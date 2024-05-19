GRRL ... Rachel Bitecofer DRAGGED Impressively for Embarrassing Attempt at Getting Harrison Butker FIRED

Oof. That was a mean headline, eh? Our bad.

But you know, after spending several days covering the Leftist flat-out lying about Harrison Butker's speech to enrage the masses who are too lazy to actually read or listen to Butker's speech for themselves, our filter is a little worn out. Promise, we'll write something nicer next time.

Or ... not.

Anyway.

Leave it to Rachel Bitecofer to prove how little she actually knows about football by trying to use football to dunk on a football player.

Talk about embarrassing:

There’s no one more replaceable in the NFL than the kicker. — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) May 17, 2024

Because, you know, kicking the ball through those posts is super easy and like, anyone could do it.

Totally.

Girl. No.

As a Vikings fan…..man you could not be any more wrong if you tried. — TheLittleGuppy (@TheLittleGuppy1) May 18, 2024

But wait, she has a receipt!

Just stop. You don’t know what the eff you are talking about.



And you are demanding a person be fired over an opinion.



Grow up. — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) May 18, 2024

Yeah, her post is bad all around.

what is this supposed to mean lol just because a kicker isn’t drafted as high as other positions doesn’t mean they’re a dime a dozen. Butker is easily top 5 and it’s not easy for replace that. If it were there would be no bad kickers in the nfl — the establishment (@yourmomsworst) May 18, 2024

She thought she was dropping Butker while trying to get him fired.

It was nasty and lame.

LOL you’re a political strategist. — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) May 17, 2024

Is she, though?

Time to see your video of you kicking a football, sweetheart. — Pam D (@soirchick) May 18, 2024

Right? If anyone can do it this should be no problem.

More Harrison Butkers, More Jason Kelces.



Fewer Travis Kelces, fewer Odell Beckhams



And that’s not true, the front offices and league offices are almost entirely replaceable, starting with Beane & Goodell — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) May 18, 2024

Agreed.

So you've decided to embarrass yourself again. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 18, 2024

Certainly appears that way.

Ask the team that loses a playoff game by a missed extra point of field goal if this is true.

A good long-snapper or holder is invaluable to a team.

Thats how teams work.

Also, people are allowed to disagree with you and still keep their job. You should be grateful this is so. — ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) May 18, 2024

Teams? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Gosh, so it's not that easy of a position.

Who knew?

OH WAIT, everyone and anyone who's ever watched a football game.

