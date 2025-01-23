ICE Storm: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Reveals Criminal illegal Alien Arrests Progress
Bill Kristol Getting McCarthy Vibes From DEI Enforcement Email

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 23, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

DEI is dead. Legally speaking, at least — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to root out all of the DEI programs in the federal government. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management sent out a memo earlier this week telling all DEI employees to quit or find another job before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

A lot of people are rightly distrustful, and say that these DEI departments will just rebrand and keep doing the same thing. As we noted, over at the ATF's website, the chief diversity officer of the office of the director on Wednesday magically became a senior executive at the office of the director. Does anyone really think she's going to give up her mission?

NBC4 Washington reported that federal employees had received emails warning them if their departments were trying to sneak DEI back inside.

Megan Lebowitz reported:

Federal employees received emails Wednesday warning that they could face repercussions if they did not report on coworkers who work in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility positions that might have gone unnoticed by government supervisors.

"We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language," said emails sent to government employees and obtained by NBC News.

Employees were directed to notify the Office of Personnel Management if they are "aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024 to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies."

Bill Kristol remarked:

McCarthy did nothing wrong.

Federal employees were told to report coworkers who continued to discriminate. McCarthyism!

Federal agencies are no longer playgrounds for overpaid bureaucrats to play Marxist DEI games. They've been told to close up shop, and the only reason the government sent out those emails is because it knows for a fact they're just going to rebrand under other names and continue discriminating.

***

