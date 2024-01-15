We Did NOT Have Eric Swalwell Getting TORCHED for Quoting the Bible to Dunk on Trump but HERE We Are

Eric Swalwell quoting the Bible to somehow dunk on Trump while claiming he's a Christian.

Alrighty.

Yeah, we did NOT see this one coming.

As a Christian I also know that God made plagues (Exodus 8:1-15). Not everything God makes is a reward for us. https://t.co/h6gDQcoEsr — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 15, 2024

What happens if you throw up in your mouth a little WHILE rolling your eyes far back in your head? Does that open up some sort of space-time continuum? It really should because it's not every day we throw up AND roll our eyes at the same time.

Swalwell is truly gifted in being an annoying twit.

Even if you think that Trump/God thing is goofy ... Swalwell's dunk on it is even goofier.

"God made plagues," said the human embodiment of plague. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) January 15, 2024

Coming from the pro abortion party you should really keep GOD's name out of your mouth. — DaneG (@Dane__Garcia) January 15, 2024

Fair point.

Hey @RepSwalwell dude, you are no where near a Christian, just stop

No real bible believing Christian would vote for abortion (murder of babies), LGBTQ community(abomination), less constitutional rights and more government

You should sit this one out — tim (@timmoore1973) January 15, 2024

You know the plagues were on the side of God? — Timothy Anderson (@Timothy63274061) January 15, 2024

Your religion is Communism. It's simply not compatible with our way of life. — Napoleon X (@P0rtmanMichael) January 15, 2024

Communism is a religion.

Atheism is a religion.

You are one of worst politicians in Congress. Nobody likes you — Phil Grundy (@PhilGrundy07) January 15, 2024

Ouch.

But ... true.

