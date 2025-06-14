What Is WRONG With You? Pink News Finds Itself Wondering About The Sexuality of ... Anne Frank?





We sometimes feel bad for gay people who just want to live their lives in peace. Not because they don't have the same rights as every other American citizen; they do enjoy equal rights, and they know it. We feel bad for them because the sick LGBTQIA2S+ activists are a depraved, destructive, and truly abhorrent community of people.

Gay people want nothing to do with them. They need to divorce themselves from the cultural Marxists completely and conclusively. As soon as possible.

This week, the sickos at Pink News decided that they weren't repulsive enough already, so they tried to co-opt a young girl into their cult, a young girl who suffered terribly in her life and, because she is long dead, cannot fight back and tell them to shut up: Anne Frank.

Was Anne Frank lesbian or bisexual? Her diary certainly proves she was attracted to girls ➡️ https://t.co/YyC07MIUZ8 pic.twitter.com/73ANWaiW06 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) June 12, 2025

To be clear, Anne Frank was only 13 when she went into hiding. She was only 15 when she died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Also, to be clear, Pink News is truly a collection of narcissistic monsters.

Normally, we would share some excerpts from the article we are citing, but we're not going to give this even that much oxygen (you can read it here, if you like). Yes, there are parts of Frank's diary where she expressed curiosity about her own body, and even wanting to kiss another girl. This is called puberty. Everyone goes through it. Moreover, Frank also expressed wanting to have a best friend who is a girl. Also normal.

But the truly sick part is how Pink News fetishizes (and distorts) everything Frank wrote in order to 'claim possession' over a 13-year-old girl.

'See? She was one of us! That means we must be the good guys.'

No. You're not.

I’m not entirely sure what is the creepiest part of this: the fantasizing about the sexual life of a 15 year old murdered in the Holocaust or the effort to use her to push an agenda unrelated to her murder. https://t.co/VjzO5XaiH4 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 14, 2025

The answer is: all of it. All of it is the creepiest part.

You really have to be sick in the head to ponder this, let alone publish it. https://t.co/1QPIcswwYx — James A. Furey (@JamesAFurey) June 13, 2025

Fixating on the sexuality of a 13-15 year old girl is disgusting and creepy. Even more so considering the tragic way she died. Pink News has become a wipe rag that is nothing but an embarrassment to our “community” and does nothing but damage to it. Just shut it down for good. https://t.co/sLvmQYlJ03 — ULTRA Grizzly Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) June 14, 2025

As we noted, most gay people want nothing to do with this. And who can blame them?

If you're contemplating the sexuality of a 13 year old girl, you need to be fed into a woodchipper. — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) June 14, 2025

Feet first.

@Pinknews editor "Ok, They tried to make Abe Lincoln gay, that didn't work....who is more believeable?"



Intern *jokingly* "Anne Frank?"



Editor *high fives everyone* — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) June 14, 2025

Yes, this is exactly how they think. But even worse this time, since they are doing it to a little girl.

Nice ratio, groomer hacks pic.twitter.com/gXoJm4lwHn — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) June 13, 2025

Yes, people on X trounced them. But they are narcissists, so they probably loved even that negative attention.

Anne Frank started her diary at 13 yrs old & died at 15



The alternative lifestyle advocates certainly have a perverted obsession with sexualising children



If this mob had a shred of decency they'd delete their account https://t.co/tQELWAx2fH — W.A.Dad (@grazinggoat66) June 14, 2025

They do not have a shred of decency.

And they take pride (no pun intended) in announcing that to the world.

She was a child, for the love of God. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) June 13, 2025

Pink News is Godless, so this appeal won't work on them.

Imagine being so desperate for engagment that you'd knowingly spend time speculating on the sexuality of a child murdered by the Nazis because of her religion?



A new low, you should be very proud. — Hayden Hewitt (@HaydenHewitt) June 13, 2025

Oh, they are. And that alone tells us everything we need to know about them.

Forget about the absolute crassness of writing something like this about the victim of a genocide who has no say in how you want to twist her memory…



She was 15 when she died; what’s wrong with you?? https://t.co/yAkjm8S5PQ — shevereshtus (@shevereshtus) June 12, 2025

How long do you have? Because it will take an extended time to list all of the things wrong with Pink News.

One of the nation’s leading “LGBTQ” publications has decided to try to retcon the sexuality of a child who was murdered in a concentration camp.



Seemingly unfathomable levels of depravity. https://t.co/v7OIdQtEzd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 13, 2025

No matter how low they set the bar for themselves, they will find a way to slither under it.

Weird interest in the sexuality of children isn't indicative of something we should be concerned about, is it...?



Yes. Yes it is.



Depraved sickos. https://t.co/6IymoKMAqi — Michael F Kane (@MichaelFKane) June 13, 2025

Shut your damn mouth.



No one cares about Anne Frank's sexuality. This is sick.



Sick and twisted.



What does it matter? Why does foisting and creating this utter nonsense around every person who isn't alive to defend themselves so important to you?



Wait. That's it, isn't it?… — Jane Austen's Inner Monologue (@agonyhope1817) June 12, 2025

... You just say a bunch of stupid stuff about people who have passed BECAUSE they can't defend themselves against the stupid stuff you people believe.



Quit maligning the dead.



Especially Anne Frank. She went through enough when she was here and doesn't need you adding your flagrant ignorance to it now that she's gone.

Not only is it sick and depraved, but it is also cowardly of them. And no one is surprised that the people at Pink News are cowards.

Had Frank been able to grow up, who knows? Maybe she would have embraced being a lesbian, maybe she wouldn't have.

No one cares. It doesn't matter. (And it certainly doesn't justify Pink News fantasizing about the sexuality of a child.)

That is not why the world remembers Anne Frank. And no attempt to shoehorn her into an ideology 80 years after her death will change why the world remembers her.

Thankfully, a few generations from today, NO ONE will remember the freaks at Pink News. At all.