CBS News: Jill Biden Supported Hunter’s Pardon Because She Didn’t Want Him in Prison Under Trump

Jill Biden is out on her media tour to promote her new book, and she stopped by CBS Sunday Morning to promote it. We've learned from previous media stops that she thought her husband was having a stroke during his debate with Donald Trump, and yet she praised him afterward and took him to Waffle House, not the ER.

Advertisement

CBS News has learned from the former first lady that she supported her husband's decision to grant Hunter a preemptive pardon covering any criminal activity dating back to January 1, 2014, even after multiple promises that he wouldn't, because they couldn't let him go to jail under Trump.

Jill Biden said she supported Joe Biden's decision to pardon their son, Hunter, because they couldn't let him go to jail under President Trump.

https://t.co/JLdZFXWQig — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2026

CBS News reports:

Joe Biden had repeatedly pledged not to pardon his son, but reversed course at the end of his presidency. "And then the Justice Department changed. And I think that the process was not fair to Hunter," Jill Biden told CBS News Sunday Morning's Rita Braver in an interview airing Sunday on CBS. "When Trump was elected, things changed, and we knew that he would target Hunter. And we just could not let our son go to jail on a charge that no one would go, I mean, no one has ever gone to jail for." … When asked by Braver if she urged her husband to pardon Hunter Biden, Jill Biden said: "I truly supported it. I wanted him to pardon Hunter at that point, and I agreed with Joe." Asked why Biden also preemptively pardoned several other family members before he left office, Jill Biden said: "I suppose for the same reason that he felt that they would be targeted."

"We knew that he would target Hunter"? Hunter was found guilty under the Biden administration's Justice Department. Were they targeting him, too?

What reason would there have been for him to go to jail, Jill? — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 30, 2026

She was afraid Hunter would go to jail... for crimes? pic.twitter.com/LkkhWxzag9 — Abri (@abriNotMe77) May 30, 2026

So, what you are saying is that Jill Biden, former First Lady, tacitly admits her son committed crimes.



Gotcha. — Scott A Lavender (@scottalavender) May 30, 2026

Crimes that no one else would go to jail for, like tax evasion.

All she does is lie & @CBS lets it slide. It had nothing to do with Trump. In 2024, Hunter was convicted on 3 felony gun charges & he pled guilty to 3 felony tax offenses (such as tax evasion and filing false returns) & 6 misdemeanor tax offenses. He was waiting sentencing. — Katch22 🍊 (@kalyx2020) May 30, 2026

He's the way he is because they never let him suffer the consequences of his actions. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 30, 2026

Admitting your son needed a pardon so he wouldn't go to jail is quite the admission, Jill. — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) May 30, 2026

So, not that he was innocent.



Just that he would be prosecuted under Trump.



And, just like that, the precedent has been set for Trump to issue preemptive pardons. — American Viking (@BourbonAndSavvy) May 30, 2026

Advertisement

Trump had nothing to do with it. Hunter was on his way to being found guilty & going to prison before Biden was carted off. — As_You_Wish (@ItsAsYouWish) May 30, 2026

But he was tried and convicted while his father was President. Without the pardon, he would have went to prison under President Biden. Are you sure you are a real news organization? She is clearly lying. — dcnh (@dcnh42) May 30, 2026

1) Joe promised he’d never pardon Hunter.

2) You don’t go to jail unless you’re found guilty of a crime.



So, what’s Jill afraid of?? — CommonSense (@CHI_guy08) May 30, 2026

How was Trump going to "target" Hunter if he'd already been sentenced to prison?

It's a nice way to say so he doesn't face the legal consequences for the crimes he committed — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) May 30, 2026

She couldn't let him go to jail under President Trump, but she could let him go to jail if his father had been reelected? Make it make sense.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.