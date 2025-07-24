Finger on the Pulse! TIME's List of 100 Best Podcasts Is Every Bit As Laughable As TIME Magazine Itself

One of the (non-political) reasons that the legacy media is dead is that the world simply has moved on from their ancient, outdated platforms. People don't watch television for news and information anymore, and they certainly don't buy magazines. And, like Kodak when digital cameras entered the market, the media refuses to and has no idea how to adapt.

It's even worse than that, though. Whenever the legacy media even tries to provide commentary on the digital media or streaming space, they flat-out embarrass themselves with how out of touch they are about the information people actually like to consume.

This week, TIME magazine proved the point with a massive faceplant on its ranking of The 100 Best Podcasts of All Time.

Introducing TIME's list of the best podcasts of all time: 100 podcasts that shaped the genre and pushed it forward https://t.co/2FAGCBJ0kv — TIME (@TIME) July 23, 2025

Without even clicking on the link, you can probably guess who is included and who is excluded from this list.

There is no mention of Adam Corolla or Ricky Gervais, who basically pioneered the medium. And absolutely NO current conservative podcasters dominating the market -- like Megyn Kelly, Ben Shapiro, or Matt Walsh -- make the list.

But even the cultural podcasts are a joke. Alex Cooper's ridiculous Call Me Daddy show makes the list, of course, while Joe Rogan -- perhaps the most influential and popular podcaster in history -- is absent.

this list is extremely funny. not only is rogan not on it, they can't even bring themselves to name him in the "how we chose" bit about how influential podcasts are. https://t.co/2Z59f2lyVZ pic.twitter.com/0Jpb2b1XFY — Sam (@Dollarydoos_) July 23, 2025

Oh, the 'methodology' is totally out of touch as well. Here's a sample:

Much of collating this list, when it came to this particular breed of pod, involved sorting out who can conduct an insightful interview or piece together a compelling monologue from who is just a big name ...



... I tried to pick podcasts that, if not entirely evergreen, have a hefty archive that can be revisited—series that cracked jokes that haven’t gotten old or covered books and movies you can still read and watch before tuning into a specific episode that will help you appreciate them more fully.

Of course. Don't rely on big names. That must be why the primary curator of the list, Eliana Dockterman, included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who most people probably don't even know HAS a podcast.

The most popular podcast ever of all time is not on this list HAHAHAHAHAHAHA god you people are so cooked https://t.co/sz5ofKjHjB — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) July 24, 2025

Dockterman is the textbook definition of an AWFL, so there was no way she was going to include Rogan, or other purveyors of what she would call 'toxic masculinity.'

The actual greatest podcast of all time - the one that basically invented the genre and set every early podcasting record - was The Ricky Gervais Show. https://t.co/qnQFGeZqyw pic.twitter.com/raD9s6WsD0 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 24, 2025

No @adamcarolla @AdamCarollaShow - you missed the Godfather of pods, and @joerogan? You are not serious people. Lol — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) July 23, 2025

And yet, the most listened to, interesting podcast with free wheeling discussions is missing from you list of “best”. Meanwhile, most of these no one has heard of or cares about. You’re becoming irrelevant. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 24, 2025

Becoming?

Half celebrity trash, half NPR programs — Still Shakin' It Boss (@StillShakinIt) July 24, 2025

What do you mean? Isn't everyone tuning into 'Gilmore Guys' and 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler'? LOL.

The Tennis Podcast may be getting slammed but Amy Poehler’s podcast has only been a thing for 4 months lol



Must be pretty good to have already “shaped the genre and pushed it forward” https://t.co/38uQKgyuax pic.twitter.com/BAgVYZZFLn — PMT Stats (@PmtStats) July 23, 2025

When Dockerman says 'shaped the genre and pushed it forward,' what she means is, 'another leftist white woman who serves me pure, unadulterated confirmation bias with every show.'

Didn’t list the most popular: Rogan

Didn’t list the most popular for sports: Pardon My Take

Didn’t list the most popular true crime: Crime Junkies

Didn’t list the OG most popular: Adam Carolla Podcast



Great job. 😐 — Florida Dad Reborn (@FLDadReborn) July 23, 2025

The Top 100 was basically Dockterman's personal playlist.

In other words, tons of podcasts you shouldn't (and don't) ever listen to.

Legacy media is dying because it still thinks it can prescribe popular culture to the masses rather than be an accurate reflection of it. Time’s list of mostly obscure podcasts that no one’s ever heard of while omitting some of the most listened-to and influential podcasts on the… https://t.co/wuVBbpp9wH — Storm (@stormrobinson) July 24, 2025

... influential podcasts on the planet is a perfect example of that mindset. It’s a slow suicide.

Yup. Not only is their own medium dead, but they have zero clue about new media.

I’m sure you’ll all be shocked to learn that not a single conservative made the list https://t.co/ZkpnIHvHkq — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 23, 2025

Oddly, even some influential leftist shows were excluded. We would never listen to the Obama bros, but there's little doubt that 'Pod Save America' is one of the left's leading podcasts.

We're guessing Dockterman excluded that for no other reason than the show is all men (even if they are beta men).

A normal person would've been too ashamed to publish a list of the "100 podcasts that shaped the genre" and omit Joe Rogan, Pardon My Take (and Barstool entirely), Ben Shapiro and others . . . but this list was likely curated by a white woman who finds them irredeemable for one… https://t.co/cfNtPaHrHn — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) July 23, 2025

... for one reason or another and couldn't bring herself to acknowledge their popularity and impact.



Genuinely one of the most NPR-brained things you'll ever read.

Astonishing.

It will come as a shock to absolutely no one that several podcasts from NPR, The New Yorker, and New York Magazine made the list.

I've literally only heard of 2 of the 100 listed https://t.co/ryioWum5Qt — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 24, 2025

Riley Gaines is not alone there.

These are the top 100 most-listened-to podcasts by men who are waiting for their wife to get home from a date with her boyfriend — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) July 24, 2025

HAAAAAAAAAA.

If there were a 'White Dudes for Harris' podcast, that would be on this list, too.

While no one will ever agree on a Top 100 list of ... well, pretty much anything, it's not that difficult to determine when a list is so horrible, TIME should be embarrassed that they even published it.

But being laughably out of touch with America is kind of the legacy media's brand these days, so, in a way, this list is perfect as confirmation of that.

Dockterman is free to continue enjoying 'Code Switch' to remind her of how racist and privileged she is.

But we can guarantee that no one else is tuning in.

