We Did NOT Have Eric Swalwell Getting TORCHED for Quoting the Bible to Dunk on Trump but HERE We Are

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on January 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Eric Swalwell quoting the Bible to somehow dunk on Trump while claiming he's a Christian.

Alrighty.

Yeah, we did NOT see this one coming. 

Advertisement

What happens if you throw up in your mouth a little WHILE rolling your eyes far back in your head? Does that open up some sort of space-time continuum? It really should because it's not every day we throw up AND roll our eyes at the same time.

Swalwell is truly gifted in being an annoying twit.

Even if you think that Trump/God thing is goofy ... Swalwell's dunk on it is even goofier.

Fair point.

Communism is a religion.

Atheism is a religion.

Ouch.

But ... true.

======================================================================

