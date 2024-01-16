Is Dopey Leading Disney? Karol Markowicz Asks What Disney Could Do To Win...
Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For Being Too Pro-Israel and Other Insanity Goes PAINFULLY Viral

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on January 16, 2024
meme

You can always count on our good friends on the Left to try and ruin everything for everyone. Can't have people enjoying movies or songs or reading books because somehow, someway, there is something about everything to be offended by.

Imagine living life like that?

Well, like this.

This user 'Ella' took it upon herself to write an entire thread about popular authors and why you should probably not enjoy them because somehow, someway they've offended her delicate sensitivities.

Woke destroys everything it touches.

Note, we are not including this entire thread because it is CRAZY LONG (seems she takes issues with most every author), but here are some of the more entertaining posts:

NOT GAL GODOT! 

The horror!

No posts about genocide? So?

... she still thought it was okay to write.

Because, you know, this is America.

Heh.

Wow.

Leave. Neil. Alone.

Basically, we're seeing a theme here ... any author who supports Israel in any way is somehow bad. Wanna bet this Ella person isn't bright enough to see the irony of her own thread?

Wait? They weren't really werewolves? LIARS!

We all knew Rowling would be on here ... transphobia. HA HA HA HA

These people.

Seriously. It's sort of like when they build cute little lists about companies we should boycott because they support traditional marriage or life ... thanks for the shopping list!

So hey, thanks for the reading list.

This was our favorite response though:

Correia for the win!

