Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For Being Too Pro-Israel and Other Insanity Goes PAINFULLY Viral

You can always count on our good friends on the Left to try and ruin everything for everyone. Can't have people enjoying movies or songs or reading books because somehow, someway, there is something about everything to be offended by.

Imagine living life like that?

Well, like this.

This user 'Ella' took it upon herself to write an entire thread about popular authors and why you should probably not enjoy them because somehow, someway they've offended her delicate sensitivities.

Woke destroys everything it touches.

Things to know about popular authors before you pick up their works



[A thread] pic.twitter.com/HLIkuaO2IL — Ella ... is writing 🤎 (@JustAPoeticMess) January 15, 2024

Note, we are not including this entire thread because it is CRAZY LONG (seems she takes issues with most every author), but here are some of the more entertaining posts:

1. Victoria Aveyard—The Red Queen



★ Believes Israel and Palestine can exist together

★ Retweets things about zionists like Gal Gadot (see next post) pic.twitter.com/SQ8rvoyYNn — Ella ... is writing 🤎 (@JustAPoeticMess) January 15, 2024

NOT GAL GODOT!

The horror!

2. Carissa Broadbent—Daughter of No Worlds/The Serpent and the Wings of the Night



★ Publishing deals with Israel

★ I didn't find posts about the genocide at all pic.twitter.com/AFuc5Ap7ob — Ella ... is writing 🤎 (@JustAPoeticMess) January 15, 2024

No posts about genocide? So?

4. Tillie Cole—A Thousand Boy Kisses ... and this



★ Wrote a "KKK romance" in 2019. It's no longer available after being called out in 2023, but she still thought it was okay to write pic.twitter.com/DZBo0FbqWf — Ella ... is writing 🤎 (@JustAPoeticMess) January 15, 2024

... she still thought it was okay to write.

Because, you know, this is America.

Heh.

Wow.

5. Neil Gaimen—Good Omens, etc



★ Supports "Israel's right to exist"



Here is what he currently says as well as the referenced tweet pic.twitter.com/YcaOPga45q — Ella ... is writing 🤎 (@JustAPoeticMess) January 15, 2024

Leave. Neil. Alone.

7. Amy Harmon—What the Wind Knows, etc pic.twitter.com/p9eVqfgk9Z — Ella ... is writing 🤎 (@JustAPoeticMess) January 15, 2024

Basically, we're seeing a theme here ... any author who supports Israel in any way is somehow bad. Wanna bet this Ella person isn't bright enough to see the irony of her own thread?

14. Stephanie Meyer—Twilight



★ Exploited the Quileute tribe, misusing their culture and beliefs



Link: https://t.co/itPY6GTz7B pic.twitter.com/TkMcEVBL5z — Ella ... is writing 🤎 (@JustAPoeticMess) January 15, 2024

Wait? They weren't really werewolves? LIARS!

18. J.K. Rowling—Harry Potter



★Transpobia

★ Has spoken on Israeli hostages and not the kidnapped Palestinians pic.twitter.com/sIKGzPLVVt — Ella ... is writing 🤎 (@JustAPoeticMess) January 15, 2024

We all knew Rowling would be on here ... transphobia. HA HA HA HA

These people.

Cool - great list of books to read



Can you help us out with a list of books/authors you approve of so we know who to avoid?



Thanks — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) January 16, 2024

Seriously. It's sort of like when they build cute little lists about companies we should boycott because they support traditional marriage or life ... thanks for the shopping list!

So hey, thanks for the reading list.

This was our favorite response though:

Well hopefully this will remedy that oversight! pic.twitter.com/g0sdLRecoB — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) January 16, 2024

Correia for the win!

