things aren't as bad as they think agree with Pelosi's reaction.

I love the smell of schadenfreude in the morning. https://t.co/TF852MNtoc — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) November 6, 2024

Smells like... victory.