Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Us She's a Serious Lawmaker and a Black Woman...
Babylon Bee Roasts Gretchen Whitmer’s Next White House Disguise with Brutal (and Hilarious...
Betrayal at the Top: Coachella's Shocking Support for Terrorists After Nova Music Festival...
Cosplay Congressman Delivers Putin ‘Personal’ Message From the Front Lines in Ukraine
VIP
Moving Target: Democrats Continue Their Selective Love of Due Process
Congresswoman Says She'll Travel to El Salvador to 'Demand the Release' of Maryland...
Conor McGregor Warns Ireland's Politicians They Won't Get Away With Destroying His Home...
MSNBC's Katie Phang Fawning Over Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is 'Repulsive and Nauseating'
Musk Made Me Do It! NYC Karen Caught Vandalizing Tesla Is Woke Therapist...
El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Told the UN That He'd 'Set Millions Free'
That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets...
Alien Enemies Act Debate: SCOTUS Ruling is a Speed Bump Not a Roadblock
Propaganda Bonanza! All of a Sudden, CBS News Is VERY Concerned About Inflation
Tin Foil Hat Alert: RI Council Declares Town LGBTQIA2S+ Sanctuary for Most PARANOID...

Man in Scotland Says He’ll Scream ‘Rape’ If Attempted to Be Removed From Women’s Spaces

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 19, 2025
Twitter

What is it with transgender people? Why are they so unhinged and violent? Could there be some connection with the mental illness that makes them believe they were born in the wrong body?

Advertisement

Scotland has gone completely soft — you can go to jail for the hate crime of "criticizing migrants" or making fun of or misgendering trans people. So we doubt the Scottish police are going to literally drag this man out of a woman's bathroom. His advice is to lie on the floor like a dead weight and scream that you're being assaulted.

He even threatened to scream "Rape!" at any police officer who tried to remove him from a female space.

That would be a really horrible thing to do, since there's no rape.

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He's the boy who cried wolf.

Advertisement

We're not sure what Scotland's laws are on men intruding on women's spaces, but this nut apparently predicts being literally dragged out of the women's bathroom.

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead
Amy Curtis
Babylon Bee Roasts Gretchen Whitmer’s Next White House Disguise with Brutal (and Hilarious) Satire
justmindy
'With Love': Megyn Kelly TORCHES Self-Centered Meghan Markle in HILARIOUS Parody Video
Grateful Calvin
Betrayal at the Top: Coachella's Shocking Support for Terrorists After Nova Music Festival Massacre
justmindy
Hey CNN: Lefty WSU Faculty Member Was Just Fired for the Left-Wing Extremism You Can't Seem to Find
Amy Curtis
Congresswoman Says She'll Travel to El Salvador to 'Demand the Release' of Maryland Man
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gonna Leave a Mark! Lefty NGO Tries Messing With Oilfield Rando, Gets Butt Handed to Him Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement