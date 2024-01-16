Joy Reid's Mic Cut During Her Anti-White, Anti-Christian RANT About Iowa to Announce Trump's Win and LOL

Aww yes, Joy Reid reminding us once again there is nobody less joyful than her. Can you guys imagine the shizit storm that would follow if another talking head complained about the number of minority Christians in a state?

But you know, it's Joy Reid ... this would only be shocking if she hadn't said something horrible and racist.

The fact her mic was cut to announce Trump's win in Iowa?

*chef's kiss*

Watch:

MSNBC’s Joy Reid has on-air meltdown about Iowa having too many Trump-voting “white Christians” SECONDS before having mic cut to announce Trump landslide victory 🤣pic.twitter.com/FeHoMtQQUu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 16, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

This is almost funnier than Rachel Maddow's meltdown. Almost.

We expect Joy to make a joke of herself ... we expect the same of Rachel though so, eh.

Too good.

Does my existence trigger you, Joy? 😏🔥 — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) January 16, 2024

Oh yeah.

She views everything through the lens of racism. Thus to her, everything she doesn't like, is therefore... you guessed it,... racism. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) January 16, 2024

It's what racists do.

She’s embarrassing, can’t watch her…..their whole network is unwatchable!! 🔥🔥 — chipper (@realChipEvans) January 16, 2024

If you watch just to point and laugh it's actually pretty entertaining.

Case in point, Joy's meltdown.

