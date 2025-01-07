Presidential Promise: Trump Tells Press MAJOR January 6 Prisoner Pardons are Coming

Journalists were shaking off the frost today after coming out of their four-year ‘press’ hibernation, also known as the Biden administration. Many were shocked to awake to an actual press conference. ‘What is this thing that is happening?’ many surely asked. ‘We haven’t submitted our questions for pre-approval yet!’

Nope, this is a real Presidential press conference even though President-Elect Donald Trump hasn’t even taken office yet. He answered a slew of questions, including one near and dear to the hearts of MAGA voters - pardons for January 6 prisoners and defendants.

Here’s what Trump had to say. (WATCH)

🚨Trump on J6: “I will be making major pardons." pic.twitter.com/gaietjjiIz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2025

There’s been talk of clemency for J6 prisoners who engaged in actual violence, but MAGA voters want full pardons for those who were invited into the building and hurt no one.

Here’s what commenters are saying.

If not for all, then certainly the ones who did nothing more than walk through the door, walk around, and walked out. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 7, 2025

“Major” doesn’t equal “blanket”…🫤

IMO, anyone who didn’t bring a weapon & didn’t assault anyone violently should be immediately pardoned….

The rest should have their cases looked at individually for over sentencing or over charging…. — MAGA Cousin Eddie🇺🇸💊🗽 (@Swamphater16) January 7, 2025

The wrongful prosecutions must be corrected. I'm glad he's going to fix this right away. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 7, 2025

Others don’t want this to end in just pardons. They want investigations and possible prosecutions of the ones who imposed lengthy, unfair sentences and destroyed J6 defendants’ lives. They want Trump to also go after the January 6th Committee.

Mr. President, please don’t forget the investigations. For each person pardoned, at least one POS prosecutor should be investigated. And while you’re at it….take a look at the deranged members of that sham J6 committee! — DWCT (@DWCT4EVR) January 7, 2025

Accountability matters. It's about time justice serves those who were treated unfairly. Investigate the J6 Committee. — Faxan (@FaxanFM) January 7, 2025

And hopefully hold the ones that deceived the American people accountable for their lies — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) January 7, 2025

The committee and the J6’ers are hopefully trading places. Let them spend the combined time their victims have been locked up. That should take care of it. — Jaime LaMour 🇺🇸 (@lamourjaime1) January 7, 2025

And the J6 committee needs charged with conspiring to falsely imprison thousands. Add MSM as accessories — Rahl🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Realtruth1978) January 7, 2025

Justice is coming! Pardon all of the J6 victims and arrest the those who victimized them. pic.twitter.com/AZxdgJSyHt — Maligator 🇺🇸 (@Maligator559) January 7, 2025

Several posters were laughing at the shocked ‘journalists’ who’ve gone years without talking directly to an actual President and who dutifully cared Biden’s water for four years.

Notice how the reporters are so concerned about the J6 prisoners being pardoned. Doing the bidding for Dems. — MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) January 7, 2025

He’s overwhelming the media with news that they’ll probably start to malfunction soon! Information overload. 😂 — Natradamus (@natradamus00) January 7, 2025

Hahahahaha- yep — MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) January 7, 2025

This is just one of the thousand reasons I voted for him. — Rich Ards (@RichArd5281952) January 7, 2025

It’s good Trump is talking directly to the America people again. MAGA voters are counting on Trump to undo the wrongs done to many of the J6 prisoners and those still awaiting sentencing. ‘Journalists’ and Democrats are sure to raise objections, but since they voted for Biden and his continuing pardon-spree (covered here) they have absolutely no moral ground to stand on. Still, we likely won’t know what shape Trump’s J6 ‘pardons’ will take until he assumes office.