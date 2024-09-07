Kamala Harris 'Honored' to Have Dick Cheney's Endorsement (Maybe THIS Helps Explain Why)
WATCH: Springfield, OH Woman Gives HEARTBREAKING Testimony About Trouble Haitian Immigrants Are Causing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 07, 2024
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

This is what Kamala Harris wants for all of America: cities at the mercy of illegal immigrants who don't respect our laws, our culture, or our values.

Pay attention. This isn't a blue sanctuary city.

Absolutely maddening.

It's not just NYC, Aurora, Chicago. It's every town.

Including yours.

Bank on it.

Bingo.

Which is the point.

They think this is funny.

Something's gotta give.

No, we cannot.

Because it doesn't hurt them.

Stop letting the media and politicians ignore this.

Yes it is.

She is. Don't forget it.

It must be stopped.

Endorsed. Start making it hurt.

