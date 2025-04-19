Man in Scotland Says He’ll Scream ‘Rape’ If Attempted to Be Removed From Women’s Spaces

What is it with transgender people? Why are they so unhinged and violent? Could there be some connection with the mental illness that makes them believe they were born in the wrong body?

Scotland has gone completely soft — you can go to jail for the hate crime of "criticizing migrants" or making fun of or misgendering trans people. So we doubt the Scottish police are going to literally drag this man out of a woman's bathroom. His advice is to lie on the floor like a dead weight and scream that you're being assaulted.

If asked to leave a female space. Lie flat on the ground. Go limp like a dead weight. If someone tries to drag you out scream, I'm a woman being assaulted. — Sophie Molly 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SophieMolly_OFF) April 17, 2025

He even threatened to scream "Rape!" at any police officer who tried to remove him from a female space.

.@PoliceScotland I will scream rape at any of your officers if they try to force me out of a female space. I will accept no violation of my human rights as a woman. — Sophie Molly 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SophieMolly_OFF) April 18, 2025

That would be a really horrible thing to do, since there's no rape.

To the all the Gender Critical people. Just try and fucking stop me using female spaces.



I'm a woman. It is my right. pic.twitter.com/wvjfjRERan — Sophie Molly 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SophieMolly_OFF) April 17, 2025

He isn’t taking it well at all. — I am witchy-poo 💜🤍💚#39852 (@wrappinitup2) April 18, 2025

It is my understanding - and I could be wrong in this - that rape allegations carry considerably less weight if one announces on social media to the entire world that they are going to make false rape accusations as a matter of standard practice. — Schmo (@BlackCoffeeSobr) April 18, 2025

He's the boy who cried wolf.

Maybe we should scream it whenever we see men like Sophie in our female spaces. — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) April 18, 2025

So a false allegation? Gotcha. — Daniel ShenSmith (BlackBeltBarrister) (@dshensmith) April 18, 2025

Falsely accusing someone of rape is not a good look. And I think it's a crime. — James Collett 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇮🇱 (@jameswcollett) April 18, 2025

Just looking at this person's posts, it seems to me that he is getting increasingly upset because he is mostly being laughed at, and not getting the sort of attention he craves. I really do think the best way to deal with such people is, as far as possible to ignore them. — Erictheowl-Labour is Never the Answer 🇮🇱 (@Erictheowl1) April 18, 2025

He turned off his reply since he was getting ratioed so hard — Dr Jared L. Ross (@jared999) April 18, 2025

This is the same person who said trans women are biologically female. — Forest (@forestvanslyke) April 18, 2025

Lies about rape.

Lies about being a woman.

At least he's consistent. — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) April 18, 2025

Well, I'm looking forward to the video of his arrest. — The Based Patriot (@BasedPatriot403) April 18, 2025

We're not sure what Scotland's laws are on men intruding on women's spaces, but this nut apparently predicts being literally dragged out of the women's bathroom.

***