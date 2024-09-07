WATCH: Springfield, OH Woman Gives HEARTBREAKING Testimony About Trouble Haitian Immigrants Are Causing

This is what Kamala Harris wants for all of America: cities at the mercy of illegal immigrants who don't respect our laws, our culture, or our values.

Pay attention. This isn't a blue sanctuary city.

Advertisement

Absolutely HEARTBREAKING moment Springfield, Ohio, resident tells mayor that she "can't take it anymore" as Haitian migrants squat on her lawn, litter in her yard and harass her and elderly husband daily.



The mayor of Springfield does NOT want people to see this: pic.twitter.com/OJtAy7LSXX — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) September 7, 2024

Absolutely maddening.

Kamala's America. This is what they want for every town, city and suburb of the country. — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) September 7, 2024

It's not just NYC, Aurora, Chicago. It's every town.

Including yours.

Coming to a city near you if Harris takes the chair! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 7, 2024

Bank on it.

Every time I see this I become 10 percent more right wing.



Loving our neighbor is deporting evil people who harass them, too — JRK (@j_robert_kirk) September 7, 2024

Bingo.

20,000 Haitian Migrants in Springfield Ohio. A town with a population last census of 58,000.



Soon the town will be unrecognizable and the culture will be gone. — Woo (@cryptowooooo) September 7, 2024

Which is the point.

My heart breaks for these hard working tax paying Americans being forced from their homes and cities and states out of FEAR!! Shame on YOU @KamalaHQ This is on YOU!! — Christy (@ChristyRiz3) September 7, 2024

They think this is funny.

People represented by no one, yet paying taxes as though they are. Heartbreaking — Wehrme (@wehrme_awake) September 7, 2024

Something's gotta give.

THEY. DON'T. CARE.



This is about virtue signaling. Advancing the globalist agenda. Destroying the sense of communit5y at all levels, from neighborhood to nation.



They see and hear her pain, and think "Good. The plan is working."



You really can NOT hate the Left enough.



1/2 — CiceroTheLatest 🇮🇱 (@CiceroTheLatest) September 7, 2024

No, we cannot.

“If we’re protecting them then who’s protecting us?”



Just sad to hear. Democrats flood our country and don’t care who it hurts — Yodeez (@YoEBITDEEZ) September 7, 2024

Because it doesn't hurt them.

I live 20 miles from Springfield and she is correct! Ohio is crumbling under illegals taking over our cities! Crime is rampant and violent 😠 https://t.co/BoTGoGZCqh — Kellie S (@KellieSecres) September 7, 2024

Stop letting the media and politicians ignore this.

Kamala’s America is crumbling for legal citizens. This is exactly what she wants https://t.co/EhdHa3nBnA — jams (@jams35315085) September 7, 2024

Advertisement

Yes it is.

Kamala Harris is the Border Czar https://t.co/cUxvS3nl66 — Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) September 7, 2024

She is. Don't forget it.

This is so heart breaking...Springfield has a population of 60k ...no a huge town....and the illegals are taking over.... We Must stop this!!! https://t.co/9JMrGYcpUo — Gypsy Blue (@jewels_wat81910) September 7, 2024

It must be stopped.

All those Haitians must go back



The Mayor and City council of Springfield must also be deported to Haiti as a lesson to local governments everywhere https://t.co/rdCJWp0ePm pic.twitter.com/Y6ZXQqgTXh — WriteStuffRey🖋️ (@ReyReviews) September 7, 2024

Endorsed. Start making it hurt.