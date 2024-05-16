Jewish Dem Calls Cori Bush OUT for Her New Campaign Ad Lying About 'Billionaires' Targeting Her (Watch)

Cori Bush dropped her new campaign ad on Twitter and yup, it's as bad as you'd think.

Watch (sorry, we had to watch it, now you do too):

I’m proud to have delivered more than $2 billion for our district & I'm running for re-election to continue our fight for transformational change.



But far-right megadonors are preparing to spend millions attacking & dividing us.



Join me today to show St. Louis is #NotForSale pic.twitter.com/Gg4BNZDDbU — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) May 16, 2024

Yikes. Right?

Not a good ad, although the streets named MLK Jr. and Cherokee were nice touches. HA HA HA HA

Wow, she's so bad at this.

Oh, that two billion she's bragging about?

Which you voted against — Kamen Writer (@Yahyahyahnope) May 16, 2024

SNAP.

It didn't get much better for Cori.

You are a terrible candidate. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 16, 2024

Short.

Simple.

Accurate.

I’m proud to have delivered more than $2 billion OF YOUR TAXPAYER MONEY for our district...



I'm sure you meant to say that. — Death's Guinea Pig 5.0 🟦 (@MakiTheFeral) May 16, 2024

Delivered it to whom, Cori? Who did you give taxpayers money to? Your hubby for security? Special interests?

Cori Bush is down 16 points to her primary challenger. Let’s all make sure that number is 32. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) May 16, 2024

What have you done that has made St. Louis better? We will patiently wait for your response. 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Uncle Jose (@merchantofgrain) May 16, 2024

Remember when Cori pretended to be homeless surrounded by Oreos, Cheezits, and other expensive snacks? Good times.

you’re running for power and money — bill (@skibum5958) May 16, 2024

Vote her OUT — Mr. Roscoe 03 (@JamesHAnnis1) May 16, 2024

It looks like that may be a possibility.

Booyah.

How much did you give to your husband for "security"https://t.co/bC0KPUpFDc. — RIDESTHEQ46 (@ridestheq46) May 16, 2024

Ahem.

Oh, and by the way, it's not billionaires trying to get rid of Cori, as much as she'd like to pretend they are. Nope, it's actually Democrats ... and Jewish Democrats.

Enough with your "dark money" "billionaire" anti-Jewish dog whistles. It isn't "billionaires" who are going to oust you. It is Jewish DEMS like me, and non Jewish DEMS who are tired of your Jew hate. We are grassroots mobilizing for Wesley Bell. One individual at a time. @bell4mo — Bruce Weingart (@bruce_weingart) May 16, 2024

THIS is gonna be FUN!

