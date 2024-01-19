'How Stupid Are You'?! Eric Swalwell Called Out for PAINFULLY Stupid Dunk on Trump and He Just Can't DEAL

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Especially if they are a Democrat.

Eric Swalwell, in all his infinite wisdom, thought this was somehow a dig at Trump. Keep in mind Trump won Iowa by such a large margin it was called very quickly and 50K Iowans braved frigid conditions to support the former president.

Advertisement

Look at this toad sneering at them ... even though he was born there.

Trump got smoked last night in Iowa. Follow @SimonWDC for details. Bottomline: more people live in my suburban hometown than the number that voted for Trump last night (just over 50k). And nearly half the voters voted against him. Show me the headlines if this happened to Biden. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 16, 2024

It's a caucus, Eric.

Derp.

The pushback was pretty impressive.

Largest victory of any Republican in Iowa. — John Shoemaker (@RealJohnShoe) January 16, 2024

Fartswell got so defensive he sent this ableist dig at little people's expense.

Lowest turnout since 2000. And he’s a former President. Tell me more about being the tallest person in Oz. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 16, 2024

So he's attacking little people now?

Democrats, the party of tolerance.

Spoken like a true propagandist. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 17, 2024

There's a reason the Communists targeted this guy. Yup.

He broke the standing record… by more than DOUBLE!!!

Try again clown. — Rachel Munoz-Shivers (@ShiversMunoz) January 16, 2024

Do you have a brain? — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) January 17, 2024

The answer is NO.

No, he does not.

Despite all the egregious, immoral, disgusting things you & your crooked buddies have done to persecute Trump, he’s still standing and still winning and you hate it. — 🇺🇸 HOCKEY MOM 🇺🇸 (@jeepgirl9272) January 16, 2024

Just how many people were at the WH when they found the white stuff? — Susan Renaud (@SusanRenaud17) January 16, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Heh.

Here's Bidens 2020 Caucus numbers. You just plaued yourself pic.twitter.com/eYeYyRNsGO — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) January 17, 2024

Yeah.

We're pretty sure Swalwell just played himself as well.

======================================================================

Related:

We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Twitchy to Share 1 of the CRAZIEST Lefty-Troll Posts Maybe EVER

Awww, Somebody's NERVOUS: Merrick Garland Does JUST What You'd Expect After Trump's Iowa Victory

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)

Advertisement

Rachel Maddow Earns Herself a BRUTAL Drew Holden Takedown With Claim MSNBC Can't Broadcast Untrue Things

He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man at Capitol Sets Off BS Detectors

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.