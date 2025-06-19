Hey Look! We've Finally Found Something California Dems Do NOT Want to Spend More Money On

Every presidential election, especially including the one this past November, comparisons between how fast or slow certain states get their ballots counted are made. For example, Florida usually has all ballots counted well before midnight on election night, but California might still be counting some ballots for all we know. At the beginning of December last year, votes were still being counted in California and the process ended up taking more than a month:

The holidays may be coming up fast (have you finished all your gift shopping yet?) but one thing that took its time was California’s final election results. On Friday, 38 days after Election Day, Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified the results of the November election.

Only 38 days? Wow (cue eye roll).

Finding ways to get faster election results in California is something that's now being discussed, but the Democrat Secretary of State is concerned about how much more money that would cost and the rest of her party will no doubt agree:

What would “faster vote counting” actually cost?



Faster counting doesn’t increase accuracy—it only makes it more costly. pic.twitter.com/9NHRqoePMU — California Secretary of State (@CASOSVote) June 18, 2025

At last we see some progressive concern about fiscal responsibility!

California Democrats have found one thing they don’t want to spend money on. https://t.co/MuFXVJLaVu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 19, 2025

Maybe tell the Dems the extra money would be for the "train to nowhere" and health care for illegal aliens and perhaps they'd be OK with it.

$110,000 per election? That’s it? All the money your state wasted and you’re claiming you should continue to take two months to count votes because it would cost $110,000 per election?



Unbelievable. https://t.co/Z3D2FmL78t — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 18, 2025

The SecState's post would definitely have been ratioed but the replies are turned off.

Los Angeles spent twice that amount to develop this. I’ll take faster elections https://t.co/8b4riUJH9y pic.twitter.com/BMsMdND13L — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 19, 2025

Here's an idea the Left won't like:

Hey I have an idea!



Let’s take the money we spend on illegal alien healthcare and give it to counties for elections to more quickly count the votes of legal citizens. https://t.co/rwKpaefyiq — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) June 18, 2025

Democrats when they hear that suggestion: