Woke Whiners VERY Upset About How WOKE They Really Are After Reading 'How Woke Are You' List and LOL

If we're being fair, and we often are here at Twitchy, this 'how woke are you' list is a bit on the ridiculous side (wearing sunblock is WOKE? what now?!) HOWEVER, some of the reactions to it from people who are obviously very woke are pretty damn funny.

Not to mention there are a few items on this list that do tend to go hand-in-hand with the woke crowd.

Take a look:

Atheist, vegetarian, reads The New York Times, thinks the country is racist ...

Those seem legit.

Not to mention how Michael Tracey and a few others reacted to the list:

So it's "woke" to read the NY Times, visit museums, and protect oneself from sunburn. Good to know that "anti-woke" is now just synonymous with "willful stupidity" — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 25, 2024

You're willfully stupid if you don't read The New York Times.

Who knew?

Now? Did you miss Kid Rock shooting beer cans? — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 25, 2024

When you're so woke you're offended because people mock how woke you really are.

They don't even know how insufferable they come across, which honestly makes this even funnier.

The idea that atheism is inherently "woke" is also hilariously dumb, but let's not even go down that road, because you'll get bombarded with "CHRIST IS KING" anons whose passionate theological convictions come from YouTube — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 25, 2024

Awww yes, those 'moronic Christians' are the problem.

Totally.

God isn't real, climate change is, the NYT is still the paper of record, and I wear sunscreen when I visit home (South FL). I don't need it here in NYC — 🇺🇦🇮🇱 Steven Walk (@realStevenWalk) May 25, 2024

Woof.

Bro, the sun can cause damage to your skin regardless of where you live.

And he probably thinks he's enlightened.

The whole thing is stupid. — Ferraris (@turningabout) May 25, 2024

Yes, being woke is stupid.

We have a winner, ladies and gents!

Note, we know he means the list but it's fun to mock him because we can... ya' know?

Others had fun with the list:

I’m a 2/10 but I’m not telling you which ones https://t.co/SmSWhB2a8G — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) May 25, 2024

The plot thickens!

I’m an Arizonan so wear sunscreen. 😬 https://t.co/WPvQ4gfPdW — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) May 25, 2024

Pretty sure that one shouldn't count against anyone.

Heck, this editor is very fair-skinned and does NOT leave the house without sunscreen ... this editor also happens to own two small dogs.

NOOOOOOOOOO!

