MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's...
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the...
This Generation Must Defend the American Flag
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Shooting of Minnesota Lawmakers and Their Spouse...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Thinks These Naturalization Ceremony Images Are an Own on...
Nancy Pelosi Explains the Importance of Secure Borders and Enforcing Immigration Laws
So, He's Clark Kent Now? Dems Break Out the Copypasta Machine for 'Mild-Mannered'...
Israel's Operation Rising Lion Strikes Iran's Nuclear Program - This Week on Capitol...
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody...
Now THIS is 4-D Chess: That Feud Between Trump and Netanyahu? They Faked...
Selling Out: CBS 'News' Helps Its Democrat Party Buds by Running 'Story' on...
So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find...
Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name but Posters Have Even Better...

What Is WRONG With You? Pink News Finds Itself Wondering About The Sexuality of ... Anne Frank?

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on June 14, 2025


We sometimes feel bad for gay people who just want to live their lives in peace. Not because they don't have the same rights as every other American citizen; they do enjoy equal rights, and they know it. We feel bad for them because the sick LGBTQIA2S+ activists are a depraved, destructive, and truly abhorrent community of people. 

Advertisement

Gay people want nothing to do with them. They need to divorce themselves from the cultural Marxists completely and conclusively. As soon as possible. 

This week, the sickos at Pink News decided that they weren't repulsive enough already, so they tried to co-opt a young girl into their cult, a young girl who suffered terribly in her life and, because she is long dead, cannot fight back and tell them to shut up: Anne Frank. 

To be clear, Anne Frank was only 13 when she went into hiding. She was only 15 when she died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. 

Also, to be clear, Pink News is truly a collection of narcissistic monsters. 

Normally, we would share some excerpts from the article we are citing, but we're not going to give this even that much oxygen (you can read it here, if you like). Yes, there are parts of Frank's diary where she expressed curiosity about her own body, and even wanting to kiss another girl. This is called puberty. Everyone goes through it. Moreover, Frank also expressed wanting to have a best friend who is a girl. Also normal. 

But the truly sick part is how Pink News fetishizes (and distorts) everything Frank wrote in order to 'claim possession' over a 13-year-old girl.

Recommended

Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

'See? She was one of us! That means we must be the good guys.'

No. You're not. 

The answer is: all of it. All of it is the creepiest part. 

As we noted, most gay people want nothing to do with this. And who can blame them? 

Feet first. 

Advertisement

Yes, this is exactly how they think. But even worse this time, since they are doing it to a little girl. 

Yes, people on X trounced them. But they are narcissists, so they probably loved even that negative attention. 

They do not have a shred of decency. 

And they take pride (no pun intended) in announcing that to the world. 

Pink News is Godless, so this appeal won't work on them. 

Oh, they are. And that alone tells us everything we need to know about them. 

Advertisement

How long do you have? Because it will take an extended time to list all of the things wrong with Pink News. 

No matter how low they set the bar for themselves, they will find a way to slither under it. 

... You just say a bunch of stupid stuff about people who have passed BECAUSE they can't defend themselves against the stupid stuff you people believe.

Quit maligning the dead.

Especially Anne Frank. She went through enough when she was here and doesn't need you adding your flagrant ignorance to it now that she's gone.

Advertisement

Not only is it sick and depraved, but it is also cowardly of them. And no one is surprised that the people at Pink News are cowards. 

Had Frank been able to grow up, who knows? Maybe she would have embraced being a lesbian, maybe she wouldn't have. 

No one cares. It doesn't matter. (And it certainly doesn't justify Pink News fantasizing about the sexuality of a child.)

That is not why the world remembers Anne Frank. And no attempt to shoehorn her into an ideology 80 years after her death will change why the world remembers her. 

Thankfully, a few generations from today, NO ONE will remember the freaks at Pink News. At all. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: MEDIA BIAS LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
FuzzyChimp
Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the MN Shootings
Doug P.
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find Out In Real-Time (WATCH)
Laura W.
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Shooting of Minnesota Lawmakers and Their Spouses
Doug P.
Nancy Pelosi Explains the Importance of Secure Borders and Enforcing Immigration Laws
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings FuzzyChimp
Advertisement