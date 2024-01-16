PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th

Well well well, what do we have here? Could it be Capitol CCTV footage of Nancy Pelosi's security detail proving one of them lied? Gosh, that could mean a lot of what we've been told about that day may well be false.

Advertisement

Who'da thunk it?

Check this out from The Blaze:

🚨EXCLUSIVE J6 INVESTIGATION🚨



- Thanks to new House Speaker Mike Johnson, We now have permission to release Capitol CCTV footage proving that a member of Nancy Pelosi's security detail, Special Agent David Lazarus, perjured himself on the stand during the Oath Keepers trial.… pic.twitter.com/lEJxcHlKmX — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 15, 2024

From the rest of the longish post:

... Special Agent David Lazarus, perjured himself on the stand during the Oath Keepers trial. - Lazarus was brought in to corroborate another Capitol police officer's account claiming that he had an antagonistic encounter with the Oath Keepers. But footage of Lazarus proves that he was lying. - These lies, spread unquestioningly by the media and Democrat politicians, were used to put innocent people in prison, ruining their lives and the lives of their families. They and their attorneys did not have access to the footage at trial that Blaze Media is releasing today. - Instead, Harry Dunn was made a hero by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, and as a result of his and David Lazarus's false testimony, there are innocent people in prison.

Read that again. There are innocent people in prison. Sure, we all knew this already but knowing her security detail lied ... knowing for sure ... infuriating. And unfortunately, it's not like we can trust our justice system to do much about it.

Yet.

Hey, color us hopeful. Ever the optimists?

Why won’t the @HouseGOP do anything with consequence about this?



All they do is bitch and moan. — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) January 15, 2024

Fair point.

Now what?

This is infuriating. Members of Congress have had access to this video for a long time. Johnson is still not releasing all of it.



Heads need to start rolling over this . — D Sprinkle (@dalonnas_60) January 15, 2024

They've known while the lives of innocent Americans have been ruined.

Yes.

If you’re a lefty and break the law, you get a promotion. It’s our quid pro quo system of injustice — EaglesMate 🇺🇸 (@terrylou_d) January 15, 2024

They become 'advisors'.

Just. Wow.

======================================================================

Related:

John Hayward Takes Dems' Claims About Trump Being a 'Threat to Democracy' APART in Straight-FIRE Thread

Advertisement

We Did NOT Have Eric Swalwell Getting TORCHED for Quoting the Bible to Dunk on Trump But HERE We Are

Fani Willis Pulling RACE CARD to Cover Her ARSE for Hiring Her BF to Target Trump Goes So WRONG (Watch)

Smug Lefty's Thread Bragging About How COMPASSIONATE She is for Saving Her EVIL, MAGA Neighbor BACKFIRES

Huge. If. TRUE --> Just Guess What United's Woke, DEI-Supporting CEO Likes to Do With His Free Time

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.