Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing...
Journalism, Ladies & Gents! CNN Doc Who Questioned Trump's Health Is Actually a...
VIP
Kai Trump: Soaring Above Leftist 'Karens' with Talent, Grace, and Unstoppable American Spi...
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full...
It's the Little Things: Trump Administration Ends Biden-Era Paper Straw Mandate
Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars
Rahm Emanuel, Fading Democrat Dinosaur, Admits Men Aren’t Women, Dooming His Political Amb...
Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard...
GOLD MEDAL: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Officially Ban Men From Women's Sports
South Park’s $1.5B Mega-Deal Laughs in Colbert’s Face as His Unfunny Show Gets...
We Don't Believe You! Unwed TN Woman Claims Christian OB-GYN Denied Her Prenatal...
Did You Forget She Was Vice President? John Fugelsang Is Back With Hot...
Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
VIP
FireAid Funds? Pacific Palisades Victims are Getting Hosed Months After Devastating Califo...

'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or Economics

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 22, 2025
ImgFlip

There's a plethora of studies that show the human brain doesn't fully mature until about the age of 25, which explains why so many young Americans do stupid things.

Advertisement

Like viewing socialism favorably:

This is apparently a YouGov poll, by the way.

So do the rest of us.

Yes.

Who will pay for all your social programs if there are no more billionaires?

In other news, water found to be wet.

Socialism doesn't give anyone a decent life.

Recommended

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Left hates Cubans because they know how bad socialism is.

With age comes wisdom.

'It'll be different this time!'

They have not.

Heh.

Well played.

Might want to keep that in mind.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CUBA EDUCATION HISTORY SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
Journalism, Ladies & Gents! CNN Doc Who Questioned Trump's Health Is Actually a 'Health Equity' Director
Amy Curtis
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full of Racist Stereotypes (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
South Park’s $1.5B Mega-Deal Laughs in Colbert’s Face as His Unfunny Show Gets Axed
justmindy
Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing Market
justmindy
Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy Grateful Calvin
Advertisement