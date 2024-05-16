WH Gives a 'Farcical Excuse' for Blocking Release of Biden's Special Counsel Interview...
Jewish Dem Calls Cori Bush OUT for Her New Campaign Ad Lying About 'Billionaires' Targeting Her (Watch)

May 16, 2024
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Cori Bush dropped her new campaign ad on Twitter and yup, it's as bad as you'd think.

Watch (sorry, we had to watch it, now you do too):

Yikes. Right?

Not a good ad, although the streets named MLK Jr. and Cherokee were nice touches. HA HA HA HA

Wow, she's so bad at this.

Oh, that two billion she's bragging about?

SNAP.

It didn't get much better for Cori.

Short. 

Simple. 

Accurate.

Delivered it to whom, Cori? Who did you give taxpayers money to? Your hubby for security? Special interests?

Remember when Cori pretended to be homeless surrounded by Oreos, Cheezits, and other expensive snacks? Good times.

It looks like that may be a possibility.

Booyah.

Ahem.

Oh, and by the way, it's not billionaires trying to get rid of Cori, as much as she'd like to pretend they are. Nope, it's actually Democrats ... and Jewish Democrats.

THIS is gonna be FUN!

