Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes
VIP
Bill Nye, the Science Lie
Seriously? NJ Governor Phil Murphy Goes to the Mattresses to Keep Inappropriate Books...
You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok
Hello, 911? J.K. Rowling Absolutely BURIES Foul-Mouthed Troll
EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who...
MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal...
DISTURBING: Court Filing CONFIRMS Man Who Tried to Assassinate Justice Kavanaugh Angered b...
Shocker! Adam Kinzinger Admits He's Practically a Democrat Now ... Took Him Long...
We Know EXACTLY What You Did, That's Why You LOST! Watch Schumer Blame...
Hypocritical Little Troll Jerry Nadler Celebrates NY Congestion Pricing From Taxpayer Fund...
SCANDAL: Damning Telegraph Story Highlights How U.K. Authorities Covered Up Grooming Gangs
Rick Scott Lists 8 Names the Senate Will Begin the Process to Confirm...
Oh Great, Now We Need a Survival Guide Just to Ride the NYC...

Good Copy: JD Vance Praises Michael Keaton’s Multiple Performances in 90s Clone Comedy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on January 05, 2025
Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File

Vice President-Elect JD Vance took to X Sunday to praise actor Michael Keaton’s performance in the largely-forgotten 1996 clone comedy, Multiplicity. Keaton plays different versions of the same character in the Harold Ramis film. It really showcases the actor’s range and comedy chops.

Advertisement

Here’s more.

Yes, the movie is about cloning. Check out the classic trailer. (WATCH)

 

There is a cult following for the funny 90s film. Keaton is a master of humor despite focusing mostly on more dramatic films over the last few decades.

The movie is very quotable.

Here’s one of our favorite scenes featuring an anal retentive clone of Keaton’s main character. (WATCH)

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Keaton masterfully juggled playing multiple variations of the same character, Doug.

This poster’s request to have the film explained in football terms, and the subsequent replies, had us rolling.

We knew there would be a Tim Walz reference. We just had the scariest thought - clones of Tim Walz! Please never let that happen! We appreciate Vance reminding us how funny Multiplicity is and what a brilliant, talented actor Keaton is even if he voted for Kamala. The movie’s available for streaming free on Tubi. Don’t forget the pizza.

Tags: FUNNY HOLLYWOOD MOVIE OSCARS VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes
Warren Squire
You’re Fired! Entitled Democrat White House Staffer Posts Snarky Farewell Video on TikTok
Warren Squire
EL. OH. EL. X Users Have a Good Laugh at Arrogant Lefty Who Thinks Farming Is a Job Anyone Can Do
Amy Curtis
Hello, 911? J.K. Rowling Absolutely BURIES Foul-Mouthed Troll
Amy Curtis
Jillian Michaels Lays Absolute WASTE to 'SCUMBAG' Chris Murphy for Actually THREATENING Trump's Picks
Sam J.
NEW Footage of Cybertruck Explosion From Different Angle Raises Even More DAMNING Questions (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway Goes Scorched Earth on Liz Cheney Leaving Nothing but Smoldering Ashes Warren Squire
Advertisement