GRRL ... Rachel Bitecofer DRAGGED Impressively for Embarrassing Attempt at Getting Harrison Butker FIRED

Leave it to Rachel Bitecofer to prove how little she actually knows about football by trying to use football to dunk on a football player.
Talk about embarrassing:
There’s no one more replaceable in the NFL than the kicker.— Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) May 17, 2024
Because, you know, kicking the ball through those posts is super easy and like, anyone could do it.
Totally.
Girl. No.
As a Vikings fan…..man you could not be any more wrong if you tried.— TheLittleGuppy (@TheLittleGuppy1) May 18, 2024
But wait, she has a receipt!
May 18, 2024
Just stop. You don’t know what the eff you are talking about.— Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) May 18, 2024
And you are demanding a person be fired over an opinion.
Grow up.
Yeah, her post is bad all around.
what is this supposed to mean lol just because a kicker isn’t drafted as high as other positions doesn’t mean they’re a dime a dozen. Butker is easily top 5 and it’s not easy for replace that. If it were there would be no bad kickers in the nfl— the establishment (@yourmomsworst) May 18, 2024
She thought she was dropping Butker while trying to get him fired.
It was nasty and lame.
LOL you’re a political strategist.— Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) May 17, 2024
Is she, though?
Time to see your video of you kicking a football, sweetheart.— Pam D (@soirchick) May 18, 2024
Right? If anyone can do it this should be no problem.
More Harrison Butkers, More Jason Kelces.— Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) May 18, 2024
Fewer Travis Kelces, fewer Odell Beckhams
And that’s not true, the front offices and league offices are almost entirely replaceable, starting with Beane & Goodell
Agreed.
So you've decided to embarrass yourself again.— JWF (@JammieWF) May 18, 2024
Certainly appears that way.
Ask the team that loses a playoff game by a missed extra point of field goal if this is true.— ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) May 18, 2024
A good long-snapper or holder is invaluable to a team.
Thats how teams work.
Also, people are allowed to disagree with you and still keep their job. You should be grateful this is so.
Teams? SAY IT AIN'T SO.
Replace yourself pic.twitter.com/qFRsQN1Ysi— Indagator (@Muadib096) May 18, 2024
Gosh, so it's not that easy of a position.
Who knew?
OH WAIT, everyone and anyone who's ever watched a football game.
