Chiefs Bench Stars While Bengals Fans Cry for Revenge

Every once in a while it's good to look away from politics and focus on other important things in life ... like football. Apparently, there are many angry Bengals fans after the Chiefs rested their starters.

How do you penalize @chiefs for abusing the #NFL “unfair acts clause” on their last game?



Fines aren’t enough in my opinion. — Rebecca Grant (@rebeccagrants) January 7, 2025

Grant deemed this an unfair act against a fellow team. Many tweeps disagreed.

Participation trophies don’t belong in professional sports. Now tell me you just started watching football without telling me you just started watching football. https://t.co/0boQNmA34y — Ash (@jackash317) January 7, 2025

Was it up to the Chiefs to 'help' the Bengals possibly earn a spot in the playoffs?

Blaming the Chiefs for the Bengals missing the playoffs is like blaming gravity for tripping over your own feet—take some accountability for once.



Or - give up on watching football. Because your Chiefs Derangement Syndrome is impacting your ability to think clearly. https://t.co/SX0FDFoZ4j — Jeana (@jeana_1983) January 7, 2025

I watched Christian Watson tear his ACL in a meaningless game a week before the playoffs because they played him due to another WR being sick.. respectfully, STFU https://t.co/MLnimbS5Pi — Caleb Rothacher (@calebroth7) January 7, 2025

Every team has a right to ensure their starters go into these big games healthy.

Win more games. Problem solved https://t.co/uVELRJq4pk — Nick 🏌️‍♂️ (@FatChops51) January 7, 2025

Just like Obama once said, 'Elections have consequences', winning and losing games also has consequences.

Fines for the Chiefs resting their starters after securing the 1 seed aren't enough according to Rebecca.



Can we please get the FBI and CIA on this? Is this why we have Senators? Is this what Senators do? https://t.co/Pnm2HTVvND pic.twitter.com/gSZJ7YP35G — Official #ChiefsKingdom Mom (@TheReal_JLW) January 7, 2025

Every team that has nothing to play for sita regulars. Nothing can be done. Fines mean nothing — reidski97 (@nemo_99) January 7, 2025

Bengals beg to differ — Rebecca Grant (@rebeccagrants) January 7, 2025

Of course the Bengals are mad. They are the ones who lost the chance at the playoffs.

Bengals could have made playoffs if chiefs didn’t tank the game — Rebecca Grant (@rebeccagrants) January 7, 2025

The betting markets were probably also unhappy with the results.

@NFL Should make week 18 schedule TBD or tentative. If there is a game like the Broncos/Chiefs it should be rescheduled so the Broncos play another team who has something to play for like the Chargers. — Tom Hora (@tomjhora) January 7, 2025

There is always a peacemaker in the comments.

Teams do this literally every year. It's not unfair. They were able to do it, because they earned it. They don't owe other franchises anything. Win more games, and you can do it as well. — Solid Shepard (@Solid_ShepardN7) January 7, 2025

Teams have been resting starters in meaningless games forever. It stinks for the Bengals but if the roles were reversed, the Bengals would do the exact same thing.



The best way to make the playoffs is to win enough games you control your own destiny and the Bengals didn’t do… — Eternal_Kernal (@Eternal_Kernal) January 7, 2025

It's always best to control your own destiny.