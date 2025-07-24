Finger on the Pulse! TIME's List of 100 Best Podcasts Is Every Bit As Laughable As TIME Magazine Itself

'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on July 24, 2025
ImgFlip

One of the (non-political) reasons that the legacy media is dead is that the world simply has moved on from their ancient, outdated platforms. People don't watch television for news and information anymore, and they certainly don't buy magazines. And, like Kodak when digital cameras entered the market, the media refuses to and has no idea how to adapt.

It's even worse than that, though. Whenever the legacy media even tries to provide commentary on the digital media or streaming space, they flat-out embarrass themselves with how out of touch they are about the information people actually like to consume. 

This week, TIME magazine proved the point with a massive faceplant on its ranking of The 100 Best Podcasts of All Time

Without even clicking on the link, you can probably guess who is included and who is excluded from this list. 

There is no mention of Adam Corolla or Ricky Gervais, who basically pioneered the medium. And absolutely NO current conservative podcasters dominating the market -- like Megyn Kelly, Ben Shapiro, or Matt Walsh -- make the list. 

But even the cultural podcasts are a joke. Alex Cooper's ridiculous Call Me Daddy show makes the list, of course, while Joe Rogan -- perhaps the most influential and popular podcaster in history -- is absent. 

Oh, the 'methodology' is totally out of touch as well. Here's a sample: 

Much of collating this list, when it came to this particular breed of pod, involved sorting out who can conduct an insightful interview or piece together a compelling monologue from who is just a big name ...

... I tried to pick podcasts that, if not entirely evergreen, have a hefty archive that can be revisited—series that cracked jokes that haven’t gotten old or covered books and movies you can still read and watch before tuning into a specific episode that will help you appreciate them more fully.

Of course. Don't rely on big names. That must be why the primary curator of the list, Eliana Dockterman, included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who most people probably don't even know HAS a podcast.

Dockterman is the textbook definition of an AWFL, so there was no way she was going to include Rogan, or other purveyors of what she would call 'toxic masculinity.'

Becoming? 

What do you mean? Isn't everyone tuning into 'Gilmore Guys' and 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler'? LOL. 

When Dockerman says 'shaped the genre and pushed it forward,' what she means is, 'another leftist white woman who serves me pure, unadulterated confirmation bias with every show.'

The Top 100 was basically Dockterman's personal playlist. 

In other words, tons of podcasts you shouldn't (and don't) ever listen to. 

... influential podcasts on the planet is a perfect example of that mindset. It’s a slow suicide.

Yup. Not only is their own medium dead, but they have zero clue about new media.

Oddly, even some influential leftist shows were excluded. We would never listen to the Obama bros, but there's little doubt that 'Pod Save America' is one of the left's leading podcasts. 

We're guessing Dockterman excluded that for no other reason than the show is all men (even if they are beta men). 

... for one reason or another and couldn't bring herself to acknowledge their popularity and impact.  

Genuinely one of the most NPR-brained things you'll ever read.
Astonishing.

It will come as a shock to absolutely no one that several podcasts from NPR, The New Yorker, and New York Magazine made the list. 

Riley Gaines is not alone there. 

HAAAAAAAAAA. 

If there were a 'White Dudes for Harris' podcast, that would be on this list, too. 

While no one will ever agree on a Top 100 list of ... well, pretty much anything, it's not that difficult to determine when a list is so horrible, TIME should be embarrassed that they even published it. 

But being laughably out of touch with America is kind of the legacy media's brand these days, so, in a way, this list is perfect as confirmation of that. 

Dockterman is free to continue enjoying 'Code Switch' to remind her of how racist and privileged she is. 

But we can guarantee that no one else is tuning in.

