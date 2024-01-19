DISGUSTING Drag Queen Dinner Show Rightfully Repulses Twitter
'How Stupid Are You'?! Eric Swalwell Called Out for PAINFULLY Stupid Dunk on Trump and He Just Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on January 19, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Especially if they are a Democrat.

Eric Swalwell, in all his infinite wisdom, thought this was somehow a dig at Trump. Keep in mind Trump won Iowa by such a large margin it was called very quickly and 50K Iowans braved frigid conditions to support the former president.

Advertisement

Look at this toad sneering at them ... even though he was born there.

It's a caucus, Eric.

Derp.

The pushback was pretty impressive.

Fartswell got so defensive he sent this ableist dig at little people's expense.

So he's attacking little people now? 

Democrats, the party of tolerance.

There's a reason the Communists targeted this guy. Yup.

The answer is NO. 

No, he does not.

Heh.

Yeah.

We're pretty sure Swalwell just played himself as well.

======================================================================

