Bill Kristol Getting McCarthy Vibes From DEI Enforcement Email

DEI is dead. Legally speaking, at least — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to root out all of the DEI programs in the federal government. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management sent out a memo earlier this week telling all DEI employees to quit or find another job before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Advertisement

A lot of people are rightly distrustful, and say that these DEI departments will just rebrand and keep doing the same thing. As we noted, over at the ATF's website, the chief diversity officer of the office of the director on Wednesday magically became a senior executive at the office of the director. Does anyone really think she's going to give up her mission?

NBC4 Washington reported that federal employees had received emails warning them if their departments were trying to sneak DEI back inside.

Federal employees received emails Wednesday warning that they could face repercussions if they did not report on coworkers who work in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility positions that might have gone unnoticed by government supervisors. https://t.co/GSmh7Je4lt — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) January 23, 2025

Megan Lebowitz reported:

Federal employees received emails Wednesday warning that they could face repercussions if they did not report on coworkers who work in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility positions that might have gone unnoticed by government supervisors. "We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language," said emails sent to government employees and obtained by NBC News. Employees were directed to notify the Office of Personnel Management if they are "aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024 to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies."

Bill Kristol remarked:

Joe McCarthy, call your office. pic.twitter.com/QrWmk5ThpA — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 23, 2025

McCarthy did nothing wrong.

Cool. We could use some McCarthyism. https://t.co/4TMbYvRjar — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 23, 2025

Excellent — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) January 23, 2025

McCarthy was right. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 23, 2025

So, perfectly ok with deception and hiding things from supervisors? — Thank You Wyoming (@denverfrogTCU) January 23, 2025

It's called "following orders."



And a great way to RIF people who don't follow orders.



"Rule of law" mean anything to ya??? — Libertarian Dreamz (@sman198287642) January 23, 2025

Federal employees were told to report coworkers who continued to discriminate. McCarthyism!

McCarthy was right...the government and entertainment industry WERE infiltrated by communists. pic.twitter.com/IEwAOP4cda — Sword Of The Ronin (@SwordOfTheRonin) January 23, 2025

lol I love it. And I love your anguish even more 😂 — JohnRobert (@john_rob96) January 23, 2025

Get DEI the hell out of our lives! It must be completely defeated. It is discrimination at the highest order. — DonnyAL1 (@al1_donny) January 23, 2025

Nothing McCarthy like here. That was persecuting someone for private beliefs. This is catching FRAUD - people misrepresenting their duties and failing to perform duties for which their employer is willing to pay them. — Dan Melson (@danmelsonauthor) January 23, 2025

Advertisement

You do know as a federal employee one is obligated to report federal employees defrauding the government.



Also, I am old enough to remember liberals barking the the President was like a CEO and could fire employees for not taking the ClotShot, em I mean obeying order. — NonReticent🇺🇸 (@NonReticent) January 23, 2025

Joe McCarthy was awesome and we need him today 😀 — Theo Herrera (@theoherrera514) January 23, 2025

Federal agencies are no longer playgrounds for overpaid bureaucrats to play Marxist DEI games. They've been told to close up shop, and the only reason the government sent out those emails is because it knows for a fact they're just going to rebrand under other names and continue discriminating.

***