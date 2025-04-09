A Helping Span: New Chinese Bridge Is Nine Times Taller than San Francisco’s...
President Trump Says Democrats Facilitating Illegal Alien Invasion at Southern Border Was Treasonous

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 AM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

President Donald Trump landed a jab at Democrat Senator Adam Schiff during Tuesday Night’s Republican National Congressional Committee dinner. But, he also called out former President Joe Biden (or whoever was actually in charge) and other Democrats for the 4-year illegal alien invasion at our southern border. Trump called it ‘treason.’

Here’s President Trump. (WATCH)

We would also like to see arrests and charges.

What Biden and the Democrats allowed to happen to our country is criminal as this poster lays out.

One commenter provides the punishments for treason.

Prosecutions are warranted but are unlikely as one poster reminds us. Death as a punishment is off the table.

We understand MAGA voters' frustrations. The most likely outcome is exposure with the hope it damages the Democrat Party brand to such a degree they lose power for years and hopefully decades to come.

