Time to PANIC! The Left LOSES THEIR MINDS Over False Reporting About a Suicide Hotline 'Shutdown'

We regret to inform you, but the left in America seems to be getting hysterical.

Again.

And so soon after their last hissy fit, when the Supreme Court ruled yesterday that states can ban doctors from mutilating and sterilizing children.

At this rate, they may want to find a paper bag to breathe into, or they might pass out.

The latest apoplectic fit came yesterday afternoon when the media falsely reported -- intentionally -- that the Trump administration is 'shutting down' a suicide hotline for LGBTQ+ youth.

We'll leave aside for a moment the fact that there is no such thing as a 'trans youth' and get right to the gaslighting.

The Trump administration will shut down the national LGBTQ youth suicide lifeline, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, in 30 days. https://t.co/ExoM1JBIKz — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 18, 2025

Wow, that sounds bad. Trump must truly hate children to want to shut down the suicide hotline.

Rolling Stone joined NBC in completely mischaracterizing the story.

Trump Administration Cuts LGBTQ-Specific Care From Suicide Hotline



The national LGBTQ+ suicide hotline, run by the Trevor Project, has 30 days before it will shutter, forcing callers to seek out services directly. https://t.co/J2lRPoVCFD pic.twitter.com/ZYbWFFHRYl — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 18, 2025

Whatever are kids going to do after the next 30 days? Trump must want them all to die, right?

Yeah, no.

Buried deep in the NBC story is the truth, presented with as much of a slant as possible.

SAMHSA [the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration] insisted that affected youths can still receive help, but from the general hotline number. 'Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help,' the agency said.

So, what is actually happening? NBC buried that even deeper, at the end of the story (while Rolling Stone didn't bother reporting it at all).

Rachel Cauley, a spokesperson for the White House Office of Management and Budget, said the proposed budget wouldn’t 'grant taxpayer money to a chat service where children are encouraged to embrace radical gender ideology by ‘counselors’ without consent or knowledge of their parents.'

Basically, the administration is kicking The Trevor Project out, which had been operating an LGBTQ+-specific option in the suicide hotline.

In case anyone is not familiar with The Trevor Project, they should change their name to 'The Groomer Project.' They are some of the worst 'trans activists' in existence, responsible for many of the lies that sucked children into the gender cult, particularly the one they made up to tell parents that 'you can either have a living son or a dead gaugher.'

They also encourage children four years old or younger to become 'trans.'

Our own Chad Felix Greene explained more.

The Trevor Project is an activist organization that actively separates children from their parents.



They hold anonymous surveys about suicide for minors as young as 13 and do not inform parents or authorities when a child states they've recently or want to attempt suicide. https://t.co/uC2wUajvUC pic.twitter.com/FWQvqF41gp — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 18, 2025

In other words, any child who called the suicide hotline and selected the LGBTQ+ option would be connected to a Trevor Project counselor who would encourage suicidal thoughts unless that child recognized that he or she was 'born in the wrong body.'

The real crime is that they were ever connected to the national suicide hotline in the first place, not that their government contract is being terminated.

Of course, we can recognize that because we are sane people.

Democrat politicians and other leftists? Not so much.

Targeting suicidal kids. It’s disgusting. https://t.co/qPNN6XiiTW — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 18, 2025

Hochul, of course, has it backward. It is The Trevor Project that targets children. Good riddance to them.

Cutting specialized suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth — during Pride Month, no less — is disgusting.



To our LGBTQ youth: California has your back. We’ll keep investing in resources to help you lead safe and healthy lives. https://t.co/i7fPbik090 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 19, 2025

Yes, the same state that kidnaps a child from their parents if they don't 'affirm' gender ideology is concerned about 'safe and healthy lives.'

And then there were some truly vile reactions.

They want us to die, and by our own hands so we can absolve them of the responsibility and add us to the statistic. F*** this bum ass admin. https://t.co/AkDXFih3C5 — bounce 🍉 (@jarodbouncelol) June 18, 2025

This is the same as murdering kids https://t.co/IDLeSax4lo — Kelley Losier (@KelleyLosier) June 18, 2025

I want Donald Trump to die. Like genuinely. I want him dead. https://t.co/9rTKdhKyRs — Maxx Shredd (@maxxshredd) June 19, 2025

Jebus. Get some help.

These people are permanently broken. Ironically, many of them probably became so because they talked to or listened to someone from The Trevor Project.

Fortunately, many people on X knew the truth, despite the media lies.

People need to deep research the Trevor Project, it is evil. https://t.co/2LDdU2vLKL — Heavenly Games (@bradbrad1701) June 19, 2025

The Trevor project is a disgrace and are only stealing and indoctrinating gay kids. https://t.co/JKDSHrLU8s — Blowupxeslana (@wilkinsfernando) June 19, 2025

“Trans” is homophobic gay conversion therapy.

Trevor Project are selling out gay kids to Big Pharma for profits. pic.twitter.com/BWaQ3SflvI — E Pluribus Unum 🇺🇸 (@Use_facts) June 18, 2025

And here is a great video about who the people at The Trevor Project really are:

The Trevor Project

"They are using suicide hotline as an indoctrination tool to normalize all of these genders"

TrevorSpace

Over 400,000 members🌍

LTGBTQ young people ages 13-24.



And we just shake our heads...

How did we get to the point that this doesn't surprise us❓️ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/v47pS61FNw — Coyote of Wallstreet (@YoteOfStreet) January 17, 2025

Imagine that. Teachers' union head Becky Pringle won't allow any discussion about The Trevor Project in schools.

Gosh, we wonder why.

This is a purely malign org that exists to groom kids into sexualized identities and separate them from their families. It not only shouldn’t receive federal funds(!), it should cease to exist. — Ellen Gallery (@ellenfgallery) June 18, 2025

Over the past few years, more and more people have been exposing the gender cultists at The Trevor Project.

It looks like that information finally reached President Trump's desk, and he kicked them out of the suicide hotline where they never should have been in the first place.

Along with yesterday's SCOTUS decision, the change to the hotline is a great win for confused or depressed children.

And, as usual, the Democrats and their media apparatchiks are on the completely wrong side of the issue.