Call a WAAAAAAmbulance! Politifact's Executive Director Is BIG MAD at Facebook's New Moderation Policies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 07, 2025
Twitchy

Earlier, we told you how Mark Zuckerberg has joined the 'tech right' and will make changes to how Facebook and Instagram 'moderate' (read: censor) information.

This writer, like her colleague who wrote the above-mentioned piece, is skeptical. She doesn't think Zuck has seen the light or the error of his ways. He wants to keep Facebook and Instagram relevant amid a cultural shift to the Right. She gets it, because Zuck is a businessman and doesn't want to go bankrupt. But this should have been his policy from the get-go. It's all conservatives ever asked for: equal access.

But some aren't taking Zuck's conversion well, at all. Like Politifact.

Let us get our tiny violins.

Politifact is the same outlet that decided the 'lie of the year' for 2024 was not the coverup of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, but Donald Trump's claim Haitian migrants in Ohio were eating dogs and cats.

So they can take all the seats, Aaron.

They sure did.

This is all correct, but Aaron will never acknowledge it.

Amy Curtis
It sure is.

TRUTH.

Beyond ridiculous.

They are big mad.

Destroyed and relegated to the ash heap of history.

Never.

This writer saw them fact-check memes.

MEMES.

They will not be missed.

