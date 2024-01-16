PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th

Is Dopey Leading Disney? Karol Markowicz Asks What Disney Could Do To Win...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well well well, what do we have here? Could it be Capitol CCTV footage of Nancy Pelosi's security detail proving one of them lied? Gosh, that could mean a lot of what we've been told about that day may well be false.

Who'da thunk it?

Check this out from The Blaze:

From the rest of the longish post:

... Special Agent David Lazarus, perjured himself on the stand during the Oath Keepers trial. 

- Lazarus was brought in to corroborate another Capitol police officer's account claiming that he had an antagonistic encounter with the Oath Keepers. But footage of Lazarus proves that he was lying.

- These lies, spread unquestioningly by the media and Democrat politicians, were used to put innocent people in prison, ruining their lives and the lives of their families. They and their attorneys did not have access to the footage at trial that Blaze Media is releasing today.

- Instead, Harry Dunn was made a hero by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, and as a result of his and David Lazarus's false testimony, there are innocent people in prison.

Read that again. There are innocent people in prison. Sure, we all knew this already but knowing her security detail lied ... knowing for sure ... infuriating. And unfortunately, it's not like we can trust our justice system to do much about it.

Yet.

Hey, color us hopeful. Ever the optimists?

Fair point.

Now what?

They've known while the lives of innocent Americans have been ruined.

Yes.

They become 'advisors'. 

Just. Wow.

