Biden Admits He Always Had Power to Secure the Border by Bragging About Decreased Crossings

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden made a point of undoing all the immigration orders put in place by Donald Trump.

It was a malicious, partisan, and loathsome act, and one for which Biden never accepted accountability. Instead, he spent the last four years blaming Republicans for not passing the Democrats' terrible border bill, while saying he had no power to do anything about illegal immigration (and while the media pretended Biden never named Kamala Harris the border czar).

Advertisement

So to watch Biden try to take a victory lap on decrease border crossings is both maddening and revealing.

Following the executive actions we took to secure our border, unlawful crossings have dropped over 60%. They’re lower than the last several months of the previous administration.



Republicans in Congress wanted to play politics with the border.



We fought to fix it. pic.twitter.com/80R6zYWsdV — President Biden (@POTUS) January 7, 2025

He's admitting he had the power all along to issue executive actions on the border. Instead, he played politics to blame Republicans -- which he also does in this post -- while Americans like Laken Riley died at the hands of illegal immigrations.

Joe Biden is despicable.

You could power a city with this gaslighting — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2025

You sure could.

Biden's staffers think we don't know about HR.2 Secure the Border Act, which sat in the Senate for months!



You lost, primarily due to the border.



These words mean NOTHING. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 7, 2025

They really think we're stupid.

Why did you do the opposite your first three years? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 7, 2025

We all know why.

You cancelled all of Trump’s border EO’s on the first day of your administration and let over 10 million illegals in, including hardened criminals and terrorists. Quit lying about it. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) January 7, 2025

All he does is lie.

So much innocent blood on your pathetic administrations hand… pic.twitter.com/PRkbVKeYVE — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) January 7, 2025

So much innocent blood.

When did you put those in effect?



How many illegal aliens crossed between the time you cancelled the Trump Admin's border executive orders, and you put these in effect?



How many?



Again, you're trying to fool us. We saw what happened. — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) January 7, 2025

We have eyes, Joe.

That means you never needed Congress after all and you allowed this country to be invaded https://t.co/8EPIpjdGeX — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 7, 2025

It does.

He didn't need Congress. He used the issue as a political football.

How to lie with statistics. https://t.co/ymaZxuDckg — 78tiger (@78tiger) January 7, 2025

Advertisement

It's what he does best.

He waited 3.5 years to implement these policies, and only did so reluctantly because of pressure from the electorate to do something about the border crisis. https://t.co/L9d9d6dm4f — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 7, 2025

And the border crisis will become headline news when Trump is inaugurated.

Man causes problem for 3 1/2 years, man hits undo and demands credit. https://t.co/5z68LGkpuA — LOLPups (@PleasantPups) January 7, 2025

That about sums it up.