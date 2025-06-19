Time to PANIC! The Left LOSES THEIR MINDS Over False Reporting About a Suicide Hotline 'Shutdown'

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on June 19, 2025
meme

We regret to inform you, but the left in America seems to be getting hysterical. 

Again. 

And so soon after their last hissy fit, when the Supreme Court ruled yesterday that states can ban doctors from mutilating and sterilizing children.

At this rate, they may want to find a paper bag to breathe into, or they might pass out. 

The latest apoplectic fit came yesterday afternoon when the media falsely reported -- intentionally -- that the Trump administration is 'shutting down' a suicide hotline for LGBTQ+ youth. 

We'll leave aside for a moment the fact that there is no such thing as a 'trans youth' and get right to the gaslighting. 

Wow, that sounds bad. Trump must truly hate children to want to shut down the suicide hotline. 

Rolling Stone joined NBC in completely mischaracterizing the story. 

Whatever are kids going to do after the next 30 days? Trump must want them all to die, right? 

Yeah, no. 

Buried deep in the NBC story is the truth, presented with as much of a slant as possible. 

SAMHSA [the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration] insisted that affected youths can still receive help, but from the general hotline number.

'Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help,' the agency said.

An Unhinged Elizabeth Warren Gave Pete Hegseth a GREAT Opportunity to Point Out the MANY Dem Failures
Doug P.
So, what is actually happening? NBC buried that even deeper, at the end of the story (while Rolling Stone didn't bother reporting it at all). 

Rachel Cauley, a spokesperson for the White House Office of Management and Budget, said the proposed budget wouldn’t 'grant taxpayer money to a chat service where children are encouraged to embrace radical gender ideology by ‘counselors’ without consent or knowledge of their parents.'

Basically, the administration is kicking The Trevor Project out, which had been operating an LGBTQ+-specific option in the suicide hotline.

In case anyone is not familiar with The Trevor Project, they should change their name to 'The Groomer Project.' They are some of the worst 'trans activists' in existence, responsible for many of the lies that sucked children into the gender cult, particularly the one they made up to tell parents that 'you can either have a living son or a dead gaugher.'

They also encourage children four years old or younger to become 'trans.'

Our own Chad Felix Greene explained more. 

In other words, any child who called the suicide hotline and selected the LGBTQ+ option would be connected to a Trevor Project counselor who would encourage suicidal thoughts unless that child recognized that he or she was 'born in the wrong body.' 

The real crime is that they were ever connected to the national suicide hotline in the first place, not that their government contract is being terminated. 

Of course, we can recognize that because we are sane people. 

Democrat politicians and other leftists? Not so much. 

Hochul, of course, has it backward. It is The Trevor Project that targets children. Good riddance to them. 

Yes, the same state that kidnaps a child from their parents if they don't 'affirm' gender ideology is concerned about 'safe and healthy lives.'

And then there were some truly vile reactions. 

Jebus. Get some help.

These people are permanently broken. Ironically, many of them probably became so because they talked to or listened to someone from The Trevor Project. 

Fortunately, many people on X knew the truth, despite the media lies. 

And here is a great video about who the people at The Trevor Project really are: 

Imagine that. Teachers' union head Becky Pringle won't allow any discussion about The Trevor Project in schools. 

Gosh, we wonder why.

Over the past few years, more and more people have been exposing the gender cultists at The Trevor Project. 

It looks like that information finally reached President Trump's desk, and he kicked them out of the suicide hotline where they never should have been in the first place. 

Along with yesterday's SCOTUS decision, the change to the hotline is a great win for confused or depressed children. 

And, as usual, the Democrats and their media apparatchiks are on the completely wrong side of the issue.

