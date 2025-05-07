Canadian Cop Starts Presser on Missing Children With Land Acknowledgment
After Demonizing DeSantis, Disney Plans to Build Park In Abu Dhabi (Where They...
Dem Rep Argues Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegals Benefits Everyone
He's Right AGAIN: Scott Jennings Points Out the REAL Constitutional Crisis Facing America...
Gov. JB Pritzker Releases Statement Sending a ‘Clear Message to Trump’s Lackeys’
Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office...
Men of Faith: Catholic Priests In Washington Will DEFY State's Anti-Catholic Confessional...
Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywo...
Sen. James Lankford Argues That Illegals Deserve Due Process
They KNEW and Did NOTHING: Sean Duffy Blames Biden, Mayor Pete for Outdated...
‘What the Hell Is Going On Here?’: Joe Biden Gives First Interview Since...
Payton Jackson: 'I Was Born Black, Not Democrat'
SERIOUSLY? Rep. Thomas Massie Says Congress CANCELED Votes on DOGE Spending Cuts
Superhero Alert! Rep. Brittany Pettersen Heroically Changes Diapers and Chats with the NYT

A Flag by Any Other Name

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 07, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Pushing back against 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' movements (DEI) has been a major portion of President Donald Trump's agenda. He signed an executive order that seeks to root out DEI from government, much to the dismay of Trump-deranged Leftists like Bill Kristol.

Advertisement

It's the correct move, ideologically speaking. DEI is state-sanctioned racism (that 'systemic racism' the Left claimed to both abhor and oppose). However, because the targets of DEI -- white, heterosexual, Christian men and women -- aren't 'diverse' enough, open discrimination against them is acceptable.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, after all.

While I wholeheartedly support the abolition of all things woke, I know from experience the Left isn't going to give up their virtue-signaling moral flagship without a fight. 

And they aren't. Rather than follow the law and comply with the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, the Left is simply going to rebrand DEI into other things.

A rose by any other name and all that.

In Salt Lake City, the mayor, Democrat Erin Mendenhall, is looking to skirt state laws prohibiting identity flags from flying on public buildings.

More from NBC News:

In March, Utah became the first state to make it illegal to fly such flags at all public schools and universities and government buildings, triggering outrage among Democratic officials and civil rights groups in the state. That law prohibits unsanctioned flag displays and was widely interpreted to ban flags celebrating various communities in Salt Lake City, a blue spot in socially and politically conservative Utah.

One of the proposed flags, dubbed the Sego Belonging Flag, is intended to honor the city’s LGBTQ residents, while another, which officials called the Sego Visibility Flag, is intended to recognize the city’s trans community. The third proposed flag, dubbed the Sego Celebration Flag, is intended to honor the city’s Black residents, as well as the history surrounding the Juneteenth holiday.

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal
Doug P.
Advertisement

Because I am a visual person, I'll include a screenshot of these 'new flags' that are meant to defy duly enacted state legislation:

There is no better encapsulation of the Left than these images. They've taken the flower from the original flag, slapped it on flags that are prohibited under state law, and expect to be okay.

Utah voters elected a representative state legislature and governor, who passed a law prohibiting these divisive, woke flags. And Mayor Mendenhall thinks she has more authority than they do.

Party of Democracy, indeed.

Salt Lake City isn't the first Democratic stronghold that has tried this. The Mayo Clinic rebranded its DEI program as the 'Office of Belonging' in a failed attempt to thwart President Trump's DEI executive order.

And they won't be the last.

In his 1964 concurring opinion in Jacobellis v. Ohio, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart said of hardcore pornography that 'I know it when I see it.'

The same rule applies to DEI. We know it when we see it, but nailing down a consistent, textbook definition is a challenge bordering on the impossible. It is an ideological kudzu, invasive and hard to eradicate.

But eradicate it we must, even if it means an ongoing culture war with the Left.

Advertisement

And that's a war we will only end when they wave the white flag of surrender.

Tags: FLAG PRIDE FLAG LGBTQ DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal
Doug P.
Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywood Dreams
justmindy
He's Right AGAIN: Scott Jennings Points Out the REAL Constitutional Crisis Facing America (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Canadian Cop Starts Presser on Missing Children With Land Acknowledgment
Brett T.
Gov. JB Pritzker Releases Statement Sending a ‘Clear Message to Trump’s Lackeys’
Brett T.
After Demonizing DeSantis, Disney Plans to Build Park In Abu Dhabi (Where They REALLY Don't Say Gay)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal Doug P.
Advertisement