Trump Voters in Hysterics as Lefties Promise Absurd 'Awokening' with WOKE 2.0
In This Episode of 'Where's Joe' (and Who's running the Country), We Find...
Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just...
Fox News: 'Minnesota Election Judge Faces Felony Charges Over Accepting Unregistered Votes...
NYT Attempts to Fact Check RFK, Jr, and it Goes 'CEREAL-OUSLY' Wrong
Election Victory Creates Voter Reveal Parties in Deep Blue States: OMG, My Neighbor's...
Grover Norquist on Degrees: 'They Do Look Good on the Wall'
The National Rifle Association Celebrates 153 Years Today!
It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and...
*COUGH COUGH* Adam Schiff Already Whining About Trump's 'Wrecking Balls' annnd Now We're...
Political FIASCO! Lefty's Thread SLAMMING Kamala for Trotting Liz Cheney Out Is Schadenfre...
'Blood on THEIR HANDS': Tom Homan Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrats Over...
VIP
SNL Continues Desperate Spiral By Bringing on Guest Star Murderer to Play Robert...
'DEAL With It'! Ex MLB-Star Jonathan Lucroy Comes Out Swinging About Being Conservative...

They'll Be Dancing...Dancing in the Streets: Everyone is Doing The Trump-tusi

Eric V.  |  6:15 PM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Donald Trump should be feeling flattered. He's made the big time. 

Sure, he made one of the greatest political comebacks in American history and earned a second term as President. He received more votes than any Republican candidate in history. 

Advertisement

Now, he has started a dance craze.

Everyone is doing 'The Trump-tusi".

Okay, we admit it: we made up the name. Most people simply call it the 'Trump Dance,' but we like our name better. We're hoping it catches on.

No matter what you call it, there's no denying it's the newest dance craze to sweep the nation.

Sweeping the nation and beyond. The President of Argentina does it.

They're doing it in England.

Disclaimer: No soccer players were injured performing the 'Trump-tusi.'

And no, we are not giving up on the name!

You know you've made it when the college kids are doing it.

The craze has even hit the NCAA gridiron.

Recommended

Trump Voters in Hysterics as Lefties Promise Absurd 'Awokening' with WOKE 2.0
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The 'Trump-tsi' (We are not letting this go!) is also sweeping the NFL.

In SanFransisco.

In Las Vegas.

They're even doing it in Motown.

We still like our name better.

Donald Trump is a real estate mogul, TV star, and leader of the free world. Now he's really hit the big time as a dance craze-creating cultural icon. Everyone is doing the 'Trump-tusi.' 

Now, about that economy.

Tags: DANCE DONALD TRUMP FOOTBALL NCAA NFL SOCCER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Voters in Hysterics as Lefties Promise Absurd 'Awokening' with WOKE 2.0
Warren Squire
Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just Can't Deal
Eric V.
NYT Attempts to Fact Check RFK, Jr, and it Goes 'CEREAL-OUSLY' Wrong
justmindy
In This Episode of 'Where's Joe' (and Who's running the Country), We Find Him in the Amazon Rainforest
justmindy
Election Victory Creates Voter Reveal Parties in Deep Blue States: OMG, My Neighbor's a TRUMPER!
Warren Squire
It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and ENDING It Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Voters in Hysterics as Lefties Promise Absurd 'Awokening' with WOKE 2.0 Warren Squire
Advertisement