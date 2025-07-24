'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...
Congrats, AutoPen! Lefty Celebrates Biden's $10 Million Publishing Deal for His Presidenti...
Finger on the Pulse! TIME's List of 100 Best Podcasts Is Every Bit...
And Here We GO: Winsome Earle-Sears' Post Should Scare the HELL Out of...
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff...
Conservative GOES NUCLEAR on Obama's 'Evil Rot,' Says It's Time to RAIN FIRE...
REPORT: UnitedHealthcare Cooperating With Federal Investigation Into Its Medicare Business
VIP
Talk About an EPIC Result from a Wrong TURN! LOL! Guess What Happened...
'I KNEW Karma Would Come for You': Maria Bartiromo Goes OFF on Useful...
'Control Is SLIPPING': Ada Nestor OBLITERATES Joe and Mika’s Inner Circle in Savage,...
WWE Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dead at 71
RIP The View? Joy Behar Announces 'Hiatus' for The View After Going on...
VIP
The Dems Should DEFINITELY Bring Back Tim Walz to Win Over Young Male...
Who's in a PANIC?! Andy Is! Andrew McCabe Sweats Bullets, Snaps at Tulsi...

Ron Klain Ditches Biden’s Brain-Dead Cover-Up: Spills All the Senile Tea

justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Apparently, Klain is actually answering questions and not just saying 'no comment'. 

Advertisement

Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain was “cooperative” Thursday with House Republicans investigating Joe Biden’s cognitive slippage while president — after Klain badmouthed his former boss in a recent book about the 46th commander-in-chief.

Klain — a member of a purported “Politburo” that made high-level decisions as Biden grew less clear-headed during his term — appeared before the House Oversight Committee to respond to accusations that senior aides shielded the 46th president’s physical and mental infirmity.

“Evidence emerges on a daily basis that would suggest Joe Biden wasn’t mentally fit to be president,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) told reporters, citing claims that the former chief executive was put on “mind-altering” sleeping pills before his debate flop against former President Donald Trump. Comer said his team was asking about preparations for the June 27, 2024, showdown and reviewing clips of Biden’s scattered interview with special counsel Robert Hur, after which the investigator concluded he could not charge the president with willful retention of national security information in part because a jury would likely not convict an “elderly man with a poor memory.

Recommended

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Klain had to have known how bad Biden really was and it's time he copped to it.

Yet!

Likely he and Jill Biden were running the show. Hunter may have weighed in when he was sober. Allegedly. 

Democrats are always trying to pull a fast one. That much will never change.

Let's be honest ... Biden never forced him out. Someone did, but Biden wasn't the shot caller.

Maybe he can get immunity for telling the whole truth. He owes that much to America. 

Advertisement

Oh, she's probably big mad.

The heat is on, Jill. Time to pay the piper for trotting your husband around like a mannequin. 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo
Amy Curtis
'Control Is SLIPPING': Ada Nestor OBLITERATES Joe and Mika’s Inner Circle in Savage, MUST-READ Thread
Sam J.
Finger on the Pulse! TIME's List of 100 Best Podcasts Is Every Bit As Laughable As TIME Magazine Itself
Grateful Calvin
And Here We GO: Winsome Earle-Sears' Post Should Scare the HELL Out of Abigail Spanberger and VA Dems
Sam J.
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Congrats, AutoPen! Lefty Celebrates Biden's $10 Million Publishing Deal for His Presidential Memoir
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo Amy Curtis
Advertisement