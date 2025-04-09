President Trump Says Democrats Facilitating Illegal Alien Invasion at Southern Border Was Treasonous

President Donald Trump landed a jab at Democrat Senator Adam Schiff during Tuesday Night’s Republican National Congressional Committee dinner. But, he also called out former President Joe Biden (or whoever was actually in charge) and other Democrats for the 4-year illegal alien invasion at our southern border. Trump called it ‘treason.’
Here’s President Trump. (WATCH)
BREAKING: Trump said those who allowed the invasion that occurred under Biden have committed treason.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 9, 2025
First off, yes.
Second off, remind me what the punishment for treason again? pic.twitter.com/UfMFvc2r2l
It's true. I'm so glad he said this tonight. Now we need to start seeing arrests.— Kate (@kate_p45) April 9, 2025
We would also like to see arrests and charges.
What Biden and the Democrats allowed to happen to our country is criminal as this poster lays out.
I agree. I cannot fathom that anyone could do what they have done. The trafficking, the lethal drugs, the crime, the cost. It has to be addressed. Maybe they can’t get Joe, but he needs to know what we know.— JD (@JDzzel) April 9, 2025
They need to be tried for treason. They don’t have pardons.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 9, 2025
Biden needs to be tried for Treason and whoever was behind the scenes running the country into the ground! Get them all!— Djp_wiley (@djp_wiley) April 9, 2025
Only after the midterms though— LooseChange452 (@LooseChange452) April 9, 2025
One commenter provides the punishments for treason.
The punishment for treason can be:— B. Right (@BonX41A) April 9, 2025
- Death, or
- Imprisonment for not less than five years and a fine of not less than $10,000, and
- The person is incapable of holding any office under the United States.
I wanna see every one of them prosecuted!!— AmericanPatriot 🇺🇸 (@TrumpPatriots47) April 9, 2025
Prosecutions are warranted but are unlikely as one poster reminds us. Death as a punishment is off the table.
Omg! We have been screaming this for years! Now the President has admitted it! We all know the punishment, and it’s got to happen! I guarantee that example will not soon be forgotten!— Coffee and Grit (@CoffeeNGrit) April 9, 2025
If you think anyone will be executed for treason you're dreaming. 1862 was the last time we used the death penalty for treason.— Joelle Trieste, PhD🍊 (@joelle_trieste) April 9, 2025
More than likely nothing will happen, or, if we do arrest and try someone AND find them guilty, they'll likely to prison & pay a fine.
Oh, I'm aware! It's ridiculous, too! Something has to happen to put a stop to this crap!— Coffee and Grit (@CoffeeNGrit) April 9, 2025
We understand MAGA voters' frustrations. The most likely outcome is exposure with the hope it damages the Democrat Party brand to such a degree they lose power for years and hopefully decades to come.
