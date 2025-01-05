Good Copy: JD Vance Praises Michael Keaton’s Multiple Performances in 90s Clone Comedy

Vice President-Elect JD Vance took to X Sunday to praise actor Michael Keaton’s performance in the largely-forgotten 1996 clone comedy, Multiplicity. Keaton plays different versions of the same character in the Harold Ramis film. It really showcases the actor’s range and comedy chops.

Here’s more.

Micheal Keaton should have won an Oscar for "Multiplicity" — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 5, 2025

What a strange post. This leads me to think cloning is a subject about to come to light. — Daisy (@Daisy12735) January 5, 2025

Yes, the movie is about cloning. Check out the classic trailer. (WATCH)

There is a cult following for the funny 90s film. Keaton is a master of humor despite focusing mostly on more dramatic films over the last few decades.

The movie is very quotable.

All time great movie!

I still say sh** like "I like Pizza" and "I have a wallet" strictly in situations where it makes zero sense. But once in a while, someone gets it and makes my day! — Christoph L. Cates (@CatesChristoph) January 5, 2025

Me too. Much of my life is made up of obscure movie quotes at inappropriate times searching for that high. — Phil McNeil (@PhilMcNeil) January 5, 2025

One of the funniest scenes ever. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZP9gsgSXkZ — Stephannie O. (@Smoke_and_Oakum) January 5, 2025

I’m glad I am not the only who appreciates that movie. pic.twitter.com/UjJ9bGpABW — Dr. Steve (not a doctor) (@rsd4444) January 5, 2025

Here’s one of our favorite scenes featuring an anal retentive clone of Keaton’s main character. (WATCH)

100% : TTF - Tuck Tuck Fold pic.twitter.com/erzhWfOzXB — GUZZ (@OGJoeyLK) January 5, 2025

I’ve been screaming this for YEARS!!!🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻



The difference in the 3 Doug’s personalities couldn’t be further apart, and he did it masterfully!!!💯 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) January 5, 2025

Keaton masterfully juggled playing multiple variations of the same character, Doug.

This poster’s request to have the film explained in football terms, and the subsequent replies, had us rolling.

Someone explain this in football terms? — mike jones (@RealMikeJomes) January 5, 2025

Joe Burrow was struggling to carry the Bengals and balance his personal life, so he cloned himself a few times. One to play football, one to handle the media, one to spend time with family, and his original self can maybe play some golf and relax. — Kris Wysong (@KrisWysong) January 5, 2025

imagine if tom brady hiked the ball and handed it off to tom brady — Ben🌌 (@compoundcougar) January 5, 2025

Michael Keaton ran a mean pick 6 in Multiplicity — David Koresh’s Burner Account (@thejoshreynolds) January 5, 2025

We knew there would be a Tim Walz reference. We just had the scariest thought - clones of Tim Walz! Please never let that happen! We appreciate Vance reminding us how funny Multiplicity is and what a brilliant, talented actor Keaton is even if he voted for Kamala. The movie’s available for streaming free on Tubi. Don’t forget the pizza.