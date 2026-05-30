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CBS News: Jill Biden Supported Hunter’s Pardon Because She Didn’t Want Him in Prison Under Trump

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 30, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Jill Biden is out on her media tour to promote her new book, and she stopped by CBS Sunday Morning to promote it. We've learned from previous media stops that she thought her husband was having a stroke during his debate with Donald Trump, and yet she praised him afterward and took him to Waffle House, not the ER.

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CBS News has learned from the former first lady that she supported her husband's decision to grant Hunter a preemptive pardon covering any criminal activity dating back to January 1, 2014, even after multiple promises that he wouldn't, because they couldn't let him go to jail under Trump.

CBS News reports:

Joe Biden had repeatedly pledged not to pardon his son, but reversed course at the end of his presidency. 

"And then the Justice Department changed. And I think that the process was not fair to Hunter," Jill Biden told CBS News Sunday Morning's Rita Braver in an interview airing Sunday on CBS. "When Trump was elected, things changed, and we knew that he would target Hunter. And we just could not let our son go to jail on a charge that no one would go, I mean, no one has ever gone to jail for."

When asked by Braver if she urged her husband to pardon Hunter Biden, Jill Biden said: "I truly supported it. I wanted him to pardon Hunter at that point, and I agreed with Joe."

Asked why Biden also preemptively pardoned several other family members before he left office, Jill Biden said: "I suppose for the same reason that he felt that they would be targeted."

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"We knew that he would target Hunter"? Hunter was found guilty under the Biden administration's Justice Department. Were they targeting him, too?

Crimes that no one else would go to jail for, like tax evasion.

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How was Trump going to "target" Hunter if he'd already been sentenced to prison?

She couldn't let him go to jail under President Trump, but she could let him go to jail if his father had been reelected? Make it make sense.

***

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CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

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