Rachel Maddow Earns Herself a BRUTAL Drew Holden Takedown With Claim MSNBC Can't Broadcast Untrue Things

Drew Holden taking MSNBC apart is a beautiful thing in general, but when he pinpoints a specific talking head? It's glorious.

Especially when that talking head is Rachel Maddow who claimed she cut away from Trump's victory speech because she couldn't broadcast untrue things.

Advertisement

Yeah, that's some funny shizit right there.

Drew did what Drew does best:

🧵Thread🧵



After Iowa, @maddow cut away from Trump’s victory speech, claiming @MSNBC couldn’t “broadcast untrue things.”



MSNBC’s past reporting makes clear that’s…untrue. Me & @thaleigha_ (who did the hard work) @FreeBeacon



More examples below ⤵️https://t.co/3j2y0rm3FW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

Also digging his shout-out to the gal who helped him with the thread.

A+

Keep going.

The video is brilliant and you should watch it. But there were plenty of things we simply couldn’t fit in a couple minute clip.



One is the obsession with the Russian collusion hoax. Here are just a few from @MSNBC & @maddow (and @chrislhayes) pic.twitter.com/0xa0XZQ9wb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

You really can’t overstate how far @MSNBC & their hosts pushed this narrative. More examples here. @MalcolmNance too.



Remember when questioning the results of an election was fine, @amjoyshow? pic.twitter.com/fIeKIKMs9Z — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

Now it makes you a traitor. Right?

There were plenty of others.



One was the so-called Russian bounties, where @MSNBC, @maddow and other outlets pushed the idea that Trump looked the other way while Russia killed soldiers in Afghanistan.



So did @RepAdamSchiff pic.twitter.com/UiCZsrGI2v — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

Oooh Schiff. He almost makes Maddow look honest.

Almost.

The problem is that there’s no evidence that what they alleged really happened.



US Intel has since walked back those scandalous claims. @MSNBC hasn’t bothered to take down their inaccurate coverage. pic.twitter.com/arKm8PIXvn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

Well of course not.

Remember when @MSNBC suggested Kyle Rittenhouse was a murderer? pic.twitter.com/vTlQmm1f69 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

Or when the students from Covington Catholic had harassed a peaceful Native American elder? Whatever happened with that, @MSNBC, @amjoyshow?



Noah has me blocked. pic.twitter.com/h3pPfqMvH4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

@maddow was a big proponent of a brief conspiracy theory that rural hospitals were turning away gunshot victims because of ivermectin overdoses because of Trump, of course.



The report was made up, whole cloth. Maddow’s tweet is still up. pic.twitter.com/xbHzs4hdV0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

A judge determined Maddow is just entertainment, yes?

There are too many left wing conspiracies that @MSNBC promoted for me to even keep track of.



Remember the border patrol “whipping” migrants story?



Joy Reid (she has me blocked) and @IlhanMN pushed it. pic.twitter.com/4YOUv6aVYo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

Advertisement

Joy Reid blocked Drew? HA HA HA HA HA

Love that.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

This piece by @maddow about how the Hunter Biden laptop was “Russian anti-Biden disinfo” didn’t age well, huh. pic.twitter.com/srwGzxkU63 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

Nothing Maddow ever does or says ages well.

Hey, we just wrote about Jussie this morning. Heh.

Maybe an outlet that has spent so much time pushing lies and conspiracy theories should save the moralizing? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 18, 2024

This. ^

======================================================================

Related:

He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man at Capitol Sets Off BS Detectors

Dan Goldman's FACE While Calling Southern Border Secure Shows Even HE Doesn't Believe His Own BS (Watch)

Take the L! Dem AZ Candidate Ruben Gallego's Race Card Declined BIG TIME in Gloriously-Ratio'd Post

Dana Loesch Breaks the Entire Freaking Internet (Wins/Loses Twitter-X) By Posting These 5 Simple Words

Advertisement

Biden Groupie JoJoFromJerz TRIES Picking a Fight with Adam Carolla Over Fauci and LOL Someone Call 9-1-1

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.