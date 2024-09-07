WATCH: Springfield, OH Woman Gives HEARTBREAKING Testimony About Trouble Haitian Immigrants Are Causing

This is what Kamala Harris wants for all of America: cities at the mercy of illegal immigrants who don't respect our laws, our culture, or our values.
Pay attention. This isn't a blue sanctuary city.
Absolutely HEARTBREAKING moment Springfield, Ohio, resident tells mayor that she "can't take it anymore" as Haitian migrants squat on her lawn, litter in her yard and harass her and elderly husband daily.— captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) September 7, 2024
The mayor of Springfield does NOT want people to see this: pic.twitter.com/OJtAy7LSXX
Absolutely maddening.
Kamala's America. This is what they want for every town, city and suburb of the country.— captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) September 7, 2024
It's not just NYC, Aurora, Chicago. It's every town.
Including yours.
Coming to a city near you if Harris takes the chair!— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 7, 2024
Bank on it.
Every time I see this I become 10 percent more right wing.— JRK (@j_robert_kirk) September 7, 2024
Loving our neighbor is deporting evil people who harass them, too
Bingo.
20,000 Haitian Migrants in Springfield Ohio. A town with a population last census of 58,000.— Woo (@cryptowooooo) September 7, 2024
Soon the town will be unrecognizable and the culture will be gone.
Which is the point.
My heart breaks for these hard working tax paying Americans being forced from their homes and cities and states out of FEAR!! Shame on YOU @KamalaHQ This is on YOU!!— Christy (@ChristyRiz3) September 7, 2024
Recommended
They think this is funny.
People represented by no one, yet paying taxes as though they are. Heartbreaking— Wehrme (@wehrme_awake) September 7, 2024
Something's gotta give.
THEY. DON'T. CARE.— CiceroTheLatest 🇮🇱 (@CiceroTheLatest) September 7, 2024
This is about virtue signaling. Advancing the globalist agenda. Destroying the sense of communit5y at all levels, from neighborhood to nation.
They see and hear her pain, and think "Good. The plan is working."
You really can NOT hate the Left enough.
1/2
No, we cannot.
“If we’re protecting them then who’s protecting us?”— Yodeez (@YoEBITDEEZ) September 7, 2024
Just sad to hear. Democrats flood our country and don’t care who it hurts
Because it doesn't hurt them.
I live 20 miles from Springfield and she is correct! Ohio is crumbling under illegals taking over our cities! Crime is rampant and violent 😠 https://t.co/BoTGoGZCqh— Kellie S (@KellieSecres) September 7, 2024
Stop letting the media and politicians ignore this.
Kamala’s America is crumbling for legal citizens. This is exactly what she wants https://t.co/EhdHa3nBnA— jams (@jams35315085) September 7, 2024
Yes it is.
Kamala Harris is the Border Czar https://t.co/cUxvS3nl66— Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) September 7, 2024
She is. Don't forget it.
This is so heart breaking...Springfield has a population of 60k ...no a huge town....and the illegals are taking over.... We Must stop this!!! https://t.co/9JMrGYcpUo— Gypsy Blue (@jewels_wat81910) September 7, 2024
It must be stopped.
All those Haitians must go back— WriteStuffRey🖋️ (@ReyReviews) September 7, 2024
The Mayor and City council of Springfield must also be deported to Haiti as a lesson to local governments everywhere https://t.co/rdCJWp0ePm pic.twitter.com/Y6ZXQqgTXh
Endorsed. Start making it hurt.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member