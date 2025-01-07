VIP
Chiefs Bench Stars While Bengals Fans Cry for Revenge

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on January 07, 2025
AP Photo/Doug Benc

Every once in a while it's good to look away from politics and focus on other important things in life ... like football. Apparently, there are many angry Bengals fans after the Chiefs rested their starters. 

Grant deemed this an unfair act against a fellow team. Many tweeps disagreed.

Was it up to the Chiefs to 'help' the Bengals possibly earn a spot in the playoffs?

Every team has a right to ensure their starters go into these big games healthy.

Just like Obama once said, 'Elections have consequences', winning and losing games also has consequences.

Of course the Bengals are mad. They are the ones who lost the chance at the playoffs.

The betting markets were probably also unhappy with the results.

There is always a peacemaker in the comments.

It's always best to control your own destiny.

Tags: CINCINNATI FOOTBALL KANSAS CITY NFL

