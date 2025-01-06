Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly Changing the Subject

Arctic Blast from the Past: ‘Divinely’-Enhanced Video Shows BBC Reporter Getting a Faceful...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 06, 2025
AngieArtist

Actor Jon Cryer has a very apt surname. He’s always ignorantly crying about something. Cryer, who describes himself as ‘somewhat stupidly-woke,’ recently sat down with Bill Maher to discuss why President-Elect Donald Trump won the recent election against Kamala Harris. He was half-right before going completely off the deep end. It was so bad Maher had to change the subject.

Take a listen. (WATCH)

Cryer apparently believes Kamala lost because Americans hate black women and transgender people.

It’s interesting that Cryer decided to target all Americans. Is he including his fellow Democrats, plus all the independents, who crossed over to vote for Trump? Painting with such a broad brush is a good way for Democrats to keep losing elections.

Even Maher recognized Cryer was beyond logic and reason, so he ducked out and moved on to something else.

Democrats, like Cryer, are going to have a long four years ahead of them. Lashing out with the tired ‘you’re a racist’ nonsense is not going to move the political needle except in the opposite direction of the Democrat Party. Don’t get us wrong, we don’t want him to stop. We need him to live up to his last name more than ever. He’s an excellent recruiting tool for MAGA and Trump’s agenda. Keep crying, Cryer.

