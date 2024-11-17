They'll Be Dancing...Dancing in the Streets: Everyone is Doing The Trump-tusi

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Donald Trump should be feeling flattered. He's made the big time.

Sure, he made one of the greatest political comebacks in American history and earned a second term as President. He received more votes than any Republican candidate in history.

Now, he has started a dance craze.

Everyone is doing 'The Trump-tusi".

America is beginning to be Great Again! pic.twitter.com/ARtCNBWNBQ — Matt the Magician (@MattaMagician) November 17, 2024

Okay, we admit it: we made up the name. Most people simply call it the 'Trump Dance,' but we like our name better. We're hoping it catches on.

No matter what you call it, there's no denying it's the newest dance craze to sweep the nation.

TRUMP DANCE AT TRUMP TOWER😂 pic.twitter.com/IeH17BPffe — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) November 11, 2024

Sweeping the nation and beyond. The President of Argentina does it.

President of Argentina Javier Milei hits signature Trump Y-M-C-A dance at Mar-a-Lago 🕺



pic.twitter.com/unFOoIHaYb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 15, 2024

They're doing it in England.

The Donald Trump tour has gone worldwide! Players from the English soccer club Barnsley hit the Trump dance after a goal. pic.twitter.com/re66NujG6w — OutKick (@Outkick) November 16, 2024

Disclaimer: No soccer players were injured performing the 'Trump-tusi.'

And no, we are not giving up on the name!

You know you've made it when the college kids are doing it.

VICTORY DANCE: Fraternity brothers at the University of Missouri showcased their support for Trump's presidential victory by dancing to the song “YMCA,” which Trump often dances to at his rallies. pic.twitter.com/e3ymRwgQlY — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 10, 2024

The craze has even hit the NCAA gridiron.

Trump is posting more on X now. He dropped this beauty from the West Virginia game. It's sweeping the nation.



The Trump dance is a global phenomenon.pic.twitter.com/lx5382qrF9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 13, 2024

College Football players are now doing the Trump dance in the end zone.



Love to see it 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VdT6tq3cPa — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) November 10, 2024

The 'Trump-tsi' (We are not letting this go!) is also sweeping the NFL.

In SanFransisco.

Yesterday: fined $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat



Today: celebrates with the iconic Trump dance after a sack



In a world of Colin Kaepernicks, be a Nick Bosa pic.twitter.com/eUBoZ6cXzI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 10, 2024

In Las Vegas.

THE TRUMP DANCE IS EVERYWHERE! pic.twitter.com/wIM8MSGpZS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2024

They're even doing it in Motown.

BREAKING: Detroit Lions celebrate with the “Trump dance.” pic.twitter.com/G79q3QWsJ8 — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 17, 2024

We still like our name better.

Donald Trump is a real estate mogul, TV star, and leader of the free world. Now he's really hit the big time as a dance craze-creating cultural icon. Everyone is doing the 'Trump-tusi.'

Now, about that economy.