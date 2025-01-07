VIP
Biden Admits He Always Had Power to Secure the Border by Bragging About Decreased Crossings

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden made a point of undoing all the immigration orders put in place by Donald Trump.

It was a malicious, partisan, and loathsome act, and one for which Biden never accepted accountability. Instead, he spent the last four years blaming Republicans for not passing the Democrats' terrible border bill, while saying he had no power to do anything about illegal immigration (and while the media pretended Biden never named Kamala Harris the border czar).

So to watch Biden try to take a victory lap on decrease border crossings is both maddening and revealing.

He's admitting he had the power all along to issue executive actions on the border. Instead, he played politics to blame Republicans -- which he also does in this post -- while Americans like Laken Riley died at the hands of illegal immigrations.

Joe Biden is despicable.

You sure could.

They really think we're stupid.

We all know why.

All he does is lie.

So much innocent blood.

We have eyes, Joe.

It does.

He didn't need Congress. He used the issue as a political football.

It's what he does best.

And the border crisis will become headline news when Trump is inaugurated.

That about sums it up.

