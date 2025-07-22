'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or Economics

There's a plethora of studies that show the human brain doesn't fully mature until about the age of 25, which explains why so many young Americans do stupid things.

Like viewing socialism favorably:

This is apparently a YouGov poll, by the way.

So the majority of the youth are ignorant of history and common sense. I already knew this about that generation. — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) July 22, 2025

So do the rest of us.

Correct. Young people are dumb as s**t. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 22, 2025

Yes.

We are on the cusp of a socialist revolution in the US. The US is in a pre-revolutionary state. If the billionaires don't make concessions they'll have nothing left. — gilgamesh (@gilgameshinnyc) July 21, 2025

Who will pay for all your social programs if there are no more billionaires?

This just in: people who live with parents that provide everything now want to replace them with the government as a provider. — alex (@theFrostmind) July 21, 2025

In other news, water found to be wet.

They want a decent life instead of sucking up to the billionaires. — Xmifi🦋 (@Xmifi_44) July 21, 2025

Socialism doesn't give anyone a decent life.

Because none of them have had careers or worked hard enough or long enough to know better. Speak to prior Soviets and Maoists and see if they feel the same. — kjsolafide (@kjsolafide) July 22, 2025

The Left hates Cubans because they know how bad socialism is.

The older you get, the wiser you become. pic.twitter.com/miMzehOn0c — Carlo Ferlauto (@CarloFerlauto) July 22, 2025

With age comes wisdom.

So, the people who weren't alive when 'true socialism' was being implemented. https://t.co/LaHN20Rvwc — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) July 22, 2025

'It'll be different this time!'

There’s a reason socialism has historically polled well among people in their teens and 20s

They haven’t fully grown up yet. https://t.co/FL53rA6mf7 — Blame those that make the rules 🇺🇸 🐊 🏁 🧱 🦔 (@TommyDoubter) July 21, 2025

They have not.

Siri, show me a valid argument for raising the USA voting age to 30. https://t.co/ygHYEzgynE — Loveable Nerd (@loveablenerd) July 22, 2025

Heh.

Well played.

This is the same cohort that was eating Tide pods a few years ago https://t.co/SDfZYhJirl — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) July 22, 2025

Might want to keep that in mind.

