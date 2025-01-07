VIP
Presidential Promise: Trump Tells Press MAJOR January 6 Prisoner Pardons are Coming

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Journalists were shaking off the frost today after coming out of their four-year ‘press’ hibernation, also known as the Biden administration. Many were shocked to awake to an actual press conference. ‘What is this thing that is happening?’ many surely asked. ‘We haven’t submitted our questions for pre-approval yet!’

Nope, this is a real Presidential press conference even though President-Elect Donald Trump hasn’t even taken office yet. He answered a slew of questions, including one near and dear to the hearts of MAGA voters - pardons for January 6 prisoners and defendants.

Here’s what Trump had to say. (WATCH)

There’s been talk of clemency for J6 prisoners who engaged in actual violence, but MAGA voters want full pardons for those who were invited into the building and hurt no one.

Here’s what commenters are saying.

Others don’t want this to end in just pardons. They want investigations and possible prosecutions of the ones who imposed lengthy, unfair sentences and destroyed J6 defendants’ lives. They want Trump to also go after the January 6th Committee.

Several posters were laughing at the shocked ‘journalists’ who’ve gone years without talking directly to an actual President and who dutifully cared Biden’s water for four years.

It’s good Trump is talking directly to the America people again. MAGA voters are counting on Trump to undo the wrongs done to many of the J6 prisoners and those still awaiting sentencing. ‘Journalists’ and Democrats are sure to raise objections, but since they voted for Biden and his continuing pardon-spree (covered here) they have absolutely no moral ground to stand on. Still, we likely won’t know what shape Trump’s J6 ‘pardons’ will take until he assumes office.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JAIL JOE BIDEN PARDON

