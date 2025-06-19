Hey Look! We've Finally Found Something California Dems Do NOT Want to Spend More Money On

Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval...
Doug P. | 9:21 AM on June 19, 2025
Artist Angie

Every presidential election, especially including the one this past November, comparisons between how fast or slow certain states get their ballots counted are made. For example, Florida usually has all ballots counted well before midnight on election night, but California might still be counting some ballots for all we know. At the beginning of December last year, votes were still being counted in California and the process ended up taking more than a month:

The holidays may be coming up fast (have you finished all your gift shopping yet?) but one thing that took its time was California’s final election results. On Friday, 38 days after Election Day, Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified the results of the November election.

Only 38 days? Wow (cue eye roll). 

Finding ways to get faster election results in California is something that's now being discussed, but the Democrat Secretary of State is concerned about how much more money that would cost and the rest of her party will no doubt agree:

At last we see some progressive concern about fiscal responsibility!

Maybe tell the Dems the extra money would be for the "train to nowhere" and health care for illegal aliens and perhaps they'd be OK with it.

The SecState's post would definitely have been ratioed but the replies are turned off. 

Here's an idea the Left won't like:

Democrats when they hear that suggestion:

