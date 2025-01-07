Call a WAAAAAAmbulance! Politifact's Executive Director Is BIG MAD at Facebook's New Moderation Policies

Earlier, we told you how Mark Zuckerberg has joined the 'tech right' and will make changes to how Facebook and Instagram 'moderate' (read: censor) information.

This writer, like her colleague who wrote the above-mentioned piece, is skeptical. She doesn't think Zuck has seen the light or the error of his ways. He wants to keep Facebook and Instagram relevant amid a cultural shift to the Right. She gets it, because Zuck is a businessman and doesn't want to go bankrupt. But this should have been his policy from the get-go. It's all conservatives ever asked for: equal access.

But some aren't taking Zuck's conversion well, at all. Like Politifact.

.@PolitiFact will have more to say on this. But these are my thoughts. This decision has nothing to do with free speech or censorship. (PolitiFact is an original partner and has been working on this project for 8+ years). https://t.co/NjydINtNlf pic.twitter.com/OzL2UwUtmX — Aaron Sharockman (@asharock) January 7, 2025

Let us get our tiny violins.

Politifact is the same outlet that decided the 'lie of the year' for 2024 was not the coverup of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, but Donald Trump's claim Haitian migrants in Ohio were eating dogs and cats.

So they can take all the seats, Aaron.

Sorry this happening to you. You earned it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2025

They sure did.

I understand where you're coming from but you must admit that the public has trust in Politifact for good reason due to the constant flow of lies and partisan spin bellowing from your organization. Wouldn't you agree? — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 7, 2025

This is all correct, but Aaron will never acknowledge it.

A bad day for PolitiFact is a good day for America. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 7, 2025

It sure is.

Your organization is an abomination to truth and objectivity.



Politifact has zero interest in accurately fact checking Republicans. They only serve to be the partisan hatchet men for the Democrat Party. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 7, 2025

TRUTH.

Beyond ridiculous.

The reason PolitiFact is so mad about is they--and other fact-checkers--have had a cushy gig where Meta paid them to fact-check memes. Unclear what the exact amount was but it was more than 5% of PolitiFact's yearly revenue. https://t.co/G7oBWV2Voo pic.twitter.com/ksvmrFznTD — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 7, 2025

They are big mad.

"If Meta is upset it created a tool to censor, it should look in the mirror."



What a bunch of self-serving bulls--t. PolitiFact KNEW they were enabling censorship, and they gleefully abused that power. They're a pernicious organization that should be destroyed. https://t.co/XIyVz4o6DD — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 7, 2025

Destroyed and relegated to the ash heap of history.

@PolitiFact literally got fact after fact wrong during their time at @facebook .



They never took responsibility for that. Ever. https://t.co/Ju4hpggSqH — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 7, 2025

Never.

This writer saw them fact-check memes.

MEMES.

Politifact's Facebook partnership was a complete joke to work with this past cycle.



In my experience, they responded to every ad they checked with highly-editorialized opinion, and did not respond well at all to pushback.



Good riddance. https://t.co/kuVhSUznpm — Andrew Mullins (@AndrewMullins) January 7, 2025

They will not be missed.