Biden Administration Will Take Action if Texas Does Not Stop Blocking Federal Agents
Rob Reiner Just Can't Help Finding Rakes With His Face Concerning Donald Trump
People's Forum Director Looks Forward to When We 'Finally Deal That Final Blow...
Nate Silver Details How Deplatforming Trump Actually Made Him MORE Popular In Lefty-Sob-In...
Catturd's™ Hilarious Response to Nikki Hailey Regarding Her Iowa Caucus Results Proves She...
Nikki Haley Copes With Third Place by...Pretending That She Came in Second?
CNN Cuts Away From Trump’s ‘Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric’
Nikki Haley Announces She Will Not Debate Unless Donald Trump Jumps in the...
HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani...
Who Are the Biggest Haters and Losers of the Iowa Republican Caucuses?
Nikki Haley Gives Another Terrible Answer on Radical Gender Theory
Drew Holden DROPS CBS With ALL the Receipts for Pushing FAKE AF Story...
Pro-Hamas Protestors Shake, Climb on Fence Outside of White House. Dems and Media...
Is Dopey Leading Disney? Karol Markowicz Asks What Disney Could Do to Win...

Joy Reid's Mic Cut During Her Anti-White, Anti-Christian RANT About Iowa to Announce Trump's Win and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  5:10 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Aww yes, Joy Reid reminding us once again there is nobody less joyful than her. Can you guys imagine the shizit storm that would follow if another talking head complained about the number of minority Christians in a state?

Advertisement

But you know, it's Joy Reid ... this would only be shocking if she hadn't said something horrible and racist.

The fact her mic was cut to announce Trump's win in Iowa?

*chef's kiss*

Watch:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

This is almost funnier than Rachel Maddow's meltdown. Almost.

We expect Joy to make a joke of herself ... we expect the same of Rachel though so, eh.

Too good.

Oh yeah.

It's what racists do.

If you watch just to point and laugh it's actually pretty entertaining.

Case in point, Joy's meltdown.

======================================================================

Related:

Recommended

Biden Administration Will Take Action if Texas Does Not Stop Blocking Federal Agents
Brett T.
Advertisement

Nate Silver Details How Deplatforming Trump Actually Made Him MORE Popular In Lefty-Sob-Inducing Thread

HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani Willis (Grab Your Popcorn)

Drew Holden DROPS CBS With ALL the Receipts for Pushing FAKE AF Story About Migrants Drowning at Border

Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For NOT Being Woke Enough Goes PAINFULLY (Hilariously) Viral

PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JOY REID
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

Biden Administration Will Take Action if Texas Does Not Stop Blocking Federal Agents
Brett T.
Rob Reiner Just Can't Help Finding Rakes With His Face Concerning Donald Trump
RickRobinson
Nate Silver Details How Deplatforming Trump Actually Made Him MORE Popular In Lefty-Sob-Inducing Thread
Sam J.
People's Forum Director Looks Forward to When We 'Finally Deal That Final Blow to Destroy Israel'
Brett T.
HOO BOY, It's About to Get Real and SOOOOOOO Much Worse for Fani Willis (Grab Your Popcorn)
Sam J.
Catturd's™ Hilarious Response to Nikki Hailey Regarding Her Iowa Caucus Results Proves She Can't Math
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Administration Will Take Action if Texas Does Not Stop Blocking Federal Agents Brett T.
Advertisement