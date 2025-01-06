Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly Changing the Subject

Actor Jon Cryer has a very apt surname. He’s always ignorantly crying about something. Cryer, who describes himself as ‘somewhat stupidly-woke,’ recently sat down with Bill Maher to discuss why President-Elect Donald Trump won the recent election against Kamala Harris. He was half-right before going completely off the deep end. It was so bad Maher had to change the subject.

Actor Jon Cryer on Why Trump Won



“I think Americans h*te inflation. They h*te inflation, they h*te riots, they h*te black women, and they h*te trans people. They just spent hundreds of millions of dollars demonizing trans people.” pic.twitter.com/X1uJMNYks6 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 5, 2025

Cryer apparently believes Kamala lost because Americans hate black women and transgender people.

His generalizations are not productive nor persuasive



No one likes riots. Inflation is generally bad for all.



The other two are in his imagination and not why Trump won — umlaut (@umlaut) January 6, 2025

Its always hyperbole and changing the actual argument.



Taking "we don't want men in women's bathrooms and women's sports" to "they hate transgenders".



Always turning it into an emotional argument. — The Moose? (@MooseMilk1985) January 5, 2025

It’s interesting that Cryer decided to target all Americans. Is he including his fellow Democrats, plus all the independents, who crossed over to vote for Trump? Painting with such a broad brush is a good way for Democrats to keep losing elections.

Instead of learning anything from this past election, Cryer just falls back on the tired "Republican voters are a bunch of bigots" talking point. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 5, 2025

He went a step beyond (unsurprising with leftists) and said AMERICANS — Nick (@pramisnicolas) January 6, 2025

And, it’s why they will continue losing elections for a VERY long time…they really should wise up. I mean, they managed to turn me, a lifelong democrat, into die hard MAGA. I didn’t leave my party, my party left me. — 🇺🇸♥️MAGA AF♥️🇺🇸 (@tammie4au04) January 6, 2025

Crazy that he made Bill cringe — FRITO BANDIDO (@BandidoFrito911) January 6, 2025

Even Maher recognized Cryer was beyond logic and reason, so he ducked out and moved on to something else.

I get him not wanting to smash his head against a wall. He knew immediately from the “hate black women and trans” bulls*** there was zero point trying to talk any common sense to him. — Scotch (@jayars66) January 6, 2025

You can’t reason with someone that is unreasonable. — SPECTRE (@SPECTRE_IO) January 6, 2025

When “they hate black women” is part of the response. Don’t waste your breathe or time. — John O (@JohnOnealt) January 6, 2025

You can't have a logical conversation with someone who says that Trump won because Americans hate black women, hate trans people etc. Their brains just aren't functioning well enough to reason with them. — C J (@cj382847) January 6, 2025

It was nice of Bill to change the subject and prevent Jon from making more of an a$$ of himself. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 5, 2025

Democrats, like Cryer, are going to have a long four years ahead of them. Lashing out with the tired ‘you’re a racist’ nonsense is not going to move the political needle except in the opposite direction of the Democrat Party. Don’t get us wrong, we don’t want him to stop. We need him to live up to his last name more than ever. He’s an excellent recruiting tool for MAGA and Trump’s agenda. Keep crying, Cryer.