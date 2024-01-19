Awww, Somebody's NERVOUS: Merrick Garland Does JUST What You'd Expect After Trump's Iowa...
HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Dismissal of Angel Mom Calling for a Secure Border...
He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man...
Ted Cruz Makes Dick Durbin Regret Calling Him a ‘Bigot’
World War Z Incoming: Flight From Japan to United States Forced to Return...
Illegals Can Opt Out of Having Their Photo Taken by TSA at the...
Black Muslim Activist Charged With Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign Over Attack Hoax
Axios Tries to Blame Trump for the Economic Woes of 2020... But People...
Jonathan Chait Recalls the Ecstasy of Joe Biden's Election
Are You an Adult Who Doesn't Own a House? Why Blame Yourself When...
Kamala Harris Is One Heartbeat from the Presidency and Is Also Awed by...
Texas Installing Even More Razor Wire Fencing
President Biden Asks How Many Kids Did Their Homework in McDonald's Parking Lots

Rachel Maddow Earns Herself a BRUTAL Drew Holden Takedown With Claim MSNBC Can't Broadcast Untrue Things

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on January 19, 2024

Drew Holden taking MSNBC apart is a beautiful thing in general, but when he pinpoints a specific talking head? It's glorious.

Especially when that talking head is Rachel Maddow who claimed she cut away from Trump's victory speech because she couldn't broadcast untrue things.

Advertisement

Yeah, that's some funny shizit right there.

Drew did what Drew does best:

Also digging his shout-out to the gal who helped him with the thread.

A+

Keep going.

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

Now it makes you a traitor. Right?

Recommended

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oooh Schiff. He almost makes Maddow look honest.

Almost.

Well of course not.

A judge determined Maddow is just entertainment, yes?

Advertisement

Joy Reid blocked Drew? HA HA HA HA HA

Love that.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Nothing Maddow ever does or says ages well.

Hey, we just wrote about Jussie this morning. Heh.

This. ^

======================================================================

Related:

He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man at Capitol Sets Off BS Detectors

Dan Goldman's FACE While Calling Southern Border Secure Shows Even HE Doesn't Believe His Own BS (Watch)

Take the L! Dem AZ Candidate Ruben Gallego's Race Card Declined BIG TIME in Gloriously-Ratio'd Post

Dana Loesch Breaks the Entire Freaking Internet (Wins/Loses Twitter-X) By Posting These 5 Simple Words

Advertisement

Biden Groupie JoJoFromJerz TRIES Picking a Fight with Adam Carolla Over Fauci and LOL Someone Call 9-1-1

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: LIES RACHEL MADDOW TRUMP DREW HOLDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man at Capitol Sets Off BS Detectors
Sam J.
Awww, Somebody's NERVOUS: Merrick Garland Does JUST What You'd Expect After Trump's Iowa Victory
Sam J.
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Dismissal of Angel Mom Calling for a Secure Border Is Disgraceful
Doug P.
World War Z Incoming: Flight From Japan to United States Forced to Return to Tokyo
Grateful Calvin
'Why Aren't Master's Degree's Valued as Much as Babies?' Wonders Childless Woman with a Master's Degree
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement