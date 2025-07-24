Ron Klain Ditches Biden’s Brain-Dead Cover-Up: Spills All the Senile Tea

Apparently, Klain is actually answering questions and not just saying 'no comment'.

Ex-Biden chief of staff Ron Klain ‘cooperative’ with House GOP probe of prez’s mental decline https://t.co/gHGtMOyJ8J pic.twitter.com/18wMt2YUx8 — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2025

Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain was “cooperative” Thursday with House Republicans investigating Joe Biden’s cognitive slippage while president — after Klain badmouthed his former boss in a recent book about the 46th commander-in-chief. Klain — a member of a purported “Politburo” that made high-level decisions as Biden grew less clear-headed during his term — appeared before the House Oversight Committee to respond to accusations that senior aides shielded the 46th president’s physical and mental infirmity. “Evidence emerges on a daily basis that would suggest Joe Biden wasn’t mentally fit to be president,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) told reporters, citing claims that the former chief executive was put on “mind-altering” sleeping pills before his debate flop against former President Donald Trump. Comer said his team was asking about preparations for the June 27, 2024, showdown and reviewing clips of Biden’s scattered interview with special counsel Robert Hur, after which the investigator concluded he could not charge the president with willful retention of national security information in part because a jury would likely not convict an “elderly man with a poor memory.

Klain had to have known how bad Biden really was and it's time he copped to it.

Yet!

I though President Klain had executive immunity? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) July 24, 2025

Likely he and Jill Biden were running the show. Hunter may have weighed in when he was sober. Allegedly.

Don’t believe a word of this. Dems are pulling out every rabbit in the hat, and more. — John Conaboy (@john_conaboy) July 24, 2025

Democrats are always trying to pull a fast one. That much will never change.

He's the guy who cried in public when Biden forced him out of White House? — George Buckerson (@BuckersonG8401) July 24, 2025

Let's be honest ... Biden never forced him out. Someone did, but Biden wasn't the shot caller.

Ron Klain being 'cooperative' probably means he just answered 'I don't recall' to every single question. The standard political playbook — Xyph 🐂 (@Xyph_1) July 24, 2025

Maybe he can get immunity for telling the whole truth. He owes that much to America.

Jill Biden’s reaction to hearing Joe’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain did not plead the 5th and answered every single question about the coverup of Joe’s health. pic.twitter.com/ukxohEAUuB — C3 (@C_3C_3) July 24, 2025

Oh, she's probably big mad.

Jill Biden is pure evil.



She trotted out Joe knowing he had dementia.



Imagine doing that to your spouse?



Ron Klain did not plead the 5th and just answered every single question about it…



I’m sure Dr. Jill’s name was brought up many times.



Oops!pic.twitter.com/fr5M8r1DeY — C3 (@C_3C_3) July 24, 2025

The heat is on, Jill. Time to pay the piper for trotting your husband around like a mannequin.