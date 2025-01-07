New York Appeals Court Denies Trump’s Effort to Block Jan. 10 Sentencing
Words Mean Things! Piers Morgan Gets DRAGGED Over His Broad, Incorrect Definition of 'Islamophobia'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 07, 2025
AngieArtist

Amid the ongoing U.K. 'grooming gang' scandal is the accusation of 'Islamophobia.' 

In a time when words meant things, a 'phobia' was defined as an irrational, overwhelming fear of something. Agoraphobes have an irrational fear of open, public spaces, for example and arachnophobes have an irrational fear of spiders. 

Islamophobia isn't a thing. It never was. It's a political cudgel used against critics of Islam to silence dissent and disagreement.

Piers Morgan should know this. Yet here he is, lying about what Islamophobia means:

Sigh.

By not prosecuting those Muslims who were part of the 'grooming gangs', you undermine the argument that Muslims are a benefit to society.

Here's Gad's reply:

The entire post reads:

Hey @piersmorgan,  

Many thanks for the reply, and a Happy New Year to you and your loved ones.  I'm planning to come to Europe later this year, so I'm going to hold you to task regarding going to an Arsenal game together.  

Now to your reply (which I'd rather cover in a long-form conversation):  

1) to be prejudicial against individual Muslims is wrong, and as such I fully agree with your stance; to be prejudicial against Islam (as a codified set of ideas) is not; in the same way that I might dislike communism but not hate individual Soviet/Cuban individuals.   It is the DEFINITION of free speech to question, mock, critique, dislike, satirize, abhor ANY ideology including Islam (and yes Judaism is included).  

2) It is unquestionable that there are millions of Muslims who are a net benefit to any society.  This is astoundingly different than exploring what happens to a society if it contains a given percentage of Islam in its midst.  Life is a trade-off and hence for every lovely and peaceful Muslim neurosurgeon, there is a cost to a society getting Islamized.   I know more Muslims than most people will ever meet.  I have had innumerable Muslim friends and now fans.  This is perfectly decoupled from whether a society rooted in the Western traditions of freedom and liberty is consistent with Islamic principles.  If yes, then you should seek to fully Islamize Britain, which you are well on your way to doing so.  If no, then you may wish to reconsider your position.  

Cheers.

There needs to be a discussion about whether Islamic values are compatible with Western values.

This writer would argue no, and the 'grooming gang' scandal is evidence of that. But that's the topic for another post.

Criticizing Islam, and Muslims, is not Islamophobia.

Eventually, Islam will get around to attacking a group that Morgan does like, and he'll have no leg to stand on.

The U.K. is utterly broken.

This.

Excellent questions.

He does not see that.

There are never accusations of 'Christophobia' when people demonstrate a dislike of Christians and Christianity.

By Morgan's definition, criticism of Christianity is now a 'phobia.'

Good luck, indeed.

